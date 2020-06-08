The 360 platform grew by 62% to drive almost a third of the business in Q1, while enabling Salesforce to land AT&T as a customer, its largest deal to-date.

Overview

Salesforce (CRM)’s recent ~10% pullback from its YTD high in light of the softer full-year outlook provides an attractive entry point opportunity. We believe it still has one of the most interesting growth stories in the cloud software market, and we continue to recommend its fair risk/reward profile. The company will continue to benefit from its strong culture, resilient business, comprehensive platform offering, and the increasing penetration of enterprise BI and AI markets.

Catalyst

Salesforce's strong culture and resilience provide itself a strong position to consistently win in the market for the long term. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Salesforce has spent over $160 million in community building and culture strengthening programs in Q1, such as a one-time partial commission guarantee for its sales teams and also healthcare-related donations. While these programs have put pressure on the company’s core activities and cash flow profitability for the quarter, they have demonstrated its strong culture and resilience, which will drive long-term growth post pandemic. Despite these one-time activities, Salesforce still delivered a 30% revenue growth with a ~$9.8 billion of liquidity, though OCF (Operating Cash Flow) was down by 5% to $1.86 billion.

Accelerating growth in the BI and AI market should continue contributing to the adoption of the 360 platform by high-valued enterprise clients, effectively accelerating growth beyond FY 2021. Salesforce has strong offerings across those markets, such as Einstein and Tableau. Its MuleSoft offering should provide another important piece of the puzzle that glues all of these offerings together. While Tableau is a proven market leader in BI and was a ~$689 million-a-year business at the time of the takeover, MuleSoft’s core competence in the enterprise cloud-legacy integration will play a key role in accelerating Salesforce’s sales cycle in the context of digital transformation.

As of Q1, Salesforce 360 continued to gain meaningful traction as the company landed important government customers such as Navy Federal Credit Union and Commonwealth of Australia. The highlight for the quarter, however, is the AT&T (T) deal, which the CEO Benioff described as the company’s largest deal to-date. In our view, the AT&T deal brings both financial and strategic values for Salesforce. First, despite the deal not baked into the FY 2021 current RPO just yet, it already drove the overall RPO to almost match last year’s performance in Q4, which is traditionally Salesforce’s strongest quarter. With that in mind, it has massively contributed to the steady RPO performance despite the COVID-19 situation. Second, the deal will also strengthen Salesforce’s positioning in the domestic telecommunication industry, in which the company has a relatively weaker presence than in the international markets, where it already landed large enterprise players like Vodafone (VOD), StarHub (SRHBF), and Telstra (TLSYY) in Europe and APAC. Consequently, while Salesforce will expect a 17% YoY growth to ~$20 billion for FY 2021, we are optimistic that growth can reaccelerate by 200 to 400 bps in 2022, based on our observation on the company’s annual growth patterns.

Risk

This year will be the first year in which Salesforce cancels Dreamforce, which is probably not only the company’s largest but also the cloud industry’s largest annual event.

As a result, Dreamforce has been a critical part of the company’s go-to-market strategy. In addition to missing out on these opportunities, Salesforce has also incurred $65 million one-time event cancellation fees. Despite the optimism on the shift to digital virtual experiences, the effectiveness of the overall sales execution will also remain uncertain.

Valuation

Overall, we do not see any concern about Salesforce’s long-term growth prospects. While Sales Cloud has been the flagship product of the company for some time, Salesforce 360 increasingly looks more like the future of the business. In Q1 2021, Salesforce 360 drove the overall revenue growth, as it grew over 60% YoY, while already making up over 30% of the business. Furthermore, all of the business segments, including Sales Cloud, still grow at healthy double-digit rates.

On the other hand, the company's FCF (Free Cash Flow) margin has always been steady between 18% and 23% over the last five years. Given the catalysts, we expect a strong reacceleration beyond 2021, which will potentially drive the stock to trade back at the historical +9x P/S. At ~8x P/S today, Salesforce’s price is attractive and also a good entry point. We will maintain our Overweight rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.