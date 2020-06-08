NCSM Has Some Recovery To Make

The sharp drop in fracking activity is the most impending challenge NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) faces in the near-term. The company’s tracer diagnostics products underperformed during Q1, which triggered a significant impairment charge. On the other hand, market share gains in fracturing systems in Canada mitigated some of the revenue loss. The company has continued to emphasize improving operating margin through cost reduction initiatives and increasing liquidity. Although the company has sufficient liquidity and cash flow to support debt repayment, the possibility of a debt default cannot be ignored, mainly when the energy market environment is volatile.

I do not think the company has sufficient catalysts to move the stock price in the short-term. In a positive turn of events, the ongoing recovery in the crude oil price may go on to revitalize the outlook for NCSM. However, the sustenance of the recovery cannot be predicted at this point, and therefore, investors might want to wait for the fracking activity to return before making further investment in the stock.

Looking Through The Strategy

For the past few quarters, NCSM has been focusing on services related to tracer diagnostics and Repeat Precision. These products help in completions activities and wellbore construction, while a few years back, the company was engaged in slotting sleeve in the U.S. and now wellbore construction. Currently, the company operates in the unconventional basins in the Permian, Mid-Con, and Rockies. It has gained significant market share in PurpleSeal frac plugs and Repeat Precision. On the other hand, the company’s pinpoint technology has been facing stiff competition from the plug-and-perf equipment, which I discussed more in my earlier article here.

After the end of Q1, thanks to COVID-19, the company’s expectation in North America has deteriorated versus its previous outlook. NCSM has been pushing tracer services in several countries. The share of international sales increased from 5% to 8% in the past year. In Q1, Canada’s share in the geographic mix went up significantly, which, however, is unlikely to be sustainable in Q2. The company’s management expects the completion activity in North America could decline by 75% to 85% sequentially in Q2 and remain at low levels by the end of this year. Only in 2H 2020 will the benefits from the steps to remove the midstream capacity constraints become visible in the country. Expect a modest growth in Q4 in that region. Also, in anticipation of the increase in activity post COVID-19, the company has increased manufacturing capacity and started building inventory.

Additional Cost-Cutting Measures

The full effect of COVID-19 on economic activity and energy-related products will be felt in the next couple of quarters, at least. The supply disruption has caused shipment delays in the tracer diagnostics business, while the machine shop operations have been affected in Mexico. However, an estimated drop of 20 million barrels in crude oil demand in Q2 and its fallout on the oilfield services companies will be the biggest challenge for NCSM. The drop in crude oil price prompted E&P companies to ax the capex budget, particularly in North America, where it can decline by 30%. The impact of fracking activity will be severe. According to a Rystad report, the number of started frac operations in the U.S. onshore will drop significantly in May 2020, down from 337 in April. In Canada, too, the rig count has fallen drastically since the start of Q2. So, the overall impact on NCSM’s top-line can be alarming in Q2.

In my previous article, I discussed NCSM’s headcount reduction exercise would lead to $12 million annualized cost savings. In May, the company extended the restructuring initiatives by further reducing headcount by 50 people in the U.S. and Canada, which can result in $3.5 million in additional annualized cost savings. It also increased borrowings by $5 million and increased borrowing capacity by $5 million. Moreover, it reduced the capex budget for FY2020 and will look to sell excess vehicles financed under capital leases to improve liquidity.

Key Industry Indicators

The U.S. rig count has fallen by ~58% since Q1 after it fell by ~10% in Q1. The WTI crude oil price, on the other hand, has recovered by ~83% in Q2 so far after falling steeply in Q1. The natural gas price, however, has remained steady in the current quarter. While the completed wells in the unconventional shales have declined sharply in Q2 (34% down), so far, the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells have been resilient.

Investors may note that in Q1, the decrease in crude oil pricing, customer capital spending plans, and activity following the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sudden reduction in the company’s stock price, which triggered a $50.2 million goodwill and asset impairment charges in its tracer diagnostic services. As of the date, the tracer diagnostic services reporting unit has no remaining goodwill balance. Plus, the crude oil price has increased substantially during Q2. So, I do not expect the company’s reported net income to get affected by goodwill impairment charges in Q2.

What Are The Current Drivers?

The company’s U.S. revenues decreased by 7% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019, while revenues from Canada increased by 23% during the same period. In Q1, the company’s gross margin contracted to 44% from 50% in Q4.

However, sales in Canada increased, following a higher rig count in that region during the quarter. On top of that, it witnessed market share gains in fracturing systems and higher demand for its other product and service offerings. International revenues, however, decreased in Q1 as the pandemic eroded energy demand. Overall, the company’s Q1 2020 EBITDA increased by 11% quarter-over-quarter.

WTI-WCS Spread Contracts

The WCS (Western Canada Select) crude oil price typically trades at a discount relative to WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Although both WTI and WCS prices climbed down from January to April, the WCS–WTI spread contracted in April compared to a couple of months earlier. The fall in the spread (because it is negative) would lessen management’s worries as far as the margin is concerned.

Debt And Cash Flows

NCSM’s net debt was positive as of March 31, 2020 – a marginal increase compared to a year ago. The debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14x is lower than its peers’ (SLB, NINE) average of 2.6x as of March 31. In its Q1 2020 10-Q, the company disclosed that it might require additional liquidity to fund capex or repay existing indebtedness. Although it is trying to enhance its borrowing capacity, the company did not eliminate the possibility of a default in its disclosure, which can have severely negative implications in the current energy market downturn.

In Q1 2020, NCSM’s cash flow from operations turned positive compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Although revenues increased moderately, the much sharper rise in CFO reflects favorable changes in accounts receivable and accrued expenses.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NCS Multistage Holdings is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.2x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is not available, which implies the sell-side analysts expect the company will record negative EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between Q4 2017 and now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 13.2x. So, the stock is currently trading at a steep discount to its past average.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated NCSM a “buy” in June, while three recommended a “hold.” Only one analyst rated a “sell” (includes “very bearish”). The consensus target price is $0.61, which at the current price, yields ~20% returns.

What’s The Take On NCSM?

In Q1, sales of Repeat Precision products and market share gains in fracturing systems in North America, particularly in Canada, helped offset some of the revenue loss. However, the company’s tracer diagnostics products took a beating due to decreased customer activity levels and an increase in competitor-driven pricing pressures in North America. I do not see any improvement in that category in the short-term because the sharp fall in energy demand following the coronavirus event will keep NCSM’s top line and profit low.

The company’s operating margin can hold steady in the short-term due to the ongoing cost reduction initiatives. Although the company has low leverage, it did not decline the possibility of a default. The concern is in the event of a default, as the lenders may elect to declare all outstanding borrowings immediately due and payable. Although the company has sufficient liquidity and cash flow to support its existing debt repayment, investors might want to keep the exigencies in mind, mainly when the energy market environment is volatile. In this scenario, the crude oil’s recovery has brightened the outlook for many of the oilfield services companies, but I do not see the stock price moving up considerably in the short-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.