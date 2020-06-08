The company has seen a very tough quarter, but is making a big rebound with consumers having more free time and e-commerce making a dramatic contribution.

Michaels (MIK) in essence is a very interesting specialty retail chain which has been cheap for a long time as investors fear the future of its business model in combination with a significant leverage position. This makes it ill-equipped to deal with the current crisis, if not for the reason that consumers have more free time and they use more craft, art tools and other home projects for which they might just get the supplies at this specialty store chain.

I looked at the shares on the first day of the year, as I concluded that leverage concerns should and could be addressed. I noted that the business was highly profitable, yet was facing pressure on sales, yet I noted that investors and myself (not being an investor) were cautious as the company is aggressive in buying back stock. Such policy makes sense if shares are and look cheap, yet the incurred leverage causes an overhang on the shares at the same time.

I noted that earnings stabilization and reduction in leverage would allow for more stabilization and could result in significant valuation multiple inflation, yet of course we have seen a huge and unexpected turn of events.

The Thesis

Following the company being taken private by Bain and Blackstone in 2006, Michaels went public in 2014, and even after taking those offering proceeds into account, the company continued to operate with quite some leverage. This certainly was the case as earnings were under pressure as the company continued to buy back shares at an aggressive pace.

Between 2013 and 2017, the company had actually grown from $4.5 billion to $5.3 billion, as shares traded in the $20-$30 range in 2018. In fact, the company is incredibly profitable given that it is a (specialty) retailer, posting operating profits equal to 14% in 2017, for an EBIT number of $735 million that year. With leverage ratios at 2.5 times and earnings topping $2, the valuation seemed reasonable, with equity awarded a low double-digit earnings multiple.

Fast forwarding in time, real headwinds were seen throughout 2019 with sales falling and margins taking a beating amidst tariff headwind among others, as leverage ratios started to increase. In December 2019, when the company reported third quarter results, the company cut the full year sales guidance to just $5.1 billion, as EBIT was seen at just $570 million, for margins equal to 11% and change. Amidst the fall in profitability and lack of deleveraging, leverage ratios came in at 3.5 times.

Nonetheless, investors were becoming a bit more upbeat in December with the company hiring a Walmart veteran Mr. Cosby as the 151 million shares ended 2019 at $8 per share, for a $1.2 billion equity valuation, around half the net debt load of the business. While the 4 times earnings multiple looks very compelling, leverage is a very real issue. I noted that despite the accretion from buybacks, it might be best to reduce leverage and focus on the business as borrowing money at 8% in order to buy back stock might be accretive with earnings multiples so low, yet it clearly is some kind of warning sign as well.

Lacking a special trigger, other than the fact that the company is very profitable and is a distinctive player, I failed to see appeal although stabilization and good capital allocation could easily unleash a great deal of value.

COVID-19 And Thoughts

As Michaels was already dealing with some challenges as it was, the company had to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, just like any other organization.

In the midst of the crisis (at least on the market) that is around mid-March, the company reported its 2019 results. At the time, shares already traded at $2 and change as they fell to just $1.50 in the aftermath of the earnings being released. Like many retailers, the fourth quarter is key for Michaels as reported sales fell by 3.7%, driven by a 2.4% decline in comps, roughly in line with the declines reported for the year. For the year, sales fell to $5.07 billion with operating earnings totaling $515 million, down nearly 9%.

For the year, the company reported net earnings of $273 million, or $1.78 per share on a GAAP basis, with adjusted earnings coming in at $324 million, or $2.11 per share.

Note that the fiscal year ended on February 1, as the company ended the year with $410 million in cash and $2.67 billion in debt, for a $2.26 billion net debt load, as this number excludes roughly $1.7 billion in lease obligations as well. For the year, adjusted EBITDA fell a hundred million to $734 million, for a 3 times leverage ratio, that is if we exclude lease obligations.

These results and the fact that the company expected flattish comparable sales for the first quarter ahead of the COVID-19 crisis obviously did not inspire a great deal of confidence. Between that point in time and early June when the company released its first quarter results, shares have tripled and now trade around $6, despite arguably dismal first quarter results. Following a 28% decline in comps, sales fell to just $800 million, nearly a $300 million shortfall compared to last year as an operating loss of $93 million turned into a loss of $61 million, suggesting half of the revenue declines flowed through on bottom line.

There were some bright spots however. This includes a near 300% increase in e-commerce sales, the fact that approximately 80% of stores were open already by early June, as the company has drawn credit lines to boost its liquidity of course. Net debt rose to $2.34 billion in the quarter, driven by the losses as the dismal results translated into an adjusted EBITDA number of merely a million.

The brightest spot is the comment made by management that comparable sales for May were up 11% for the stores which were open, yet with 80% of stores open early June, that suggests the second quarter could be much better on a sequential basis. If this momentum is maintained, it could even spur year-over-year sales growth. While this growth might relate to pent-up demand and the impact of stimulus checks, the reality is that this is an encouraging number. The hope of the market is of course that people have more free time to pursue craft and arts given the current developments.

Hence, the COVID-19 situation might be a big bump, as in this case the company sees the same challenges, yet it would allow for a reasonable recovery. The good thing is that underrated e-commerce is now really on the radar of management as this could really be a wake-up call for management.

Right here and now, the recovery has been quite impressive, as it the case for many retailers, with shares of premium names even trading higher for the year so far. For now, I see shares trading in a very wide fair value range, as I do not extrapolate current momentum into thinking that the company is out of the woods, as this is far from the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.