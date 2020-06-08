With the company trading at a fair multiple but with a very cloudy outlook ahead, there is no need to rush.

We remain cautious in Fortune Brands (FBHS). The company’s impressive first-quarter results are going to be eclipsed by headwinds in its second and third quarters, according to management. There is still not a lot of visibility around how the economy is going to rebound after COVID-19 and shelter-in-place took place, affecting consumers and businesses.

The stock has rebounded nicely since the lows in March, and now Fortune is trading within its EV/EBITDA range of 12x-14x, capping any outsized returns unless the company surprises the market with better-than-expected results. Currently, management expects revenues to decline between 10% and 20% for their next quarter, but more weighted towards the low to mid-teens.

That said, Fortune is a high-quality company with long-term growth opportunities ahead. It has a favorable product portfolio which is more focused on the repair and remodel market than the new home construction market. That should allow the company to be cash flow positive even in hard times.

Looking at the numbers

Since the spin-off from its holding company, Fortune has had an impressive track record of growing its top line. The uptrend in revenues has been the result of organic growth and acquisitions.

The strength of the top line is heavily correlated to new housing starts, consumer confidence, and the overall health of the economy. Fortune’s strong sales channel also contributes to a healthy growth rate in revenues. After the great recession, new housing starts began a decade long uptrend, together with a strong market for repair and maintenance, of which Fortune was a beneficiary. To give more context, revenues coming out of growth in U.S new housing starts account for 24% of total sales, while 48% of sales are represented by its repair and remodel segment. The company also has a relatively small international footprint (16% of sales) and offers products to the Multi-family and Commercial sector (12% of sales).

In its short period as a public company, Fortune has spent almost $1.9 billion in acquisitions. Those acquisitions have accelerated revenue growth, but most importantly, they have been highly accretive to the company.

We can get an idea about the quality of the acquisitions by looking at the trends within Fortune’s operating costs, which have remained at a constant level while revenues accelerated, taking advantage of their operating leverage. Higher rates of growth with controlled operating expenses result in operating income growing at a faster rate, expanding margins along the way. When acquisitions are not easily integrated within the parent company, we usually see an acceleration of costs as inefficiencies is highlighted. In Fortune’s case, we see revenue growth outpacing both COGS and operating expense growth.

However, 2018 was a tough year for Fortune in which the company saw its COGS accelerate at a faster rate, which contracted gross margins by 70 basis points. The weakness in margins was attributed to slower demand in its cabinets segment, higher input costs, and tariffs.

The company started restructuring its cabinets operating segment in that same year to reposition its products towards higher-growth end-markets (simple designs at lower price points). The cabinets segment has remained very volatile, posting four consecutive quarters of declining sales as the strategy shift continued, but posted good results in the first quarter of 2020, growing sales 8% YoY and increasing adjusted operating margins by 120 basis points, indicating the acceptance by the market from the company's new value approach.

From a strategic point of view, just by stabilizing revenues at its cabinet segment, Fortune should see a boost to consolidated operating margins and EPS. This is because the company’s plumbing segment (mainly driven by its Moen brand) is becoming a bigger percentage of total sales and is the operating segment with the highest operating income margins:

Operating income margins within the plumbing segment stand at 21.5%, compared with 9.7% in the cabinets segment and 13.2% for doors and security. On a consolidated basis, plumbing accounts for 52% of total operating income. Plumbing has been growing at high rates as well, outpacing the other two operating segments by a wide margin, more than doubling in size in a 10-year period. Revenue growth in plumbing accelerated after the acquisition of ROHL, a California-based luxury plumbing company, Perrin & Rowe, a U.K plumbing manufacturer, and Riobel, a Canadian plumbing company in 2016, for total cash costs of $239 million. If growth in the company's plumbing segment continues and becomes a bigger percentage of total revenues, its more favorable product mix is going to increase profit margins on a consolidated basis, everything else remaining constant.

Fortune’s Moen brand is really the strength behind its plumbing segment. Moen is considered the top faucet and leading product in the U.S. It also has a leading position in Canada and among the top three in the Mexican market. Management sees China as the growth driver for international expansion.

So I'm going to start by talking about growing brands and markets, and our first strategic initiative is building powerful consumer brands. And fortunately, we start with the most powerful consumer brand in North America, Moen. Moen has 61% unaided awareness. What this means is if you ask a consumer to name a faucet brand, 6 out of 10 consumers will name Moen first. It also has 54% purchase intent, which means that those consumers currently shopping for a faucet more than the majority intend on purchasing a Moen. This translates into our market-leading share.



- Guidance/Update call 2019

That brand equity also allows Fortune to effectively market its Moen brand to homebuilders. The company estimates it has an exclusive relationship, enforced by multi-year contracts, with 50% of the top 50 homebuilders in the U.S.

We have the #1 share position across U.S. homebuilders. In fact, in the top 50 U.S. homebuilders, our share position is in excess of 50% and those relationships are enshrined in multiyear exclusive contracts, which give huge stability to our business and give Moen a massive installed base across the marketplace.



- Guidance/Update call 2019

This puts Fortune in an interesting position. We believe the company can achieve industry-leading margins within its plumbing segment because it has achieved a good balance between quality and price. Plumbing products are a small percentage compared to the total cost of building a new home. Because of this relationship, homebuilders would not risk using an inferior product which could damage their reputation and create unnecessary problems if a malfunction issue appears. We believe this gives Fortune and Moen a “search cost” competitive advantage relative to competitors. Therefore, we see the profitability and growth in the segment as sustainable.

The outlook is still too cloudy, but there is optimism

With earnings season underway, some homebuilders have been reporting quarterly results. As previously mentioned, revenues coming out from new housing starts account for 24% of sales. Still, it provides some important data points as to the overall housing market and consumer confidence.

Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) saw sales momentum picking up in the last two weeks of April, and its CEO feels optimistic about May orders, which could be in line with the year-ago period based on current trends and buyer traffic. The NAHB Housing Market Index also pulled up in May, exceeding consensus estimates.

While it's still too early to tell if demand can be sustainable, there is a slightly positive outlook.

Bottom line

While we believe Fortune is a good quality company growing at healthy rates, we are cautious about its valuation. Looking at the EV/EBITA multiple since it went public, the company is trading within what we would consider an appropriate EBITDA multiple ranges between 12x and 14x, making the shares fairly valued.

The downside risks come from a recession hitting residential construction and home renovation projects. Home renovations could fare better in a recessionary environment, but it still very correlated with growth in the broader economy.

With Fortune trading at a fair multiple but with a very cloudy outlook ahead, there is no need to rush. We like the quality of the company but don’t see too much upside at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.