Investment Thesis

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a growing self-storage REIT with 477 owned properties and 707 non-owned managed properties. While CubeSmart is smaller than its peers Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR), there are ample opportunities for growth as the Top 10 operators collectively own just 24% of the total market. With a solid balance sheet and a solid growth strategy in place, I believe CubeSmart is well-positioned to weather the current crisis and continue its long-term growth trajectory.

Latest Results

CubeSmart started Q1 with promising early results. February occupancy trended up by 50 bps YoY, and same store rental volume was ahead of the prior year. The end result, however, was dented by the effects of COVID with occupancy landing at 91.8%, down from 92.3% in Q1’19. Same store NOI grew just 0.8% due to rental increases offset by the lower occupancy. FFO increased slightly by +2.5% YoY at 0.41 per share, which was more than enough to cover the 0.33 dividend per share at a relatively safe payout ratio of 83%.

What’s interesting about the occupancy rate is the underlying dynamics, in which a 28% decline in same store rentals was nearly offset by a 26% decrease in vacates, suggesting that shelter-in-place orders muted both move-ins and move-outs, with little net effect. On the positive side, management is seeing some early signs of a rebound as the same store net effective rate (move-ins net of vacates) has trended positive for April, and is just 13% below that of April 2019.

I like that the company is technologically upgrading its rental business while addressing the COVID pandemic at the same time with SmartRentals, which allows its customers to access the gates and keypad access doors contactless with their smartphones. This technology was rolled out in late April in New York, and the company has seen high adoption rates so far, which makes sense given the current environment.

Encouragingly, the company still continues its growth trajectory as it closed on 3 acquisitions totaling $75 million, and added 66 stores to its third-party management platform, bringing its total third-party managed store count to 707. In addition, it established a 10% ownership position in a newly formed joint venture that acquired 14 stores for an aggregate purchase price of $135 million. Currently, it has five joint venture development properties under construction with expected openings in mid-2020 through mid-2021.

As the self-storage market continues to be somewhat fragmented with many mom-and-pop operations, I would expect established players such as CubeSmart to continue consolidating the market both through acquisitions and property management. I view the third party management platform as an important growth driver for the company as it represents incremental revenues, with each new addition allowing the company to further spread its costs, enabling economies of scale. While this platform represents just 3.8% of the total revenues in Q1’20, it grew at a promising 11% YoY rate, which is higher than the 7.1% YoY growth rate for rental income. This is certainly a bright spot to monitor.

Source: Q1’20 Investor Presentation

In addition, I believe there will be renewed tailwinds for the company from development and occupancy standpoints as millennials move from densely populated urban areas to suburban centers both as they start families and in response to the pandemic.

While the long-term trend bodes positive, rental increases, however, appear to be muted at least in the near term, as CFO Timothy Martin remarked on the conference call:

We started adjusting several of our operating practices by stopping our lean sales and pausing on our rent increases to existing customers among other things; those actions are clearly going to have a financial impact but from a timing perspective they didn't have much of an impact on first quarter results. The impact will come in the second and the third quarter results and possibly beyond.

Balance Sheet

Management continues to operate with a strong balance sheet with a 39% debt to gross assets ratio, and Debt to EBITDA of 4.9. For reference, I consider below 6 to be in the safe range, and CubeSmart is certainly well within that. In addition, it operates with a high 5.5 fixed charge coverage ratio, which should give investors additional comfort.

It only has 3% (or $56 million) worth of debt coming due through end of 2021. On the liquidity side, it has $35 million of cash on the balance sheet and $750 million worth of unused capacity on its revolver. This gives me confidence that the company shouldn’t have any liquidity issues as it manages through this crisis and continues to grow.

Key Risks

CubeSmart operates in a competitive environment with few differentiators between it and its competitors. Oversupply has been and will always be a concern for this sector. I believe this risk is mitigated somewhat by the short development times it takes to build a property and get it operational, thereby enabling the self-storage market to self-adjust relatively quickly accordingly with the supply and demand characteristics of its markets.

Summary

Like many companies, CubeSmart’s trajectory of growth has been impacted by the current pandemic. While near-term revenue growth has been capped with freezes on rental increases, I believe the long term growth story remains intact as it acquires properties in core markets and opportunistically adds non-owned properties to its growing third party management platform. I’m also confident that the company will manage through this crisis in good shape with the backing of its strong balance sheet.

I believe shares are fully valued at the current price of $29.54 and a P/FFO of 18.3 as of writing and recommend a hold. I would recommend buying on a pullback when shares are closer to a P/FFO of 17.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.