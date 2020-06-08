The price of nearby July NYMEX crude oil futures had exploded higher since trading to a low of $17.27 per barrel on April 27. At the end of last week, the price of the energy commodity was at the $39 level. Crude oil more than doubled. The action in the continuous contract was even more dramatic. After falling to around negative $40 per barrel on April 20, the price of NYMEX petroleum has recovered by almost $80 per barrel in a little over seven weeks. The continuous Brent crude oil came back from $16 to the $42 per barrel level at the end of last week.

While crude oil made a dramatic recovery, the rebound in natural gas has not been as significant. The low in the July contract was at $1.742. At the $1.80 level at the end of last week, it was only 3.3% higher. The continuous contract rose from a quarter-of-a-century bottom at $1.519 in March or 18.5%. Natural gas made a few attempts to reach the $2 per MMBtu level, but they have failed so far. Another move to the upside could be on the horizon in the volatile energy commodity. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) magnify the price action in the natural gas futures arena.

Natural gas slips on the July contract

July natural gas futures recovered to a high of $2.364 per MMBtu on May 5. Since then, the price has made lower highs and lower lows.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price worked its way to a low of $1.742 per MMBtu on June 1. In March, when the continuous futures contract traded to a bottom at $1.519, July futures fell to $1.802. On May 29, the price slipped below that level. On Friday, natural was near the $1.80 per MMBtu level.

Price momentum and relative strength metrics were below neutral readings with the slow stochastic in an oversold condition. Daily historical volatility was at 33.30%, down from almost 60% in May. The total number of open long and short positions have been rising, moving from below 1.2 million in early May to 1.333 million at the end of last week. Given the price trend, it is likely that new speculative shorts have come to the natural gas futures market as the price fell by over 62 cents from the May 5 high to the June 1 low.

Another triple-digit inventory increase

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories rose by 102 billion cubic feet for the week ending on May 29.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stockpiles stood at 2.714 trillion cubic feet at the end of May. The level was 39% above last year’s level and 18.4% higher than the five-year average at the end of May. Meanwhile, the differential from last year fell from the tenth consecutive week in a sign that production is declining.

Inventories could rise above four tcf by November

There are a little over five months to go until the start of the 2020/2021 withdrawal season in the natural gas market. At the beginning of the peak season of demand in 2019, stocks reached a high of 3.732 tcf. In 2018 they rose to 3.234 tcf. A few years ago, natural gas stockpiles reached a record high at just over four trillion cubic feet at the start of the winter withdrawal season. If there are 20 weeks left in the injection season, and there is likely slightly more, an average injection of 64.3 billion cubic feet per week would send stockpiles above the four trillion mark for the third time.

While the number of natural gas rigs operating has declined substantially from last year, and production is likely to follow, the goalpost for a four tcf inventory level is within reach for the 2020/2021 peak season.

$2 is an easy target

If the rising level of open interest in the natural gas futures market reflects an increasing number of short positions, the odds of another move to test the $2 per MMBtu level are high. Moreover, the price pattern on the weekly chart indicates that the medium-term trend is higher.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows a series of marginally higher lows since March when the price dropped to a twenty-five-year low. Price momentum was below a neutral reading at the end of last week with relative strength sitting near neutral territory.

While the daily chart has been making lower highs and lower highs in the July contract, the medium-term weekly chart is far more constructive for a move to the upside.

The last time natural gas fell to a multiyear low was in 2016 when the price reached $1.611 per MMBtu. During that year, the price broke higher in June.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates the move in June 2016 took the nearby futures contract 64.6 cents higher. A similar move in June 2020 would take the price to almost $2.50 per MMBtu.

The $2 target is around 10% higher than the level at the end of last week, and it could be an easy target on the upside for long positions.

Tight stops on risk positions is a must

I am bullish for natural gas and will continue to trade from the long side as long as the price does not violate the pattern of higher lows on the weekly chart that has been in place since March.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. Those looking to take risk in natural gas without venturing into the futures arena can use the unleveraged United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) or the triple leveraged Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ). On May 25 on Seeking Alpha, I highlighted the differences between the two products and why I favor UGAZ over UNG for short-term trading opportunities on the long side of the market. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $574.1 million, trades over 9.7 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. Last week, July futures moved from $1.742 on June 1 to a high of $1.861 on June 3 or 6.8%. Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGAZ rallied from $13.04 to $15.10 per share or 15.8%. Natural gas trades around the clock, while UGAZ is only available for trading when the US stock market is operating. The ETN can miss some highs and lows that take place during the off-hours. UGAZ, and its bearish counterpart DGAZ, are only appropriate for short-term risk positions as the price for leverage is time decay.

Meanwhile, the UNG ETF moved from $10.89 to $11.46 from June 1-3 or 5.2%. The unleveraged product underperformed both the futures market and UGAZ. The odds favor the upside in the natural gas futures market, and another move above the $2 per MMBtu could be on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.