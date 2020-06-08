The top three positions are Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and CarMax, and they add up to ~35% of the portfolio.

Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $8.09B to $6.24B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 40 to 38.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~23%, from $8.09B to $6.24B. The number of holdings decreased from 40 to 38. 18 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at ~35%, while the top five are at ~47% of the 13F assets: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), CarMax (KMX), Arista Networks (ANET), and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (SEQUX), which has a venerable ~50-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception, 12.94% annualized return compared to 10.50% for the S&P 500 index). After new management took over in Q1 2016, the portfolio has seen a significant shift to information and services businesses from asset-intensive manufacturing and retail. Also, the cash allocation, which had averaged ~20% since inception, is now just ~3%. The following significant stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report, as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY), Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), Hiscox Limited (OTC:HCXLF), a2Milk, Eurofin Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF), Prosus NV (OTCPK:PROSY), and Melrose Industries plc (OTC:MLSPF). Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Increases

CarMax Inc.: KMX is a top-three ~8% of the portfolio position. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56, and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. Q4 2017 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $64 and $77, while next quarter there was an ~80% increase at prices between $59 and $72. The last two years have seen a ~23% selling at prices between ~$45 and ~$100. The stock is now at $95.93.

Note: They have a ~5.8% ownership stake in the business.

Arista Networks: The large (top-five) 6.50% ANET stake was primarily built last quarter at prices between $185 and $249. The stock currently trades at ~$235. There was a ~15% stake increase during the quarter.

Charles Schwab: SCHW is a top-five 6.37% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$29. This quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $28.50 and $49. The stock is now at ~$43.

UnitedHealth (UNH): The 5.66% UNH position was established last quarter at prices between $215 and $296, and increased by ~300% this quarter at prices between ~$195 and ~$305. It is now at ~$312.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): CACC is a fairly large 4.78% stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $185 and $221. The stock has doubled in the three-year holding period and currently trades at ~$483. There have only been very minor adjustments in the last few quarters.

Note: They have a ~6% ownership stake in Credit Acceptance Corp.

Wayfair Inc. (W): W is a fairly large 4.43% of the 13F portfolio stake purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $106 and $152. Last quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $80 and $118. That was followed with another ~30% increase this quarter at prices between ~$24 and ~$110. The stock currently trades at ~$171.

Note: Wayfair has seen a previous round-trip. It was a very small 0.76% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $85 and $172 and disposed last quarter at prices between $138 and $164.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): The 4.32% of the portfolio BKNG stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $1477 and $1789, and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $1738 and $1911. The stock currently trades at ~$1813. This quarter saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between ~$1152 and ~$2085.

Stake Decreases

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is the largest 13F stake at ~17% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2008, and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-$200s price range. In recent activity, Q2 2019 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $1036 and $1288. The stock currently trades at ~$1440. The last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is the second-largest position at ~9% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term stake that was already their largest stake in their first 13F filing in 1999. In recent activity, Q1 2018 saw a one-third selling at prices between $191 and $217. The pattern reversed next quarter: a ~10% increase at prices between $185 and $201. The stock is now at ~$201. The last two quarters have seen a roughly one-third reduction at prices between ~$162 and ~$230.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The FB position saw a whopping ~600% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193. The next two quarters had seen another ~27% increase at prices between $155 and $218. Q1 2019 saw an about-turn: a ~23% reduction at prices between $124 and $173. The stock currently trades at ~$231 and the stake is at 5.93% of the portfolio. The last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a 5.70% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $86 and $97, and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $69 and $85. This quarter saw an ~18% reduction at prices between ~$91 and ~$139. The stock currently trades at ~$135.

Jacobs Engineering Group (J): J is a 5.39% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. In recent activity, Q2 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $56.50 and $67, while the next six quarters saw minor trimming. There was a ~25% selling this quarter at prices between ~$63 and ~$104. The stock currently trades at ~$89.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a 4.78% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. In recent activity, Q3 2018 saw a ~22% selling at prices between $196 and $224. That was followed with a ~30% selling in Q3 2019 at prices between $257 and $292. The stock currently trades at ~$312. There was a ~10% trimming this quarter.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA, FWONK): Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25. There was a 24% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37. The stock is now at ~$36 and the stake is at 4.27% of the portfolio. The six quarters through Q3 2019 had seen an ~18% selling at prices between $28.50 and $43, and that was followed with similar selling last quarter at prices between $40 and $46. This quarter also saw a ~7% trimming.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): AMZN stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. Q4 2017 saw the stake almost doubled at prices between $957 and $1196. 2018 saw a ~60% selling at prices between $1170 and $2050. H1 2019 had also seen a one-third selling at prices between $1500 and $1963. The last two quarters have seen another ~45% reduction at prices between ~$1705 and ~$2170. The stock is currently at ~$2483 and the stake is at 3.65% of the portfolio. They are realizing gains.

Visa Inc. (V): Visa is a now a small 1.87% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008. The position was sold down consistently since Q1 2018. That quarter saw a ~30% selling at prices between $114 and $126, and that was followed with a ~22% selling in Q3 2018 at prices between $131 and $151. Q3 2019 saw another ~40% selling at prices between $169 and $186. The stock is now at ~$200. There was a ~13% trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady

Taiwan Semi (TSM): The 2.33% of the portfolio TSM stake was purchased last quarter at prices between $46.50 and $59, and the stock currently trades at $55.20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL, RYCEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.