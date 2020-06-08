A financial technology company, Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), has been on a bumpy ride in 2020. The stock was punished in March 2020, along with the overall market. However, investors seem to have realized their mistake and identified the company’s long-term potential. The stock has recovered much of its losses and is now 43.88% above its 52-week low of $73.50. Despite this, Fiserv last closed at $109.55 on June 5, 5.26% down on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Fiserv has reported healthy financial performance in the first quarter. While the company’s first-quarter revenues of $3.77 billion fell short of consensus by $104.34 million, EPS was in line with the consensus estimate. The company managed to demonstrate resilience during the difficult weeks of late March and early April. As the global economy starts to open up, we can expect Fiserv’s merchant transactions to gradually pick up. In late April and early May, the total transactions processed by the company dropped YoY by a low-double-digit percentage, a definite improvement compared to the 30% YoY decline in the last week of March. The company even sees a 20% YoY rise in preliminary sales for April. In this backdrop, I see significant upside potential in this stock in 2020.

Fiserv continues to dominate the niche core banking solutions space

Today, Fiserv is a leading player in the core account processing business. Through its Fintech segment, the company provides technology solutions to banks and financial institutions to run their operations, which includes transaction reporting and processing customer deposit and loan accounts. The company also offers software solutions for other operational activities of the financial institutions such as risk management, digital banking, and cash management. This is a sticky business, considering that the switching costs in monetary and non-monetary terms are significantly high for the financial institutions. The business is also comparatively resilient to economic downturns, as it involves multi-year contracts. Revenues are generated from account and transaction fees and hence are mostly recurring. This is a relatively stable market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% and be worth $9.36 billion by 2025.

In the first quarter, Fiserv reported almost flat internal revenue performance for the fintech segment with adjusted revenues to $718 million. The segment also reported $204 million in operating income and a 28.3% operating margin in the first quarter.

In the first quarter, Fiserv added 12 new clients in its core processing business, of which five opted for the DNA real-time account processing platform.

Payments and Network businesses are also seeing some positive trends

Distribution of stimulus funds and P2P payments has been the major positive for this business. The company is playing a crucial role in processing CARES Act PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans for small businesses. The company also saw robust growth in P2P (peer-to-peer) digital payment transactions and overall clients for payment solutions such as Zelle, TransferNow, and Popmoney. Zelle reported an almost 100% rise in transactions on a YoY basis and 14% on a sequential basis. Zelle also services 10 times more clients on a YoY basis and 44% more on a sequential basis. The company has also seen a solid uptick in demand for its RDC (remote deposit capture) payment solutions.

E-commerce has also played a key role in boosting demand for the company’s digital payment services. In the first quarter, Fiserv added 36 new direct clients globally in its e-commerce business. The company processed 26% more e-commerce transactions in the U.S. and 20% across the world on a YoY basis.

In the first quarter, Fiserv reported a 3% internal revenue performance for Payments and Network segment with adjusted revenues of $1.40 billion. The segment also reported an adjusted operating margin of 41.2% in the first quarter, a YoY rise of 280 basis points.

Merchant acquirer business will gradually revert back to normal in the coming quarters

Although merchant service businesses across the U.S. suffered in the first quarter, Fiserv seemed to be the less affected one in the industry. The company benefited from a favorable geographic mix, industry exposure, and client mix.

The acquisition of First Data completed in 2019 has proved to be a boon for Fiserv. The deal added Clover, a cloud-based POS (point-of-sales) platform, to Fiserv’s portfolio. In spite of the pandemic, Clover has managed to report healthy double-digit YoY growth in gross payment volumes as well as the number of devices shipped in the first quarter. Further, the company also saw a healthy uptake of add-on software services such as virtual terminal and order-ahead functionality. Beyond this, the First Data acquisition has significantly expanded Fiserv’s geographic and client reach in the merchant acquirer business.

Despite the ongoing economic uncertainties, Fiserv has not reduced synergy goals for its First Data acquisition. Currently, almost all of Fiserv’s Merchant Acceptance segment comprises of First Data’s acquired assets. The updated synergy estimates highlight the company’s confidence in the robust, long-term prospects for its overall merchant acquirer business. The company is already seeing significant improvement in merchant transactions since the lows of the last week of March 2020.

The company now expects $600 million in revenue synergies in the next five years and around $75 million-$100 million in revenue synergies in 2020.

Fiserv also expects to realize $1.2 billion in cost synergies from the First data deal.

Fiserv is focused on returning value to shareholders

In February 2020, Fiserv closed the sale of a 60% stake in the Investment Services Business for net after-tax proceeds of $510 million. The company redeployed $500 million of the proceeds for share repurchases. In the first quarter, it repurchased 8.6 million shares for a total consideration of $885 million. The company is also reinvesting funds for higher growth in acquisitions. Fiserv is also focused on organic growth and is committed to deploying $500 million in its product offerings.

Investors should consider these risks

The growth prospects of Fiserv’s merchant business are closely tied into the overall economic cycle. The company’s U.S. debit transactions business line has suffered especially much during the lockdown period. Fiserv’s acceptance business segment saw an abnormal decline in operating margins in the first quarter, as the merchant acquirer business was hit by an abnormal decline in volumes at the end of March especially from the previously high-growth international clients.

There have been some signs of improvement in April as markets slowly reopened and governments started distributing stimulus. While a gradual uptick is expected once shelter-in-place restrictions are eased in the U.S., there still remains significant uncertainty for this business in 2020.

Similar to most other companies, Fiserv anticipates a tough second quarter and gradual recovery in the second half of 2020. The company has also withdrawn its 2020 outlook.

First Data acquisition has substantially increased Fiserv’s debt. At the end of the first quarter, the company carried a debt of $22 billion on its balance sheet. The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is 3.8x, higher than its historic level. Further, the company expects to refinance some of the $850 million bonds maturing in the second quarter. Although the company plans to reduce its debt significantly in the next 18-24 months, this nevertheless is a major risk in such uncertain times.

What price is right here?

According to FinViz, the 12-month consensus target price for Fiserv is $122.85. I believe that this share price is low considering the huge growth potential available for payment technology companies in the current global economy.

The majority of analysts are optimistic about the stock. On June 1, Oppenheimer resumed coverage for the stock with Outperform rating. On May 14, Susquehanna analyst Brett Huff upgraded the company’s rating to Positive from Neutral and raised the target price from $108 to $114. On May 11, Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi reiterated Buy rating but reduced target price to $135 from $152. On May 8, RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated Outperform rating and raised the target price from $113 to $132. On May 8, Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi reiterated Overweight rating and raised the target price from $110 to $125.

Today, Fiserv’s offerings form an integral part of current financial technology infrastructure. Hence, despite the high valuations, I believe that the stock can go up to $132 in the next 12 months. Hence, I recommend technology-focused investors with above-average risk appetite and an investment horizon of at least a year to consider adding this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.