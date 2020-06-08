Investment Thesis

NeoGenomics 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

It feels unusual to be posting a buy recommendation for a stock whose fair value share price valuation - based on discounted cash flow analysis at least - is a fraction of its current market price, but the above chart of NeoGenomics' (NEO) 5-year share price performance should provide some colour as to why I am bullish on this stock. The company has performed exceptionally well for shareholders and I believe it can continue to do so.

Like several of the stocks I have recently covered such as Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), NeoGenomics combines specialist expertise within a fast-growing industry - cancer-focused testing services - that has high barriers to entry, with technologically advanced products and services, an ambitious and often acquisition-led growth strategy, and a smart and capable management team.

Another thing these stocks have in common is that their operations have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in underwhelming Q1 results, the withdrawal of FY20 financial guidance, and a consequent dip in the share price.

At the end of April, NEO reported that coronavirus had had a material impact on volume growth rates and that clinical test volume in the second half of March was down by 20%, but was still able to increase top-line revenues by 11% year-on-year, although EBITDA came in below expectations on a non-GAAP basis, at $7.1m, and on a GAAP basis, the company made a net loss of $7m.

In my last post on NEO, I identified the company's low net profit margins as its biggest weak point (this is also the reason for its heavily discounted fair value price), but argued that in a competitive and fragmented market, NEO's focus has rightly been on diverting all available funds towards the expansion of its business.

As a result of this contingency planning, I believe that NEO ought to be able to weather the storm created by COVID-19 and return to growth in the third and fourth quarters. There are also numerous longer-term price catalysts that make NEO a buy, in my view.

The company's stock traded as high as $34.4 in late February and $31.3 in mid-March, and that is where I believe the stock price - $27.5 at the time of writing - is headed. Analysts' consensus 1-year price target is $33.67. My expectation is that over the longer term, the price can exceed this and test $50 in 2021, hence I would urge investors to buy the current dip.

Company Overview

NEO operates cancer-focused testing laboratories across the US with locations in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, as well as in Switzerland and Singapore. It provides 6 distinct types of testing. Cytogenetics - a study of chromosome structure usually directed towards patients with hematological malignancies; Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization ("FISH") - used to identify gene alterations; Flow cytometry - which looks at the characteristics of cell populations in liquid samples, used in the study of tumors; Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and Digital Imaging - to analyse tissue cells and test for cancer; Molecular testing - a new field which analyses DNA using e.g. Sanger sequencing; and Morphologic analysis - which provides diagnostics by analysing cells under a microscope.

NeoGenomics Q1 revenues by reporting segment. Source: company 10-Q.

NEO has 2 reporting segments - Clinical Services, which provides cancer testing, and Pharma Services, which works alongside biotech firms on their drug development programs. The company serves >2,500 cancer centres and hospitals, carrying out ~1m tests per year on behalf of ~500k patients according to a recent investor presentation. Management estimates NEO's addressable market to be in the region of $6bn. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California, where it owns a 43,560 sq ft facility. A new state-of-the-art facility and headquarters is currently under construction in Fort Myers, Florida, with $39m of company funds allocated to the project. The company employs or contracts with over 100 M.D.s and Ph.Ds out of ~1,700 staff in total, and describes its medical and scientific team as "world class". Around 18% of NEO's revenues in 2018 were derived from Medicare and other government insurance schemes, and 23% from commercial insurers, with direct client billing responsible for the remainder - 59%.

Strategy

NEO's stated ambition is to "grow at twice the market rate" and it plans to do this by investing in its people and culture with a focus on empowerment and collaborative working, and maintaining its facilities and offering the highest possible level of service, whilst streamlining costs via the introduction of automation, and developing state-of-the-art technologies in order to win market share from rivals and maintain high levels of client retention.

Specifically, the company is looking at introducing liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease ("MRD") capabilities in 2020 to enhance its testing proposition, and also considers next-generation sequencing - a high growth, high margin field - to be one of the cornerstones of its future growth.

NeoGenomics current and future state-of-play in NGS. Source: company presentation.

NEO prides itself on being a "one-stop-shop" for clients, which management believes creates a point of differentiation from its rivals in the testing space, who are unable to offer the same comprehensive range of services and partnership models, or the same fast turnaround speeds that NEO offers.

A good example of this is the company's recent work alongside Merck & Co. (MRK) helping to test its multi-billion selling blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor Keytruda. NEO was one of only 3 labs to offer PD-L1 testing on day 1 and has since become a leading provider of this form of testing. NEO's focus on customer satisfaction has resulted in 67% of respondents to a recent clinical survey awarding the company a 9 or 10 out of 10 satisfaction score, and NEO achieving a net promoter score of +60.

Besides organic growth, acquisitions also play a role in NEO's strategy. In December 2018, the company acquired Genoptix, a specialist in hematology and solid tumor testing, for ~$125m, which is expected to contribute $85m of annual revenues to the company over time, and helped to raise NEO's average revenue per clinical test - a key industry measure - by 11% to $370 in Q419. In Q120, NEO acquired the Oncology Division assets of Human Longevity for $37m, gaining control of Human Longevity's next-generation sequencing systems which will allow it to offer whole-genome sequencing and other related services.

Recent Performance

NeoGenomics key investment ratios. Source: my table using data taken from company historical financials.

As we can see above, NEO grew top-line revenues by 48% in 2019, although this can be put down largely to the Genoptix acquisition. In Q120, sequential top-line growth, net profits and EPS were all down owing to COVID-19 disruption, management say, noting that performance had been strong and set for outperformance until the final two weeks of March reduced testing volumes by ~20%.

Since 2010, NEO has increased its Clinical Services revenues from $32m to $361m at a CAGR of 31%, and the number of tests it carries out by 37%, whilst reducing the cost per test from $318 to $188 in 2019. The Pharmacy Services Division earned $48m of revenues in FY19, up 37% year-on-year.

In Q419, the company's net profit margin did increase to 6% which I believe is an encouraging sign that management is capable of driving profits and value for shareholders in the form of higher EPS, and in time, a more credible and attractive PE ratio.

For FY20, NEO had forecast revenues of between $464 and $474m and net income of between $8m and $13m on a GAAP basis, and GAAP EPS of $0.07-$0.12, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.27-$0.32. Again, the discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP adds weight to the argument that bottom-line profits will be forthcoming, although I suspect the company will continue to prioritise growth which, in the long run, will be better for both company and investor.

Market and competition

NEO's addressable market of ~$6bn is growing at a rate of 6-8% the company estimates, driven by an aging population and by the range of different treatment options that are now available for patients diagnosed with cancer.

Changing cancer treatment landscape. Source. Data from FDA featured in NeoGenomics investor presentation.

There are 3 main categories of testing: diagnostic testing, prognostic testing and predictive testing. NEO's focus is towards predictive, which is the fastest growing segment, management believes, and very much in line with the direction in which modern healthcare is heading, with the focus on "personalised" and "precision" techniques that attempt to identify diseases at the earliest possible stage and personalise treatments, reducing the necessity for prolonged hospitalisation and patients' non-response to a particular medicine or treatment method.

NEO is one of largest operators in its market, competing against the likes of Bio Reference Laboratories, a subsidiary of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Foundation Medicine. In many ways, the market is not especially differentiated with most companies, for example, targeting growth via the liquid biopsy testing market, but with its move towards gene-sequencing (via the Human Longevity deal), NEO potentially gains access to the gene-sequencing market which is vast, albeit dominated by the $52bn market cap Illumina (my note here).

NEO is neither a big beast nor a minnow, which explains why the company is so laser-focused on growth, as the next few years may well determine which companies achieve market dominance and which become marginalised. With its "one-stop-shop" approach, nationwide reach, fast turnaround times and strong reputation, however, NEO looks to be the best of the bunch.

A good illustration of the company's ability to stay ahead of the competition is its announcement at the end of May that it has formed a strategic alliance with Inviata to commercialise its InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test in the U.S. In line with its acquisitive strategy, NEO will make a $25m minority investment in the company, which has labs in North Carolina and the United Kingdom, with the option to buy the company out.

Investing in other Life Sciences companies is an interesting strategy that can pay off spectacularly well if that company's technologies take off - witness, for example, how Bio-Rad's stake in Sartorius AG has earned the company billions in share price growth. Perhaps NEO could do something similar if, instead of buying the company outright, it persuaded Inviata to IPO.

Price Catalysts and Risks

The market did not react especially well to NEO's latest fundraising announcement at the end of April. The company intends to offer $150m of convertible notes, and $100m of its common stock to the market, which will result in some dilution to investors, although the immediate drop in the company's share price from $31 to $25.5 means the raising is most likely already priced in. In fact, almost every life sciences service provider I have looked at recently appears to be raising funds in response to the coronavirus.

NEO does not have a lot of spare cash on its books which I actually believe is a good sign as it shows the company makes its capital work hard by re-employing it into improving the business rather than leaving it in the bank or buying low-interest bearing investment products. At the end of March, NEO had $104m of debt and a borrowing facility with roughly $103m left.

There was discussion on the recent earnings call about the extent to which NEO can recover its coronavirus losses. One argument goes that essential testing not carried out as a result of the business shutdown will be rapidly completed as the lockdown ends, resulting in a spike in revenues. The counter is that physicians cannot exponentially increase their office hours in order to cope with the heightened demand, and therefore, it will take time to catch up the lost testing period. I believe NEO will make up its losses but perhaps over a 12-18 month period rather than in 2020 alone.

Management was bullish on long-term growth, however, expecting the Clinical division to return to mid-teen percentage volume growth, and the Pharma division growth of >20%, having made $28m of news sales in Q120.

As such, although NEO is unlikely to post the kind of numbers - EPS, PE ratio, top- and bottom-line revenue growth, etc. in 2020 that gets investors excited, the market will recognise, I believe, how well positioned the company is for growth and value realisation, via its new product lines, markets, new HQ and laboratory facility, and progressive approach. I suspect the company will also drive plenty of speculation around an acquisition, with Illumina or Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), perhaps, front-runners in that respect.

Conclusion

To return to NEO's past 5 years of share price performance, the pattern is one of consistently impressive growth characterised by the occasional dip. In total, the company is up 431% over the past 5 years. I don't see any reason why it cannot continue along a similar path until 2025.

The requirement for cancer testing will keep increasing as the population ages, whilst at the same time, more and more patients will survive thanks to improving treatments, and NEO is well positioned to grow with the market. The growing number of treatment types will also require more extensive and specialised testing.

Although not an especially profitable company, this should not unduly concern investors, and there is also a huge gene-sequencing market to address which the company is already making moves to address, as well as liquid biopsy.

As such, I expect NEO's valuation to keep going up, and its share price also, and for me, a buy and hold strategy seems a sensible approach. It is only a shame that NEO does not pay a dividend, but I believe that's the direction it is headed in. A price <$30 makes for a good entry point, I believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.