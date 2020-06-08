Last year ended on an optimistic note. After almost two months of a trade war with the Chinese, President Trump and President Xi agreed to a “phase one” trade deal that would be a stepping stone to a comprehensive protocol that leveled the playing field between the world’s two leading economies.

The December election in the UK was the second referendum in favor of Brexit. It paved the way for a divorce from the EU with an agreement. People ushered in a new decade on New Year’s Eve with hopes of a roaring 20s. The stock market was making new record highs, and unemployment in the US was at the lowest level since the 1960s. The fear and uncertainty over trade and Brexit seemed to evaporate.

We are already through five months of the first year of the 2020s, and New Year’s Eve feels like it was a decade ago. The stock market feels like it is a time warp these days. The VIX, which measures the implied volatility of put and call options on S&P 500 stocks, was below the 30 level on June 1, which is just too low in the current environment. The VIX tends to move inversely to the S&P 500 index. The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXX) moved higher and lower with the VIX.

The stock market has blinders on these days

Since mid-March, when the S&P 500 index hit a low of 2,191.86, 35.4% below the February 19 peak, the benchmark stock market index experienced a significant recovery.

Source: CQG

The 50% retracement level of the move from the February high to the March low was at 2,792.69. At over the 3,200 level on June 5, the market is far above the retracement level. Some analysts have called for a move to a new high in the S&P 500, and more were joining their ranks at the end of last week. The trend is always your friend in markets, but the stock market has moved higher on the back of fragile optimism in an environment that makes the rally look like a mirage.

The higher stock market puts a spotlight on the divisions that are sparking the latest crisis facing the United States.

Economic data is ugly

Optimism fuels sentiment, and it is a powerful force. The US stock market continues to rally even though the number of applications for first-time unemployment benefits recently reached over forty million since March. Friday’s May employment report that surprisingly added 2.5 million jobs in May sent the stock market soaring on the final session of last week.

While restarting the economy will send many back to work, as companies learn to do more with less, a significant percentage of the workforce will remain unemployed over the coming weeks, months, and perhaps years. Workers between 50-65 years old could face the most challenges as they lose income and company-supported health benefits and face expensive insurance premiums. These workers could have the hardest time getting new jobs over the coming months and may have to deplete savings to cover insurance costs until they are eligible for Medicare. Some may choose to do without insurance at all.

Meanwhile, Q1 GDP contracted by just under 5% in the US. The self-induced coma in the economy in Q2 will make the GDP data shocking. Industrial production and manufacturing data have been more than recessionary. While CPI and PPI data reflect no inflationary pressures, they are short-term indicators. The flood of liquidity and government stimulus programs could begin to lift prices over the coming months and years, even as the economy stagnates.

Divergence in commodities- A sign of price dislocations

The risk-off conditions that hit markets during the height of the selling on the back of COVID-19 created price dislocations in markets. The demand for toilet paper caused availability to become scarce and the price to soar. At my local Albertson’s a package of four rolls was going for around $20 in April. Coffee prices rose to the $1.30 per pound level in March as consumers began hoarding essentials.

Perhaps the most glaring example of price dislocations occurred in the animal protein markets. The risk-off period sent the prices of cattle and hog futures to multiyear lows. At the same time, shutdowns at processing plants made it impossible for ranchers to deliver the animals and created shortages and higher prices for consumers at supermarkets and retail meat suppliers. The dislocations in the supply chain caused a lose-lose situation for producers and consumers. We could see other dislocations occur in agricultural markets if further outbreaks of the virus or other factors create problems with the supply chain over the coming weeks and months.

A virus, civil unrest, and an election

The global pandemic created an unprecedented situation in markets as the sectors of the economy virtually shut down. Social distancing, furloughs, layoffs, bankruptcies, and temporary closures caused revenues to stop or decline significantly for companies, and paychecks to stop for individuals. Unemployment insurance and stimulus payments are temporary fixes, but they will not last forever. Many unemployed workers could fall between the cracks as the economy slowly begins to start up again.

And now the civil unrest at the hands of an American tragedy (death of George Floyd) reflects what seems like an unprecedented level of anger, on top of the nation's stress regarding the virus and its impacts. 2020 is an election year, and a percentage of the country supports the incumbent President while a percentage is vehemently opposed to the policies of the current administration.

The rising civil unrest and the potential for further outbreaks of COVID-19, an economy struggling to make a comeback could be mutually exclusive. However, the stock market continues to work its way higher. Many demonstrators are veterans of the Occupy Wall Street movement that followed the 2008 financial crisis. The division of wealth and opportunity in the US is vast, and COVID-19 is making it even wider. During the debates for the opposition party, the progressive candidates challenged the existence of billionaires. The rising stock market only serves to highlights the divisions between the haves and have nots in the US. Stock market participants are optimistic about the future. However, the rise in the indices could serve as another example of division, and fuel discontent and the violent actions of some.

Wild volatility will continue to be the norm- The VIX Too Low

The VIX index goes higher when the stock market falls as the leading indices tend to the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside during corrections.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the VIX reached its highest level since the 2008 crisis in mid-March when it moved to 85.47. Since then, the rise in stock prices sent the VIX to just below the 24.50-level as of June 5.

The many issues facing the United States makes the VIX too low, and the stock market too high in the current environment. The risk of a significant correction has risen dramatically with the stock market over the past weeks.

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXX) moves higher and lower with the VIX. The fund summary for VXX states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VXX has net assets of $668.97 million, trades an average of over 32.8 million shares each day, and charges a 0.89% expense ratio. VXX is a short-term trading product that reflects the price action of “futures contracts of specified maturities on the VIX index.”

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that VXX fell from a high of $78.84 in mid-March to just over $29 per share on June 5. The stock market has ignored the ongoing global pandemic, violence in US streets, and the upcoming Presidential election. The risk of another correction in the stock market is rising. When it occurs, volatility is likely to increase taking the VIX and VXX product higher.

Markets reflect the political and economic landscapes. While the stock market may have diverged from politics and economics in the short-term, it is likely to wake up and smell the tear gas sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.