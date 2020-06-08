50 Hardest Hit S&P 500 Coronavirus Stocks

Whilst the overall price of the S&P 500 has rallied quickly, the sectors and stocks show wide variance and a lot of value has moved around the index.

The S&P 500 is remarkably just 5.7% off its all time market high of February 19, 2020. While the market as a whole has almost returned to where it was, the make-up of the benchmark index has drastically changed. Healthcare is bigger than before, while a number of stocks and industries have been battered.

Data by YCharts

In this article I look at the 50 worst price performers of the S&P 500 since the market high of Feb 19, 2020.

In a list of the 50 worst performers, there are two sectors conspicuously absent. The first is Healthcare which has helped drive the rally. Healthcare is the only industry that on a weighted average basis is higher than is was on Feb 19. The other absentee industry is Materials. Consumer Services and Consumer Staples each have just one issuer in the worst 50 S&P 500 performers. The list is dominated by three sectors that when combined contribute 33 of the 50 companies in the list. These sectors are Consumer Discretionary, Energy and Industrials.

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

Consumer Discretionary includes six fashion stocks, although Under Armor appears twice with its two share classes. In addition three cruise liners make an appearance. The Industrials are dominated by airlines and aerospace stocks, with five airlines and three aerospace manufacturers. Energy as a group has of course been hit by the Oil markets and subsequent rebounds.

Of interest is that all three of these sectors have rallied since market lows. Energy stocks, in particular are triple where they were. But the airlines, cruise liners and fashion stocks have also rallied hard. The most interesting names on this list are those stocks that have not rallied as hard off their lows.

Here is the full list before I look at those names.

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

The worst performer from the 52 week lows in the list is Xerox (XRX), at just 30% up on its market low. There are stocks that are less than 30% off their 52 week lows, but these stocks are also much closer to their market value on Feb 19. Some good examples are Verizon, Walmart and Campbell Soup. Xerox on the other hand is still 50% off its value on Feb 19. It is an unusual stock in that it doesn't form part of a clear sector and is hidden away in Information Technology, a sector that generally has performed well. I believe that Xerox may have a late rally, and you can see my analysis of the stock here.

Boston Properties (BXP) is just 43% off its market lows, and also make the worst 50 performer list. As per the Boston Properties website, it is one of the largest owners, managers, and developers of first-class office properties in the United States, with significant presence in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The commercial Real Estate sector has been hit hard by work from home orders. Interestingly enough whilst Boston Properties is closer to its 52 week lows than most other stocks on the list, it is also closer to its Feb 19 value. It also trades at a relatively high P/E ratio of 17.4 compared to other commercial real estate companies in the index.

It is worth noting that both XRX and BXP are exposed to similar risks in terms of the return to office usage, albeit with differing dynamics. BXP has exposure and heightened sensitivity to the long term view on occupancy levels and impact on rental and real estate prices. XRX is impacted in a more binary way by whether staff return to offices or not. Occupancy rates in the medium term will also impact XRX has this will impact their variable equipment usage charges. The different risk profiles offer some interesting pair trades in the sector.

Another two names worth calling out are Invesco (IVZ) and Wells Fargo (WFC). These are the only two non-insurance financial companies on the 50 worst performers list. In particular it may be worth looking at Invesco that stands to gain from the market rally. It is 41% of its Feb 19 price, and 63% up on its lows compared to Charles Schwab that is just 10% off its Feb 19 stock price, albeit only 53% up on its 52 week low.

A notable absentee from the 50 worst performing stock list is Berkshire Hathaway. Despite selling out of the airlines and financial holding at close to perhaps the worst time possible, the stock is only 12.5% down against its Feb 19 price. This is not far off the equal weighted average of 9.4%.

There are many interesting stories on this list, and the wide variance in which prices have moved still provide opportunities for further trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.