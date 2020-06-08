Nevertheless, there are risks that fixed fiber broadband being replaced by mobile broadband or other new technologies in future, and the trust's regulatory WACC could be potentially reduced going forward.

The company's growth will be driven by the increase in residential fiber connections in the near-term; while Singapore's 5G and Smart Nation initiatives are medium- to long-term growth drivers.

Netlink NBN Trust is the sole nationwide provider of residential fiber network and generates the majority of its revenue from monthly recurring subscription fees which are regulated and fixed.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Singapore-listed business trust Netlink NBN Trust (OTCPK:NETLF) [NETLINK:SP].

In uncertain and volatile times like these, investors flock to stable defensive yield plays such as Netlink NBN. Netlink offers an attractive consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) distribution yield of 5.1%. The trust is the sole nationwide provider of residential fiber network, and it generates a majority of its revenue from monthly recurring subscription fees which are regulated and fixed till December 2022.

Netlink NBN also offers relatively steady growth. The trust's growth will be mainly driven by the increase in the number of residential fiber connections in the near-term; while Singapore's 5G and Smart Nation initiatives are expected to be key medium- to long-term growth drivers.

Nevertheless, there are risks that fixed fiber broadband could be replaced by mobile broadband or other new technologies in the future, and the trust's regulatory WACC could be potentially reduced for the next RAB pricing review period between January 2023 and December 2027 if interest rates remain low. I don't think such risks have been fully priced into Netlink NBN Trust's current valuation.

As such, a Neutral rating for Netlink NBN Trust is fair in my opinion.

Readers have the option of trading in Netlink units listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker NETLF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker NETLINK:SP. For the units listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For the units listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the units in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $2.8 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Netlink units listed in Singapore include Matthews International Capital Management, the Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Lazard Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Trust Description

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in July 2017, Netlink is a business trust that is a designer, owner and operator of the passive fiber network infrastructure for Singapore's Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network. Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority refers to the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network as "the pervasive and ultra-high speed broadband wired network which supports the transformation of Singapore into an intelligent nation and a global city." The fiber network infrastructure, which Netlink owns and operates, includes fiber cables, ducts, manholes and central offices.

As of March 31, 2020, the Netlink NBN Trust fiber network infrastructure connected 1,427,445 residential end-users, 47,681 non-residential end-users and 1,679 non-building address point or NBAP locations. NBAP locations comprise of lamp posts, car parks, traffic lights, expressways and cellular base stations among others.

Defensiveness

The company's revenue structure is an indication of how defensive the business is.

Netlink derived 72.9% of its FY2020 (YE March) revenue from monthly recurring subscription charges linked to the number of fiber connections (residential, non-residential and NBAP), and the number of fiber connections has been rising steadily over the years. More importantly, it operates a monopoly in the residential connections segment, which accounted for 62.5% of its FY2020 revenue. In an interview with the Singapore Stock Exchange published on March 8, 2019, Netlink NBN Trust noted that it is "Singapore’s sole nationwide provider of residential fiber network."

Netlink's Monthly Recurring Subscription Charges For The Different Types Of Fiber Connections

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Number Of Fiber Connections For Netlink NBN Trust

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

The company generated another 8.2% of its FY2020 top line from servicing ducts and manholes for Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCPK:SGAPY) (OTCPK:SNGNF) [ST:SP]. Singapore Telecommunications is a key unit holder of Netlink NBN Trust with a 24.79% stake, and it is one of three telecommunications services providers in Singapore.

In total, fiber connections revenue and ducts and manholes servicing revenue contributed 81.1% of Netlink NBN Trust's FY2020 top line, and all of these are regulated revenues covered by the regulatory asset base or RAB framework. Under the RAB framework, pricing terms for these revenue streams are regulated and fixed for the five-year period between January 2018 and December 2022.

RAB Pricing Model

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

The coronavirus pandemic has had a limited impact on Netlink's business operations, mainly relating to the availability of labor. Installation-related revenue and diversion revenue, which account for 8.6% of the trust's FY2020 revenue, might be negatively impacted temporarily as a result. Installation-related revenue refers to one-off fees collected from the installation of new termination points, while diversion revenue relates to the diversion of fiber cables, ducts, manholes typically requested by government agencies due to the construction of new train stations, roads or buildings. As the coronavirus pandemic gets under control gradually in the country, installation and diversion projects that were put on hold earlier should eventually resume.

Growth Drivers

Market consensus expects the company's distributions per unit to grow by +0.9% YoY and +2.8% YoY from S$0.0505 in FY2020 to S$0.0509 and S$0.0524 in FY2021 and FY2021, respectively.

In the near-term, the growth will be mainly driven by the increase in the number of residential fiber connections.

While Netlink's penetration rate in the residential fiber connections segment in Singapore is relatively high at approximately 95% (the trust's residential end-user connections as percentage of total residential homes covered), there is still room for growth. There is natural growth in terms of the tens of thousands of number of new residential homes completed in Singapore every year.

For the remaining 5% of residential homes which don't have a fiber connection, this is primarily due to affordability issues. Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority has a Home Access program which "provides eligible (based on household income) Singaporean families with two years of subsidized fiber broadband connectivity." The Home Access program could help the company's penetration rate in the residential fiber connections segment to grow further in the near term.

In the medium to long term, Singapore's 5G and Smart Nation initiatives are key growth drivers.

In end-April 2020, Singapore Telecommunications and the StarHub (OTCPK:SRHBF) (OTCPK:SRHBY) [STH:SP]-M1 joint venture were awarded provisional 5G licenses with the aim of helping Singapore achieve full 5G coverage by 2025. The 5G network roll-out is expected to take a couple of years and will involve the construction of new base stations which need to be connected by fiber. While the telecommunications operators such as Singapore Telecommunications and StarHub do have certain fiber network infrastructure of their own, the 5G network roll-out will still eventually lead to an increase in Netlink NBN Trust's capital expenditures over time. The trust currently earns a pre-tax weighted-average cost of capital or WACC return of 7% on capital investments for its fiber network under the RAB pricing model highlighted above.

Separately, Singapore first introduced the "Smart Nation" initiative in 2014, which aims to have "advancements in digital technologies are transforming the way we live, work and play." Netlink NBN Trust's NBAP fiber connections segment is a key beneficiary of the "Smart Nation" initiative.

Examples Of "Smart Nation" Initiatives in Singapore

Source: Smart Nation Website

In response to a question on Netlink's role in Singapore's "Smart Nation" initiative in an interview with the Singapore Stock Exchange published on March 8, 2019, the trust highlighted that "outdoor fiber deployment can benefit from better coordination to lower costs, improved speed of deployment and reduce disruptions to the public." The number of Netlink's NBAP fiber connections is expected to rise over time, in tandem with the increase in smart nation applications such as autonomous vehicles and smart lamp posts.

Notably, the company has the financial position to support future growth, with a relatively comfortable gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.6 times for FY2020. The trust also has limited refinancing risks in the near-term, with no debt maturing in calendar year 2020.

Valuation And Distributions

Netlink NBN Trust trades at 16.3 times trailing 12 months' EV/EBITDA and 16.4 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of S$1.01 as of June 5, 2020. As a comparison, Netlink's historical mean consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiple since its IPO on the Singapore Stock Exchange in July 2017 was 15.4 times.

The company offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) distribution yield of 5.0% and a consensus forward FY2021 distribution yield of 5.1%. The trust's distribution policy is to pay out 100% of its CAFD, or Cash Available for Distribution, which is defined below.

Definition And Calculation Of Netlink NBN Trust's Cash Available for Distribution

Source: IPO Prospectus

Risk Factors

The key risk factors are fixed fiber broadband being replaced by mobile broadband or other new technologies, and changes to the RAB pricing model after December 2020.

Netlink NBN Trust presented its case of why it thinks that fiber broadband is future-proof in its FY2020 investor presentation slides, as per the chart below. However, there is no certainty that the advantages of fixed fiber broadband over mobile broadband or other new technologies will persist forever.

Netlink's Case For Why Fiber Broadband Is Future-Proof

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Also, there is a risk that Netlink NBN Trust's regulated returns and distributions could potentially decline in the future after December 2022. The trust's regulatory weighted average cost of capital, or WACC, for the next RAB pricing review period between January 2023 and December 2027 could potentially be reduced in tandem with a decrease in interest rates.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.