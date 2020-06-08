I'm happy to say that my only disappointment with Digital Turbine (APPS) is not having a larger position in the stock. Since we first wrote our article, it has only been a straight line up for APPS, and deservedly so, as you will see from the Q1 results. While we do believe the stock could be overextended in the short run due to valuation, there is still a long way to go over the long run.

Large ocean to conquer

One of the main reasons why I remain bullish on APPS is TAM. APPS has a substantial number of growth drivers for such a small company.

In the US, installed base growth may be plateauing, but APPS still has a long runway to grow RPD. Its value to advertisers is unparalleled - Why spend millions to maybe get consumers to download your app through normal advertising pathways when you can directly install it into their phones through Ignite? As more advertisers realize that this incredible pathway exists, we believe demand should continue increasing, driving up RPD - This quarter, RPD in the US increased 35% YOY.

"As RPD with our four largest tenured U.S.-based partners is approaching $3.20, an increase of 35% year-over-year." Source: Q4 2020 call

International continues to be an area with massive potential. Currently, 20% of APPS revenue is international, but overall 92% of smartphone users are outside the US. This segment grew 80% YOY in Q4 2020 and we're not expecting it to slow down anytime soon, especially considering recently acquired Mobile Posse doesn't have any international presence.

That's not all, as management is working on a way to integrate its app into Connected TV. This initiative seems to be in its starter stages, but if it is successful, it could prove to be another major market for APPS to tackle.

Q4 2020 results

By all means, Digital Turbine had a great quarter. Revenue, excluding an estimated $5 million in Mobile Posse revenue, grew 26% in the quarter, an acceleration from 18% last quarter.

With the Mobile Posse acquisition, more than 30% of revenues are now recurring, up from 5% from a year ago. Despite the volatile economic situation hurting advertising spend around the world, management has noted that spending on advertising through APPS is quite resilient, and we believe this will continue to be the case in the future due to the continued popularity of smartphones around the world.

"And regarding some of the details we're seeing in the current pandemic, I would characterize our business as extremely resilient, due to strong demand from advertisers and global device supply continuing to be robust." Source: Q4 2020 call

Over the past few years, as revenue has grown, expenses have shown substantial operating leverage, and this has continued even recently. For example, gross margin has increased from around 30% to near 40% within 2 years, while all of the operating expenses have declined as a % of revenue in the same time frame. This led to adjusted EBITDA growing 60% during the quarter to $5.3 million to 13% of revenue.

We believe that as APPS continues to grow, negotiating power with operators and manufacturers should continue to increase and fixed costs should continue to show operating leverage, which should lead to far faster EBITDA growth compared to revenue growth.

The balance sheet also remains incredibly strong, with the combined company having $21 million in cash and no debt. This was supported by $12 million in FCF during the quarter due to the strong profitability of the combined company.

While the quarter was great, guidance was a bit troubling. Q1 guidance of $35 million in revenue for the core business at the high end represents just 15% YOY growth from last year. Considering the valuation the company is trading at, this slower than expected growth is a bit concerning.

Valuation

The valuation of APPS is my main concern at the moment. APPS alone can generate around $130 million per year in revenue and was growing at around 30% before the Mobile Posse acquisition, yet its valuation has now skyrocketed to $830 million, or around 6.5x revenues ex Mobile Posse. That's a pretty high multiple to pay for a company with less than 20% of its revenue being recurring (not including Mobile Posse).

Takeaway

Overall, APPS stock still has a long way to grow over the long run, with a massive TAM, a steady and growing recurring revenue stream, and strong and increasing margins. However, with the recent massive run-up, I would advise taking profits, as the valuation seems to be quite high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.