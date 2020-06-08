Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - June 7, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

The biggest story of the week in the merger arbitrage space was the announcement in Women's Wear Daily of the convening of the LVMH board to discuss the buyout of Tiffany & Co. Upon the breaking of this story the stock plummeted as journalists everywhere scrambled for news as to how secure the deal was. The discussion subsequently swung back and forth, as it was reported how Tiffany had not been contacted by LVMH about any issues with the deal, to a further report suggesting

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is talking to advisers to find ways to pressure Tiffany on the agreed upon deal price of $135 per share.

Apparently considering if LVMH can make a case that Tiffany is in breach of its obligations under the merger agreement.

LVMH then issued their own statement with regards to the possibility of open market purchases in the target

Considering the recent market rumors, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) confirms, on this occasion, that it is not considering buying Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) shares on the market,

Thursday and Friday saw subsequent reports from CNBC and Reuters respectively stating how Tiffany would be prepared to seek legal action if necessary to complete the deal and then how LVMH were rumored the next day to be backing off from taking action following Tiffany's statement.

So what were/are the options for LVMH? Could they realistically claim a material adverse effect from the COVID-19 pandemic and exit the deal? Could it be possible to renegotiate the price? Well, simply put it’s unlikely. Without going into the legalities too deeply, to exit the deal the bar is set pretty high. A renegotiation of the price might be worth asking for, but LVMH is a $230bn company. Tiffany is being valued at just $16bn. LVMH stock has now recovered to the levels seen in mid-February. LVMH clearly has the purchasing power and the funds available to complete the deal. As a proxy for TIF, investor in LVMH view the business as being particularly resilient during these times and is not classed as struggling. In which case, Tiffany have no reason to agree to a cut.

There is the small matter of additional regulatory approvals but LVMH will still be bound by the merger agreement to do what is required of them in terms of assisting the regulator to achieve clearance. At this time, there is no reason to consider the regulatory issue as being any different to what it was at the start of the week.

Based upon this analysis we took a small position at the start of week expecting to see the situation slowly resolve itself and TIF return to the high $120's. However, the rise on Friday has put us slightly ahead of schedule in this analysis. We are left wondering why we took only a "small" position.

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) Acquisition Details MERGER DETAILS VALUE Acquisition Target Stock Name Tiffany Acquisition Target Stock Ticker TIF Acquirer Stock Name OTCPK:LVMHF Announcement Date October 28, 2019 Target Attitude FRIENDLY Expected Completion Date June 30, 2020 Deal Value $16bn Offer Price $135.00 Payment Method All Cash Deal Initial SEC Filing 8-K Investor Relations 1-212-755-8000

Source: MergerArbitrageLimited

This is a classic example of how investment opportunities present themselves when rational thought and analysis is applied. With M&A news thin on the ground, perhaps the importance of various corporate actions are being exaggerated or taken out of context in order to produce copy. All things remaining constant, it is only natural the LVMH should meet to discuss the takeover and review their corporate strategy. Perhaps investors should be asking why this was not done earlier as the broader market plummeted and lost a third of its value. Incidentally, Tiffany hit a low of $111 during this time with no mention of any LVMH action. During the past week, the stock dipped below $114. At the close on Friday, the stock had fallen $6.14, or 4.79% to $121.99, the deal is now offering a simple spread return of 10.66%. At these levels the stock is not as much of a bargain compared to earlier in the week, however we remain bullish on this deal and shall maintain our holding.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued to move forward this past week. Investor optimism which has already showed signs of excess was given yet a further boost as an unexpected rise in the May payrolls caught the market unaware. This led to a rally on Friday which took the broader market back into the black for the year. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 4.94% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also rose through the week. Financial takeover targets such as E*TRADE (ETFC) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) provided the majority of the gains. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 1.96%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 1.87% SPY 4.94% Index Dispersion 7.02% VIX (10.87)% Winners 11 MNA 1.96% Losers 8 Week Ending Friday, June 7, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage extended their positive performance last week as the winners triumphed over the losers by 11 to 8 with 1 non-movers. There was 1 cash position last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads loses its full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 1.87% whilst the dispersion of returns was 7.02%. The figure is significantly above both the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the recovery in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) as restaurant stocks improve following the reopening of the economy. Falls in Forescout (FSCT) and Tiffany (TIF) were not enough to cause the index performance to turn negative.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 16.18%. This is marginally higher than last week's figure of 18.18% and is due to the WBC dropping out of the index as the deal closed. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 19 deals and 1 vacant spots filled by cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.