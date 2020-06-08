The Architectural Billings Index Is Pointing To A W-Shaped Recovery

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the U.S. who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of its strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the Seeking Alpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the other updates I have written as well. Today, I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed in March and April.

The Plunge

March and April saw historic plunges in the ABI. Never has the ABI gone this far down, even when compared to the depths of the housing crisis, shown here:

*Images from ABI 2014 White Paper

33 was the low in 2008. March matched that, but April breached 30, down to 29:

*Image from ABI website

From the report:

This (20.1 point drop) is by far the largest single month decline the index has seen in its nearly 25-year history, far surpassing the declines of 9.4 points seen at the start of the 2001 recession and 8.3 points seen at the start of the Great Recession.

Design contracts and inquiries into new work dropped even more than billings. This indicates that businesses aren't committing to or even thinking about building new buildings. Without capital spending at businesses, the economy can't grow.

Also, in the report, architectural firms were asked what effect the COVID shutdowns would have on them, and one-third said it would have a "serious to devastating impact on their firm." The northeast is faring worst of all, as has been the case even before COVID happened:

*Image from ABI April report

A 40-person firm in the northeast said:

“73% of our backlog is cancelled or put on hold, maybe to never return.”

According to the April report, 86% of all firms surveyed took advantage of the PPP loans or plan to.

Also:

Nearly all firms (97%) reported that at least some of their projects have been negatively affected, with 43% of firms reporting that at least 25% of their projects have been negatively affected (27% of projects affected, on average).

COVID couldn't have happened at a worse time, as the spring months and the warmer weather it brings usually see increased work as conditions are favorable for construction projects. A responding firm in the northeast said:

“The pandemic hit at a bad time for design–just as projects were gearing up to enter the construction phase with the spring weather, and as that weather typically spurs new projects to sign on.”

One point of relative strength has been the institutional sector:

*Image from ABI April report

It has declined, but not as much as residential or commercial/industrial.

Billings declined the least at firms with an institutional specialization as some of those firms reported actually seeing a modest uptick in work due to increased demand for healthcare facilities. And some firms reported that school projects are actually getting underway early now that many schools are shuttered for the rest of the academic year.

But this pocket of strength must be taken in context. It was better than the other sectors, but a score of 36 is still dire. I don't think we have yet seen the full effects of the COVID shutdowns. I am of the opinion that it will get worse before it will get better, especially since the first quarter only saw a sliver of the impact.

Conclusion

I have been genuinely shocked by the behavior of market participants these last few weeks. As of Friday's close, we are only 6% away from all time highs on the S&P 500. Given the incredibly uncertain economic environment, I find this to be beyond irrationally exuberant. Tack on this data from the architectural billings index and you get a situation where price has become far divorced from market fundamentals. If architects aren't designing, builders won't be building. Without construction spend, which makes up about 6.36% of GDP, a ripple effect will be started that will have implications for many other sectors and industries.

People were thrilled with the jobs report that came in better than expected last week. Folks had predicted a 19% unemployment rate, but the read came in at "only" 13%. In what world is 13% unemployment reason enough to send the market averages within spitting distance of all-time records? Furthermore, we have learned since then that the jobs report was inaccurate. To get a more thorough explanation, I encourage you to read this article by fellow contributor Harrison Schwartz. In short, a misclassification error is being worked through that made the jobs report look about 300 bps better than reality. So, the truth, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics' own admission, is actually closer to 16% unemployment. 16% unemployment, but the market surged 2.5% on Friday alone. Huh?

I expect a very pronounced W-shaped recovery. We are sitting on the edge of the next drop. There is going to be a nasty divorce amongst the have and have nots when it comes to earnings for Q2. A fair few companies have been minimally affected by COVID. Some have in fact benefited. Most, though, will be hurt, severely so. It is more important now than ever to emphasize quality, with special attention to no or low debt enterprises.

The economic effects of widespread job loss take time to ripple through the economy, especially since the government has stepped in dropping helicopter money on households and offering these PPP loans to business to keep people on the payroll. Those actions have slowed those ripples down and temporarily stilled their severity. But, remember, those people aren't being productive in spite of getting a paycheck. Productivity is key to economic health. Once these funds dry up, real spending is going to plummet even further. There are just so many negative catalysts in place that pumping the market up to these levels is wild. It is time to be fearful, as others are greedy. Last week, I bought a sizable stake in the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH). I also bought a $25 call option for August and a $26 call options for November, also for SH. I am convinced that another leg down is imminent. I don't recommend anyone take a similar path, but I hope that the data presented in this article regarding the ABI will be helpful.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.