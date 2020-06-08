In the past few days, I already covered the two Danish companies Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) and Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) and I will continue this series with a third company from Denmark, which is undercovered here on Seeking Alpha: Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF). And once again, Novozymes is not really a small-cap or mid-cap company. Nevertheless, it is undercovered here on Seeking Alpha (and probably hardly known outside of Denmark and the investing world). Right now, Novozymes has a market capitalization of DKK 104 billion (about $15 billion).

(Source: Pixabay)

But Novozymes has a solid business model, is extremely recession-proof and has a wide economic moat around its business. It is therefore performing with the stability and consistency I am looking for in a long-term investment, which I can hold over several decades.

Business Description

Novozymes was "founded" in 2000, when the Novo company, which was founded in 1925, was split up into three parts - another company that came to life back then is the Danish diabetes company Novo Nordisk (NVO). Since 2000, it is listed at the Nasdaq Copenhagen and has about 6,150 employees. Novozymes is the world leader for industrial enzymes and microorganisms and the company offers agriculture solutions, solutions for bioenergy or solutions for the household care industry. It also provides pharmaceutical solutions. Enzymes are enabling the transformation of products on different industries (for example, milk is becoming cheese or it gives jeans a stone-washed look). The company launches about 15 to 20 new products annually and its more than 700 different products are sold in more than 140 countries and are used in more than 30 industries.

(Source: Novozymes Full Year 2019 Results)

The company reports in five different business areas:

Household Care : In 2019, this segment was responsible for DKK 4,758 million in sales and it is therefore the most important segment for Novozymes (33% of total sales). Last year, it was actually the only segment that could report organic growth (1%). The most important markets are Laundry, Automatic dishwash, Hand dishwash or Professional cleaning.

: In 2019, this segment was responsible for DKK 4,758 million in sales and it is therefore the most important segment for Novozymes (33% of total sales). Last year, it was actually the only segment that could report organic growth (1%). The most important markets are Laundry, Automatic dishwash, Hand dishwash or Professional cleaning. Food & Beverages : This segment is responsible for DKK 2,820 million in sales in 2019 and therefore responsible for 29% of total sales. In 2019, the company had to report 1% organic decline compared to 2018. The major markets are Baking, Food & Nutrition and Beverage.

: This segment is responsible for DKK 2,820 million in sales in 2019 and therefore responsible for 29% of total sales. In 2019, the company had to report 1% organic decline compared to 2018. The major markets are Baking, Food & Nutrition and Beverage. Bioenergy : This segment is responsible for DKK 2,820 million in sales in 2019, which represents about 20% of the company's total sales. Last year, organic sales declined 3% and the important markets are Conventional biofuels and biomass conversion.

: This segment is responsible for DKK 2,820 million in sales in 2019, which represents about 20% of the company's total sales. Last year, organic sales declined 3% and the important markets are Conventional biofuels and biomass conversion. Agriculture & Feed : This segment was responsible for DKK 1,881 million in sales, which is representing for 13% of Novozymes' sales. In 2019, organic sales declined 5% and the most important markets are Feed, Animal health and BioAgriculture.

: This segment was responsible for DKK 1,881 million in sales, which is representing for 13% of Novozymes' sales. In 2019, organic sales declined 5% and the most important markets are Feed, Animal health and BioAgriculture. Technical & Pharma: This segment was responsible for DKK 744 million in sales in 2019, representing 5% of Novozymes' total sales. In 2019, organic sales declined 3% compared to the previous years and the most important markets are Textile & leather, Forrest products, Wastewater and Biocatalysis.

Growth

Investing is always about the future and the revenue as well as free cash flow a company can generate in the years to come. And a growing market or growing demand for the company's products is one important aspect many investors pay attention to. According to one study, the enzymes market is expected to grow to $14.9 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 7.1%. It is expected, that increasing demand will come from end-use industries like food and beverage (the segment which is also responsible for about 30% of Novozymes sales), biofuel (responsible for about 20% of Novozymes sales), animal feed and home cleaning. Aside from that, enzymes are also witnessing increased demand in paper processing, rubber processing or molecular biology. Increasing consumer awareness to aspects like food quality might also increase the demand for enzymes as well as the growing world population that needs to be fed. And finally, the significant consumption of dietary requirements is also considered to be one of the important factors contributing to the enzymes market growth.

Such high growth rates usually attract competitors, but if the market should grow at such high rates, it would also mean that Novozymes doesn't have to gain market shares from competitors in order to be able to grow the bottom line in the high single or even double digits. But a wide economic moat is important for a company to defend its market shares against new competitors which might drive down prices in markets with high growth potential.

Wide Economic Moat

When talking about Novozymes' position within the industry, we have to mention the market share of 48% within the industrial enzymes market. In household care, the company has a market share above 60%, in bioenergy and technical & pharma the company has a market share above 50%. And while Novozymes' position as market leader is uncontested, this by itself is not enough to create an economic moat, but is a good starting point.

(Source: Novozymes Investor Presentation)

Additionally, the company spends an extremely high amount of money on research and development. About 13.7% of total sales is spent on research and development and Novozymes is therefore spending about two-thirds of worldwide research and development in enzymes. Companies that are trying to enter the market have to match these high spending and have high upfront costs. Also, a small company won't be able to spend an amount anywhere close to the amount Novozymes is spending, which is creating barriers to entry.

And while the extremely high spending on research and development and the company's position as market leader are important, the wide economic moat of Novozymes is stemming from the created switching costs. Novozymes is providing a high benefit/cost ratio with its products and this is creating switching costs for the customers. Switching costs are extremely powerful for products that are rather cheap compared to the total costs of goods sold, but have a huge effect on the end product or outcome. Basically, when there is an extreme mismatch between the costs/input on the one side (extremely low) and the output/products on the other side (extremely high), switching costs are extremely effective. And this is the case for Novozymes' products. They are extremely important for the end product, but are only a small part of the end product's overall costs. Enzymes lead to improved performance of a product or higher yields and are therefore extremely important for Novozymes' customers.

We are especially talking about economic risk costs as the customers are also facing higher risks by switching. Maybe other companies are offering similar products as Novozymes and might offer them more cheaply, but it is difficult to tell ahead of time if the quality will be the same. And even after finding a similar product and having invested all the time and effort, the economic risk still exists because the company might only find out after some time if the product is of similar quality. And especially for such cheap products, the company has to ask if it is really worth it in the end for saving only a few cents.

Share Structure and Ownership

During this series "Hidden Stock Market Gems" I already talked about management and especially ownership. It seems to be a common characteristic for many of these high-quality companies, that they are owned by the founder (or founder's family) and are therefore controlled by a small group of people, which have the majority of votes. In case of Novozymes, it is Novo A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which is not only holding all the class A shares but also about 5.8 million class B shares, which gives Novo A/S 25.5% of the total share capital and 70.1% of the votes.

(Source: Novozymes Investor Presentation)

Solid Balance Sheet

The company also has a solid balance sheet and investors must not worry about financial health. On March 31, 2020, Novozymes had DKK 926 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is not an extremely high amount, but seems enough to weather storms that might still come in the next few months.

When looking at the liabilities side, Novozymes always had some debt on its balance sheet in the past years, but the D/E ratio was always below 0.5. Right now, the company's debt-equity-ratio is the highest it has been in the last decade and while we should keep an eye on rising debt levels, there is no reason to worry right now. On March 31, 2020, Novozymes had DKK 3.5 billion in long-term debt and DKK 1.6 billion in short-term debt. When comparing it to almost DKK 10.8 billion in equity, we get a D/E ratio of 0.48 for Novozymes. With an EBITDA of DKK 5,292 million, it would take about one year to repay the outstanding debt. To sum up, the balance sheet of Novozymes is fine and we must not worry about the financial health of the company.

Dividend and Share Buyback Program

Like many other companies from Denmark, Novozymes is also a stable dividend payer and distributing cash to its shareholders this way since its IPO in 2000. And not only did Novozymes pay a dividend every single year, it also raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years from DKK 0.33 in 2000 to DKK 5.25 in 2019. This is a CAGR of 15.68% for the dividend since 2000 and for the last ten years, the dividend was even raised 16.4% annually. Right now, Novozymes has an acceptable payout ratio of 47.7% and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Source: Novozymes Investor Relations)

But during the last two decades, Novozymes not only paid an annual dividend, it also decreased the number of outstanding shares via share buybacks. Management suspended share buybacks in the years during the Financial Crisis. But since 2011, the number of outstanding shares decreased from 320 million to about 283 million right now. Novozymes is also planning to spend about DKK 1.5 billion in 2020 on share buybacks and compared to many other companies, Novozymes didn't suspend its share buyback program. When looking at the chart above, we can see that Novozymes spent exactly DKK 2 billion every year on share buybacks and one can argue if it makes sense to spend the same amount every year no matter what the share price is, but that is a different story.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I think we established so far, that Novozymes is a solid business, but in order to determine if it is also a great investment, we have to determine an intrinsic value and compare it to the current share price.

When looking at the big picture and the last 20 years, revenue increased with a CAGR of 5.98%, while net income increased even with a CAGR of 10.73% in the same timeframe. During the last decade, growth numbers slowed down a little, but revenue could still increase with a CAGR of 4.44% and net income with a CAGR of 7.73%. But due to the positive effects of share buybacks, earnings per share could still increase with a CAGR of 9.05% during the last ten years.

(Source: Novozymes Investor Presentation)

It makes sense to look at the past - especially past recessions - to gain some insights on how the company can perform and withstand difficult times. When looking at the years around the Financial Crisis between 2007 and 2011 revenue as well as net profit could increase every single year, which is very impressive. The worst number Novozymes had to report was 3.7% revenue growth in 2009 and net profit increased only 1.9% in 2008.

(Source: Novozymes Annual Report 2011)

When looking at the performance during the recession that followed the Dotcom bubble, we see the same picture. Revenue as well as net income increased every single year between 1999 and 2003. The worst number this time was 2.9% revenue growth in 2003 and net income increased "only" 7.0% in 2002.

(Source: Novozymes Annual Report 2003)

I don't have any numbers on how many companies were able to increase revenue as well as net income every single year during the last two recessions, but we can be pretty sure this puts Novozymes in a very selective group of stable and high-performing businesses.

Like many other companies, Novozymes withdrew its 2020 outlook, but when looking at the data from above, I don't think the recession (or the pandemic) has a negative impact on the company and its business. Before COVID-19, management expected a free cash flow before acquisitions between DKK 2.5 billion and DKK 2.7 billion. As basis for our calculation, we will use the lower end of the guidance and assume a free cash flow of DKK 2.5 billion.

For the next few years (targets for 2020 till 2022), management assumed at least 5% organic revenue growth. Management also assumed an EBIT margin of at least 28% and seemed quite confident, that margins could improve over time. In our calculation, we assume revenue to grow 5% annually for the next decade (it will probably be a little higher) and also assume that margin improvements will contribute to growth. And as Novozymes is continuing its share buyback program, this will also contribute to growth (DKK 1.5 billion spent at current prices will buy 4 million shares, which would reduce the share count about 1.5%). I would therefore assume about 3% additional growth from share buybacks and margin improvements. For the next decade, I will therefore calculate with 8% annual growth. When looking at the past performance during recessions, the products seem to be pretty recession proof and we don't have to assume huge declines for 2020. We can assume that Novozymes will grow even in these turbulent times. For perpetuity, I will assume 6% annual growth (as usual) knowing very well it could be higher (especially when the above-mentioned study is correct and the enzymes market will grow with a CAGR of 7.1% in the next few years), but we also have to include high levels of uncertainty over such a long timeframe. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of DKK 254. Additionally, we will include a margin of safety of 20% for Novozymes, which leads to a preferred entry point of DKK 203.

Technical Analysis

Finally, we are looking at the chart of Novozymes in order to determine potential entry points by using simple technical analysis. When looking at the past few years, we see that Novozymes has been stuck in a sideway range since about 2015. And when looking at support levels for the stock, the lower end of the sideway range is a good support level. At around DKK 260, there are the "higher" lows of the sideway range (lows from 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020). Additionally, we have the 61% Fibonacci retracement at that level. The next support level is around DKK 220. Here we find the lower lows of the sideway range (from 2014 and 2016). Additionally, we also have the 50% Fibonacci retracement at that level as additional support.

(Source: Author's own work created with Traderfox)

At this point, breaking the sideway range seems unlikely, but not impossible. And if Novozymes should break out of the sideway range to the downside, there are two additional support levels. The next would be between DKK 180 and DKK 185. At around DKK 185 there is the 38% Fibonacci retracement and we also have the 200 months simple moving average.

And finally, we have a support level at DKK 140, where we find the 23% Fibonacci retracement as well as the lows from 2011 and 2012 and the highs of 2007 before the Financial Crisis. Of course, this is not the "last" support level on the way down, but I consider it unlikely for the stock to drop much lower. When looking at the last two bear markets since the IPO of Novozymes, the stock dropped 37.5% in the years after its IPO (the bear market following the Dotcom bubble) and it dropped around 54% during the bear market following the Financial Crisis. When assuming a similar decline this time, the stock would drop to DKK 174 and assuming the stock not dropping lower than DKK 140 seems reasonable.

Conclusion

Although the stock is trading in a sideway range for about 5 years now, I consider Novozymes still overvalued at this point. It would be fairly valued, if the stock price declined to the lower end of the range again. Nevertheless, Novozymes is a great business with a wide economic moat based on switching costs and seems to be very recession-proof. Additionally, the industry has growth potential in the mid-to-high-single digits in the years to come making the business a great pick for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.