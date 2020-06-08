With comps up year-over-year already investors are very upbeat as the COVID-19 crisis only seems to have a temporary impact for now, with shares having tripled from recent lows.

I like the distinctive business model, great and outspoken CEO as such visions have the potential to create great value, if executed well in the coming years/decade.

RH has seen very strong first quarter with sales down just 20%, as COVID-19 impacted the quarter for about half this period of time.

Restoration Hardware (RH) has seen a very strong quarter given the dismal conditions in which the company finds itself operating. On the final day of March, I noted that while the company ended 2019 with record results, the results for the final quarter were on the softer side. Given the Covid-19 conditions and consequences, this could make that the business would be facing a real challenge.

Shares had fallen from a pre-Covid-19 high of $250 to $100 by the end of March, the same level at which shares traded in the summer of 2019. I was a bit fearful about the leverage of the company in combination with the luxury positioning, as such house ware and furniture probably was not a priority even for the target purchase clientele of the company. For that reason I was fearful about a period of prolonged uncertainty and weakness, yet after seeing quite upbeat first quarter results, it shows real execution fortifying the long term potential of the business.

The Thesis

For the year 2019, RH had grown sales by about 6% to $2.65 billion, but more impressive was the leverage seen on the margin font. Operating margins came in at 13.7% of sales on a GAAP basis, a 330 basis point improvement compared to the year before, quite an impressive achievement by all means.

The company reported net earnings of $220 million, or $9.07 per share with adjusted earnings coming in as high as $11.66 per share. With shares having retreated from $250 to $100 amidst the Covid-19 crisis, the ability to buy such a distinctive retailer at just 9 times earnings looks compelling, certainly as it has a large direct-to-consumer component and online business. Despite this appeal, I feared the usage of leverage and the demand for luxury items in such uncertain times.

I noted that the investment thesis to an important extent has been de-risked at $100 in March, yet it ultimately depends on the development of the Covid-19 crisis as we seem to be enjoying somewhat of a favorable trajectory given the developments in recent weeks with investors like the strong business and distinctive business model. Furthermore, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) is an investor in the stock as well, although that does not automatically imply that the Oracle itself is behind that move.

The Quarter

While I was seeing a big improvement to the risk-reward for the shares at $100 late March, I did not end up buying shares in the eighties in the days following, as I was deploying capital elsewhere. While those investments have worked out fine, the returns seen by the shares are nothing but astonishing, now trading around $250 per share.

The first quarter results, as reported early June, provide a great deal of insight of the impact of Covid-19. The quarter ended on May 2, so basically the quarter includes about one and a half month of real Covid-19 crisis.

In that light a 19.3% decline in sales actually does not look that bad, with quarterly sales falling to nearly $483 million. The impressive thing is a 240 basis point improvement in gross margins, allowing operating earnings to still come in at 7.3% of sales, down 420 basis points on the year before. Furthermore, by early June approximately about 50-75% of galleries, restaurants, outlets are open as May sales are up 7% year-over-year, furthermore accompanied by higher margins. For the first week of June growth even accelerated to 11%.

Despite the current turmoil, the company truly believes it could become a $20 billion global brand over time and sooner should generate $5-6 billion in revenues in North America, accompanied by luxury brand margins of around 20%.

I must say that I am truly impressed by the performance of the company during these times and the anecdotal sales momentum evidence seen in May and June of this year, with revenues actually trending up. Hence, shares were arguably a steal at the start of April as shares tripling in just two months seems like a bit of an overreaction at the same time as well.

Dreaming Out Load

The good thing is that it seems that RH is out of the woods a and is relatively strong and well performing during these extraordinary times. In theory this business could be a great deal self-funding (ex-dividends and share repurchases). If the company could grow sales by 10% per year it could become a $10 billion business as 20% margins would allow for net earnings of $1.6 billion, assuming no interest and a 20% tax rate. This works down to earnings of $80 per share based on the current share count, although that could increase a bit following conversion of the bonds into shares.

In such as case a luxury earnings multiples of 20-25 times could create translate into a share price of as much as $2,000 by the end of this decade, requiring real execution however, as such a scenario might allow shares to increase a factor of 6-8 from here, not much unlike that achievements seen past decade.

While this seems outright crazy and probably is, a special kind of business like RH with a mission driven CEO could unleash great value, or could painfully go wrong. I am erring to the positive side and could see value in the shares in the true long run driven by the philosophy and focus, yet not necessarily after this recent momentum seen already.

Given that above average volatility and distinctive business model with outspoken CEO, this remains a very interesting business to keep track off.

