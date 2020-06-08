Over the long term, Apple's Services segment underpins the company's growth trajectory more than anything else, in our view.

Last fiscal quarter, the gross margins on Apple's Services sales were more than double that of its 'Products' sales.

Data by YCharts

Image Shown: The strength of Apple's pristine balance sheet and its promising long-term growth outlook have supported its stock price year-to-date, in our view.

By Callum Turcan

We are writing this piece to a follow-up and expand on our last Seeking Alpha article (link here) covering Apple, Inc. (AAPL), which highlighted a few things, including why the tech giant has a stellar cash flow profile and why cash is king (with an eye towards Apple's pristine balance sheet). On April 30, Apple reported second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2020 (period ended March 28, 2020) that included plenty of positive updates that we will cover in this article with an eye towards its high-flying 'Services' segment.

Long-Term Revenue Growth Trajectory

Apple reported marginal year-over-year GAAP revenue growth in the fiscal second quarter. This period included the start of COVID-19 spreading around the world and the negative impact the pandemic had on Apple's sales in East Asia, particularly the 'Greater China' region, and during the end of the period in other countries worldwide as well. Apple's 'Products' sales were hit the hardest and declined year over year, while Apple's 'Services' sales continued to grow at a decent clip (up 17% year over year in the fiscal second quarter).

The headwind for Apple's Products sales likely continued into the firm's fiscal third quarter, given severe containment measures used around the world (including in America and Europe), which resulted in the temporary closing of Apple's physical stores and the drop-off in consumer discretionary spending as unemployment levels skyrocketed. The company's Services sales may offer some reprieve.

Image Shown: Apple's performance in the fiscal second quarter was negatively impacted by COVID-19. Those headwinds likely persisted well into the fiscal third quarter. Image Source: Apple - Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Financial Supplement.

With that in mind, the long-term growth trajectory of Apple's revenues remains sound. There's a lot of speculation regarding when Apple will launch its first 5G-capable iPhone (which appears likely to happen relatively soon). However, what matters most, in our view, is the firm's shift to services. The reason why Apple's Services revenues are very important is due to their high margin nature, meaning Apple has a tangible and legitimate way to eventually transition to a world where many smartphones are likely to become commoditized.

That hasn't happened yet and may take years and years to become the norm, seen through Apple's ongoing pricing power with the iPhone (which is justified in part due to the product being viewed by consumers as superior to most, if not all, of the relevant competition out there), but please note that, inevitably, all consumer electronics have been commoditized in the past (TVs, headphones, tablets, desktops, etc.).

Since Apple launched the first iPhone back in 2007, smartphones have continued to improve, thus preventing the commoditization dynamic from taking shape at the high end of the spectrum. Each new iPhone iteration has offered enough new features and/or computing power enhancements to justify the premium Apple commands in the market.

Eventually, these types of improvements become too small to notice during most (but not necessarily all) upgrade cycles (thus aggressively diminishing pricing power as competitors continuously cut prices to steal/maintain market share). When TVs transitioned to 4K technology, there was some brief pricing power to be had, but it was ephemeral in nature as the competition quickly caught up.

With all of this in mind, Apple's Services segment and the ecosystem Apple has built out has significantly more staying power over the long term and is very hard, if not almost impossible, to replace. Consumers like the user interface of Apple's products, the seamless integration of digital purchases across all of those products in terms of accessibility, how various products are integrated with each other in terms of functionality, and the ability to have many consumer electronics all operating under one umbrella. To capitalize on that, in the past, Apple launched services such as iTunes, the Apple Store, and cloud-based storage capabilities.

Going forward, its Apple's new services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade will keep the momentum going regarding both sales growth and forever increasing the coverage of its offerings (in terms of ubiquitous consumer needs like streaming entertainment options). Apple's cloud computing services support its internal operations and allow for the firm to cater to the needs of third parties as well. In the realm of financial tech, the company launched Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) in an attempt to gain a toehold in this lucrative arena.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight Apple's revenue growth trajectory over the coming fiscal years. While the launch of its first 5G-capable iPhone will play a large role in its nearer term growth trajectory, we want to really stress here that we are most excited about Apple's Services segment in the long term.

Image Shown: A look at our revenue forecast for Apple over the coming fiscal years, derived through our enterprise cash flow model covering the firm. Image Source: Valuentum. To learn more about enterprise valuation, please read the book Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Here's what Apple's management team had to say about the firm's Services segment during the company's latest quarterly conference call:

Our long-running investment in our Services strategy is succeeding. This business is growing and is a reflection of our enduring large and growing installed base. We expect to meet our longstanding goal of doubling our fiscal 2016 Services revenue in [apparently fiscal] 2020. We have always run Apple for the long term. We entered this period with unmatched financial strain, a robust cash position and our best product pipeline ever.

Furthermore:

Company gross margin was 38.4%, flat sequentially with cost savings and mix shift towards Services offset by the seasonal loss of leverage. Products gross margin was 30.3%, decreasing 380 basis points sequentially due to loss of leverage and unfavorable mix. This drop was more pronounced than under normal circumstances due to the COVID-19 impact I mentioned earlier. Services gross margin was 65.4%, up 100 basis points sequentially, driven by favorable mix… Turning to Services. We set an all-time revenue record of $13.3 billion with strong performance across the board with all-time revenue records in the App Store, Apple Music, Video, cloud services, and our App Store search ad business. And we also set a March quarter record for AppleCare. Our new services, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and Apple Card continue to add users, content and features while contributing to overall Services growth.

Please note Apple's Services segment generated gross margins that were more than double that of its Products segment last fiscal quarter.

Quarterly Balance Sheet Update

At the end of Apple's fiscal second quarter, the firm was sitting on over $192.8 billion in 'cash and cash equivalents' and 'marketable securities' (both short and long term) versus $109.5 billion in 'commercial paper and repurchase agreements' and term debt (both short and long term), good for a net cash position of $83.3 billion. In the upcoming graphic down below, we underlined the relevant line items highlighting Apple's pristine balance sheet at the end of its last fiscal quarter.

Image Shown: An overview of Apple's sizable net cash position with its cash-like line items underlined in red and its debt-like line items underlined in blue in the above graphic. Image Source: Apple - Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Financial Supplement with additions from the author.

Over time, Apple intends on having a neutral net cash/debt position according to management commentary. Additionally, the firm recently increased its per share quarterly dividend and upped its share repurchasing authority as highlighted in the excerpt from Apple's latest quarterly conference call down below:

We also continue to believe that there is great value in our stock, and we are maintaining our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time. As a testament to the confidence we have in our business today and into the future, our Board has authorized $50 billion for share repurchases in addition to the over $40 billion authorization remaining under the current share repurchase plan. Our Board has also authorized a 6% increase in our quarterly dividend and today declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock, payable on May 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2020.

Apple is committed to rewarding its shareholders, and as of this writing, shares of AAPL yield ~1.0% on a forward-looking basis. In our view, Apple will continue to push through very meaningful payout increases over the coming years on a per share basis, supported by Apple's net cash position and forecasted cash flow growth (a product of strong forecasted top-line growth). Apple's enormous net cash balance will likely also be used in part to continue paring down the firm's outstanding share count (as communicated by management), which fell by over 6% on a diluted basis year over year during Apple's last fiscal quarter.

Concluding Thoughts

While a lot of "digital ink" will be spilled over the eventual (if not impending) launch of Apple's first 5G-capable iPhone, we continue to remain heavily focused on Apple's high-flying Services segment and its pristine balance sheet. Once COVID-19 is in the rear-view mirror, Apple should emerge on the other side of this pandemic with its financials and growth trajectory intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.