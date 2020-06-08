The worst performing decile of stocks since the market bottom tends to include stocks that were early winners in the coronavirus downturn.

Remarkably, only one of the just over 500 constituents in the index is down over this period.

Since the local market bottom on March 23rd, 2020, the S&P 500 (SPY) has rallied a remarkable 43%. The gains have not all come from the megacaps. A version of the S&P 500 that equal-weights the constituents (RSP) has done even better, rallying roughly 54%.

Source: Bloomberg

The gains off the bottom have been broad-based. Remarkably, all but one S&P 500 constituent has produced a positive total return over this period. The table below lists the 50 worst performing constituents over this period, highlighted by the only stock to produce negative total returns over this period, beauty products maker, Coty Inc (COTY).

Coty, which began marketing beauty products in Paris in the early part of the twentieth century, has grown into one of the world's largest beauty and fragrance companies over the last century. Quarantines related to the coronavirus have dampened sales of beauty products in the short-run on both the professional and mass market sides of the business. The sharp reduction in cash flows and EBITDA has seen debt balloon further after the company failed to successfully de-lever from a debt-fueled 2015 deal to purchase 43 beauty brands from Proctor & Gamble (PG). That transaction increased Coty's leverage, hampered innovation in the e-commerce revolution in skincare and other beauty products, leading to writedowns, losses, and managerial turnover.

While the stock is still the laggard from the market bottom, it has risen sharply in recent weeks on the announcement of a sale of the majority of its professional haircare business to KKR in a transaction that will sharply reduce leverage. A transaction with private equity in a stressed market unsurprisingly came with a sharp cost. Coty relinquished a controlling stake in that business at healthy cost of future cash flow, issued expensive convertible preferred shares, and gave up 2 board seats. The transaction eases short-term liquidity pressure, however, which should allow the new management team to refocus the portfolio and position the company for intermediate-term growth. Coty also appears to be entering into another transaction with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, expanding a previous licensing deal with Kylie Jenner to add a separate deal with older sister Kim Kardashian in a bid to leverage their social media influence. Whether Coty is a value play or a value trap will depend on whether they are able to successfully de-lever the balance sheet, reinvigorate brands, and capture delayed consumer spending on beauty products as the economy re-opens.

In a related story to the travails of beauty maker Coty, luxury jeweler Tiffany has also underperformed. Tiffany (TIF) had agreed to become part of the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (MC.FP) luxury brand powerhouse last November. The stock has weakened in recent months on concern that the price of the transaction could be renegotiated in the current environment.

As readers look through this list of the worst performing decile of stocks in the S&P 500 over the past two-plus months, they should also note that some leaders in the market downturn have been subsequently lagging. Grocers Kroger (KR), Costco (COST), and WalMart (WMT), who led during early quarantine stocking, are lagging as the economy reopens. Drugmakers Gilead Scienc (GILD) and Mylan (MYL), which had rallied on potential virus therapies and vaccines, have also underperformed. Other "stay-at-home" leaders like Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Netflix (NFLX), and Citrix (CTRX) have lagged along with disinfectant maker Clorox (CLX).

The bottom performing decile is a list under transition as defensive staples that had led in the downturn give way to cheaper cyclicals. The leaders have become the laggards.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPy. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.