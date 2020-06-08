Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Tiffany Experiences Wild Gyrations

Merger activity increased last week with one new deal announced, three deals closing and two deals called off.

While two terminated deals in one week is a lot, the news was not all bad as one of those terminations was because the company received a better offer. Just when we thought the bidding war for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) had come to an end, there was a new offer by Melinta Therapeutics and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced that it did not intend to revise further its offer for Tetraphase. Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) filed litigation in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware over Ebix’s (NASDAQ:EBIX) breaches of the merger agreement and terminated the merger agreement.

There was a significant change in the spread for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last week when Reuters reported that LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) was not considering buying shares of Tiffany on the market. A day later, Tiffany & Co. shares had their biggest gain in more than two months after Reuters reported that LVMH decided against trying to negotiate a lower price for its planned $16 billion acquisition of the U.S. jeweler. LVMH is closely monitoring Tiffany’s debt covenants and it is possible they might attempt to renegotiate the deal if Tiffany breaches those covenants.

Tiffany Spread History

The DOJ decided to close its investigation of Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) proposed acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). With the exception of the market turmoil in March, the spread on this deal had consistently been between 3% and 4%, indicating the market saw some regulatory risk for this deal and it is interesting to see the DOJ dropped its investigation. The spread on Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) acquisition of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) barely budged after this news but did narrow marginally to 1.19% by last Friday.

There were three potential deals announced last week. According to Bloomberg, Western Union (NYSE:WU) is seeking to acquire MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI), Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has made a preliminary approach to Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) about a potential merger.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 29, 2020, and June 5, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type GILT 7.17 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 17.645 20.87% 3.83% 17.04% Cash Plus Stock QES 1.11 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) 2.62 14.34% 0.69% 13.65% All Stock QUMU 2.33 Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) 1.2 -17.08% -28.01% 10.93% All Stock ASFI 11.74 Stern Group (N/A) -2.30% -8.24% 5.94% All Cash TIF 121.99 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) 90.42 10.66% 5.36% 5.30% All Cash MSBF 14.04 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 9.51 -11.94% -9.20% -2.74% All Stock AMTD 46.23 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 42.82 0.38% 4.42% -4.04% All Stock TCO 44.08 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 88.6 19.10% 27.00% -7.90% All Cash CDOR 5.03 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 120.68% 133.68% -13.00% All Cash GNW 3.43 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 58.31% 78.03% -19.72% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 65 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 24 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 46 Total Deal Size $527.84 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by Melinta Therapeutics for $55 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the upfront cash consideration in the transaction will be as follows: (I) $1.79 per share of Tetraphase common stock (including common stock underlying restricted stock units, performance-based stock units and pre-funded warrants), (II) $2.47 per share of Tetraphase common stock underlying the common stock warrants issued by the Company in 2019, and (III) $2.47 per share of Tetraphase common stock underlying the common stock warrants issued by the Company in 2020. Tetraphase equity holders would also be entitled to receive, for each share of Tetraphase common stock, one non-tradeable CVR, the holders of which will be entitled to receive payments of up to an additional $16.0 million in the aggregate upon the achievement of net sales of XERAVA in the United States of at least (I) $20 million during 2021, (II) $35 million during any year ending on or before December 31, 2024 and (III) $55 million during any year ending on or before December 31, 2024. We added TTPH as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on May 15, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $2.19.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Deals Terminated:

On June 4, 2020, Tetraphase terminated its previously announced merger agreement with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, in order to enter into the definitive merger agreement with Melinta. In connection with the termination the definitive merger agreement with AcelRx, Tetraphase paid AcelRx a termination fee in the amount of $1,778,000. On June 5, 2020, Yatra Online, India’s leading online travel company, announced that it has provided notice of termination of its pending Merger Agreement with Ebix and filed litigation in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware over Ebix’s breaches of the Merger Agreement.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $5.03 06/30/2020 120.68% 1915.07% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.43 06/30/2020 58.31% 925.34% FSCT 02/06/2020 Advent International (N/A) $33.00 $23.1 06/30/2020 42.86% 680.12% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) $8.67 $7.17 10/31/2021 20.87% 14.91% TCO 02/10/2020 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) $52.50 $44.08 06/30/2020 19.10% 303.13% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) $7.35 $6.24 06/30/2020 17.79% 282.30% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.95 06/30/2020 15.95% 253.11% QES 05/04/2020 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) $1.27 $1.11 12/31/2020 14.34% 25.28% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $121.99 06/30/2020 10.66% 169.25% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) $16.50 $15.21 06/30/2020 8.48% 134.59%

The aggregate deal consideration dropped to $527.84 billion last week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, TECD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Tech Data Corporation (TECD). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.