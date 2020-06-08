Apollo used the fear-driven period during the COVID-19 pandemic to its advantage.

Company’s asset under management of $331 billion has grown two-fold over the past five years with high FRE margins.

Apollo Global Management is one of the leading alternative investment managers across the globe.

Fear-driven periods in the past have been used as buying opportunities for savvy investors. - John Paulson

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), has turned out to be the big winner during the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. The company has a solid track record of handling crises like these. It has been very proactively doing deals and raising capital. Also, the company has been meeting with its portfolio companies and providing liquidity which at this tough time is very critical. With the stock trading at $51.30 as on 04-06-2020, it’s a definite buy.

Company Overview

Founded in 1990, Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager. The company is led by Managing Partners Leon Black, Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan. As of March 31, 2020, the company has total Asset under Management (AUM) of $315 billion, including approximately $216 billion in credit, $77 billion in private equity and $39 billion in real assets.

Apollo has built its reputation on navigating all market environments, but particularly challenging ones, very successfully on behalf of its investors.

Credit

Credit is an integral part of the company and has contributed to its growth and success. The company’s credit segment has a total AUM of $210 billion. Total AUM decreased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $210 billion, primarily driven by market activity, partially offset by inflows

As on March 31, 2020

Private Equity

Private equity has been the cornerstone of Apollo’s business since the start of the business operations. The private equity funds of the company have owned more than 150 companies since its inception across various sectors. The personal equity business has approximately $68 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2020. Total AUM decreased 12% quarter-over-quarter to $68 billion, primarily driven by market activity and realizations

Real Assets

Apollo’s Real Assets business is fully integrated with its private equity and credit businesses and follows the same value-driven philosophy. Its real assets business has approximately $38 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2020. Total AUM decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter to $38 billion driven by market activity.

Company has grown exceptionally in the past five years

Particulars 2014 2019 CAGR Asset Under Management $ 164 Billion $ 335 Billion +15% Fee Related Earnings (FRE) $ 435 million $917 million +16% FRE margins 41% 57% -

Apollo Global Management Vs. S&P 500

Apollo global management has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin during the past five years. The company is led by management who has been working with it for the past 33 years and consistently produced attractive long-term investment returns.

Apollo Global Management S&P 500 Total return (since 18-05-2015) ~107% ~40%

COVID-19 Effects

The pandemic resulting from the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) have caused severe disruption to the global economy and financial markets. Though the company has experienced mark to market losses in the underlying funds.

The further material effects in the operating performance:

Fall in Asset Under Management (AUM) from $335 billion to $315.5 billion, principally from unrealized market losses.

Performance fee-generating AUM decreased to $22.8 billion during the quarter as unrealized mark-to-market impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the unprecedented market volatility caused by the global pandemic, the company is relying on the expertise and discipline it has developed over the past thirty years. Before COVID-19, the company was stocking up on dry powder, and it used the coronavirus downturn to its advantage.

Actions in response during the COVID-19 slowdown

Done deals: Provide debt to United Airlines (UAL), Invested in Alberstons (ACI) and Expedia(EXPE). The company bought the debt of its own portfolio companies at a considerable discount.

Raised funds and deleveraging.

The company met with its portfolio companies to assist them in managing their liquidity.

Between Apollo and current portfolio companies, the shared efforts amount to over $50 million in relief effort contributions globally.

Risk Factors

Drop-in AUM will affect the earnings of the business.

Increase in interest rates will make LBOs more challenging to do.

The risk factors can hurt the company’s near-term earnings, but I still believe the company is a potential buy. It has an excellent track record and has outperformed the market for the past ten years. It is one of the savviest investment firms across the country with Leon Black at the helm.

Source: Company’s 10-K Filling, Earnings Presentations

