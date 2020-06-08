Why Massive Federal Spending Probably Won't Lead To Inflation

Unless something changes, we ought to prepare for a future of mild deflation, as I've argued elsewhere.

I explain why the big surge in the savings rate isn't likely to translate into a spike in consumer spending when the economy reopens.

Not all of the stimulus money that *could* go to consumer spending *is* going toward it, though. Much of it is being saved.

By my calculations, to date, demand destruction (as measured by income) has outweighed all of the fiscal stimulus that could directly contribute to consumer spending.

Macroeconomic Thesis

One of the most commonly raised critiques of my recent article, "The Monetary Death Spiral Is Accelerating," was that the massive fiscal and central bank spending measures being carried out by various agencies of the United States federal government right now have just got to result in inflation some way or somehow. It doesn't make sense for that much money to be pushed into the economy without causing a spike or uptrend in inflation.

Well, I don't think there will be either a significant spike or a sustained uptrend in inflation going forward. The reason for that, as I will explain below, is that demand destruction outweighs the fiscal stimulus.

Fiscal Stimulus Vs. Demand Destruction

First off, we need to be careful to count only the money that will actually end up (or already has ended up) in circulation in the real economy. Money printed by the Fed or borrowed by the Treasury Department that goes toward financial assets or state bailouts doesn't have much (if any) effect on the amount of money in circulation.

The most obvious place to look for specifically consumer-stimulative fiscal spending (money that is immediately injected into circulation in the economy and available to be spent by consumers or businesses) is the CARES Act. Among other items in the $2.2 trillion relief bill are $268 billion to expand and extend unemployment, $293 billion to provide one-time relief checks, $45 billion for disaster assistance, and $42 billion to support the social safety net (see CRFB's page on the relief bill). These items, which directly increase Americans' ability to consume, total $648 billion.

But the CARES Act isn't the only measure taken by fiscal policymakers to stimulate consumer demand. Using data from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget's COVID Money Tracker (updated in real time), the total amount of consumer-stimulative dollars already disbursed comes to around $1.21 trillion. (Number derived by adding all administrative and legislative actions already disbursed/committed except CARES Act plus the $648 billion from the CARES Act as calculated above.)

That's a lot, without a doubt. But it's difficult to know what that amount means without comparing it to something. How about annual personal consumption? Well, the $1.21 trillion already disbursed or committed by the government equates to 8.3% of the $14.56 trillion of personal consumption expenditures in 2019.

In other words, the increase in consumer demand due to the CARES Act was sizable, but it actually wasn't that sizable. Why do I say that it wasn't that sizable? Because you have to compare that to the amount of disposable income lost due to the coronavirus pandemic and its associated economic shutdowns. We know, for instance, that April personal consumption expenditures were 19.6% lower than those of February this year.

Data by YCharts

How much of that was due to stores being closed and people being stuck in their homes? How much was due to an irretrievable loss of disposable income? Given the sharp spike in unemployment from ~3.5% to a peak of 14.7% in April, it's safe to say that the disposable income loss was quite high.

Data by YCharts

Despite the official unemployment rate, approximately 35% of American adults reported lost income as a result of the virus, as of the end of May. In a Pew Research survey from April 7th through 12th, 52% of lower income individuals said that either they or someone in their household had either lost their job or taken a pay cut. Only 23% of lower income respondents said they had enough savings to last three months, and 53% said they couldn't pay all of their bills in full that month.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell reported on a May 13th webcast that roughly 40% of all American households with an income of $40,000 or less lost their jobs during the month of March alone (via FA Mag). Another 20 million people lost jobs in April, and it's safe to assume that around the same proportion of those were lower income earners. This is important because this segment of workers spends the highest percentage of their income on consumption.

Notice, for instance, that 89% of lower income adults said they were planning to spend their stimulus money rather than save it.

Source: Pew Social Trends

A Harris Poll sponsored by TD Ameritrade found that 22% of Millennials used their stimulus money to pay off credit card debt (i.e. not for current spending). And 14% of those surveyed planned to use their stimulus money to pay off debt as well.

According to Homebase data, from March 20th to May 14th, the average US-wide income loss per month for hourly workers of small businesses vacillated between $51 billion and $83 billion. Assuming an average of $67 billion per month, the income lost between March 20th and May 20th amounts to $134 billion. And that's just for employees of small businesses.

The average monthly income lost per employee vacillated between $1,072 and $1,738, for an average of $1,405. And that's an average of all employees, not just those who lost their jobs.

According to research conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management and Oxford Economics in mid-May (as reported by MarketWatch), total income lost due to COVID-19 comes to a staggering $1.3 trillion. Interestingly, around one-fifth of that lost income was from workers that remained employed.

If the above data is accurate, then all of the government spending that could be considered consumer-stimulative carried out to date amounts to only 93.1% of the lost income from COVID-19.

The combined forces of demand destruction and fiscal stimulus met on the battlefield, and the former overwhelmed and outnumbered the latter. Or, at least, it has so far.

You might argue that all the additional fiscal spending that is slated for this year (plus however much more is added at a later date) will overshoot the amount of disposable income lost. Maybe it will, maybe it won't. That is difficult to say until we know how quickly the employment rate rebounds and at what level it peters out or plateaus. At this point, no market analyst or government bureaucrat knows whether the amount of consumer-stimulative fiscal spending will overshoot demand destruction going forward, but so far it hasn't.

Will there be another stimulus bill? Perhaps, but it is held up right now in the senate, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that it will be both the last relief bill and smaller than the CARES Act. Several Republican senators have already indicated their lack of support for another stimulus check. As of now, one should not expect much more consumer-stimulative spending from the federal government this year.

What About The High Savings Rate?

It is true that the personal savings rate shot up from around 8% in February to 33% in April. Some might argue that this huge amount of savings is tantamount to pent-up demand waiting to be released on the economy. Once it is, goes this line of reasoning, consumer demand will overwhelm supply and lead to inflation.

Data by YCharts

There's something to be said for this argument. I would argue that this savings spike was mostly due to social distancing policies that prevented people from spending. I do not believe that a newfound and permanent shift in consumer thinking in favor of a higher savings rate has occurred. Perhaps, some months after the economy reopens, the savings rate will settle a little higher than the ~8% level where it sat before, but I do not believe that will make a significant difference to the long-term level of the rate.

At the same time, I don't necessarily think that the currently high saving rate will lead to a sustained uptick in consumer spending either. For two reasons: (1) Most of the savings are being soaked up, in one way or another, by federal debt issuance, which will lower real investment (i.e. capital formation) and cause a sluggish economic recovery; and (2) most of the saving is being done by the upper half of the income spectrum, whose propensity to spend the incremental dollar of income is lower.

Dr. Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Investment Management Company expects the federal deficit to reach at least 14% of GDP this year. Conveniently, the $3 trillion expansion of the Fed's balance sheet thus far since late February amounts to right at 14% of 2019's GDP. But you also have to consider the roughly $1 trillion (~4.7% of 2019 GDP) that corporations have borrowed thus far in 2020.

Even with the temporarily elevated personal savings rate, the net saving rate as a percentage of gross national income (all income earned by US individuals and businesses) is likely to dip into negative territory in 2020, just as it did (for the first time since records began after WWII) during the Great Recession.

This is important because of the tight correlation between net saving as a percentage of GNI (red line below) and net capital formation as a percentage of GDP (blue line below):

In order to see better, let's zoom in on just the last 20 years (click on the image if it helps):

Net capital formation (the amount of real physical investment carried out for growth purposes rather than merely to replace depreciated assets) is an incredibly important metric for sustainable economic growth. The correlation between it and YoY GDP growth is very tight. Thus, when net saving falls (which it will because of the massive surge in debt issuance between the government and corporate sectors), so also does net capital formation. When net capital formation falls, so also will GDP growth.

“Without savings we don’t have the capacity to make physical investment,” Dr. Hunt argues. “Without physical investment, we do not have the capacity to grow over time and raise our standard of living.”

When GDP growth falls (or remains muted), job growth is slow. And if recovery in the job market is slow, then the pre-COVID-19 levels of consumer demand are not likely to return anytime soon, all else being equal. In my estimation, it could take a decade or longer to get back to a sub-4% unemployment rate, assuming no other recession in the next decade.

And then, of course, there's the second reason that sustained consumer spending likely won't return at its previous levels anytime soon: most of the saving is being done by those less likely to spend anyway. Consider, for instance, that as of 2012, the net savings rate was either zero or negative on average for households bringing in less than $50,000 per year.

Source: DQYDJ

It may only be a small part of the chart on the far left hand side, but households that make less than $50,000 per year make up ~40% of total households. Go up to $70,000 per year (all the households saving less than 20% of their income), and you've got 57.1% of the total.

Source: Statista

Actually, even this an imprecise way to measure household savings by income level, because it compares 2012 BLS data on the savings rate by income with 2018 data on the percentage of households by income. In all likelihood, in 2012, the percentage of households making less than $50,000 per year was higher.

Why does this matter? Because, as mentioned previously, the propensity to save, rather than spend, the incremental dollar of income is higher for high-income households than it is for low-income households. Compare this to the Pew Research data showing that 33% of upper income households plan to save most of the stimulus money. Though these higher income households may see their savings rate go back to its previous level going forward, that doesn't mean that the large amount of saving done during the shutdown will all be spent once stores open up again. It's more likely to stay in savings, or in investment brokerage accounts, or wherever they decided to keep it.

Remember, a lower personal savings rate going forward does not mean that all of the money saved is then spent. It means that households will return to their previous levels of spending as a percentage of income — that is, of the income they have, which may be diminished.

Taken together, the above two points imply that demand destruction is likely to linger for some time. There will be no "V-shaped" recovery in consumer spending. The recovery in consumption may seem impressive over the next few months, but only because it will be compared to the extremely and artificially suppressed consumption levels of March, April, and May.

Conclusion

There has been much speculation recently that the massive fiscal and Federal Reserve spending will (eventually) lead to a rise in inflation. "If this doesn't do it, then nothing will," Jim Bianco said on the most recent episode of Grant's Current Yield podcast. I don't think that's true. As I explained in "The Monetary Death Spiral Is Accelerating," I think that sustained deficit spending funded by printed money (however exactly that happens) would spur a new uptrend in inflation.

But, for the reasons outlined above (not to mention the long-term megatrends of aging demographics, over-indebtedness, and technology-induced disinflation), I don't believe that the massive federal spending being carried out right now will, on its own, cause the sustained rise in inflation that many fear. Of course, the situation could change. The federal government could decide to spend more on consumer-stimulative measures. The Fed could begin directly monetizing federal spending by doing something similar to what the Bank of England recently initiated — sending printed money directly to the Treasury to fund spending.

But that hasn't happened yet, and I think that the Fed will pull many other kinds of rabbits out of their hat (such as yield curve control) before they resort to that trick.

In this environment, as stocks melt up and investors sell out of bonds, I am beginning to like long-duration Treasuries again. Fund examples include the Vanguard Long Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.