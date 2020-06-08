July should bring in a lot of near term catalysts to the stock, with scope for some decent upside.

Moderna (MRNA) has taken more advantage of the coronavirus pandemic than any other biotech, in so far as it has progressed from a $4-5bn biotech to a $24bn behemoth in a matter of months. Aside from Jeff Bezos, nobody has made this much money during the Virus. For a veteran market watcher, this is all the more surprising because we can think of no other biotech in the history of the US market that has been able to command this sort of valuation despite having no approved product; indeed, no product even in a phase 3 trial. Ordinarily, we at Avisol would avoid such a biotech; but these are no ordinary times.

Moreover, the progress of mRNA-1273 - Moderna's coronavirus asset - has been swift, assisted by supportive comments from none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci. In another place, Dr Fauci said, in summary:

The results, Fauci said, were enough to warrant cautious optimism. That's because they showed not just binding antibody, or antibodies that would bind to the virus particle but wouldn't necessarily affect the virus's ability to infect the body, but "antibody that was neutralizing live virus, at levels that you would predict would be protective - if in fact neutralizing antibody, which is a reasonable assumption, is going to be a correlate of immunity."

So, the latest update right now is that Moderna has announced Phase 1, a phase 2 is ongoing where participants will be monitored for 12 months but maybe some interim data will be announced sooner, and we have a phase 3 trial that is supposed to start in July. The US government is also supportive, and they just included the company in a fast track initiative with funding support. The company has a lot of cash, about $1.2bn, and things look bright, at least right now.

Based on all that progress, we planned some investment and option trading strategies for MRNA by considering call and put options of latest exercise date, i.e. 10th July 2020. We expect good price movement by that time. See charts below from Nasdaq as on June 3. Since the stock is extremely volatile, data keeps changing constantly, and some of the figures may well change between writing and publication.

Source - Nasdaq

The payoff from different option trading strategies is listed and analyzed. Conservatively, we expect the price of MRNA to remain within a range of $50 to $70 per share, so our option strategies involve call and put options within a strike price of $54 (the lowest available strike price) and $65 (the highest available strike price).

We find that butterfly spread, condor spread, vertical bullish spread and vertical bearish spread strategies provide positive cash flow under any circumstance. However, the cash flow ranges within $2 & $4.81. Among these four, butterfly spread generates an assured cash flow of $4.1. So, we can recommend butterfly spread to a risk averse investor.

However, if we are ready to take minimal risk, then we should consider covered call in which we can derive a cash flow of $7.1 if price is $55 or higher. Below that level, we still make considerable positive cash flow, and the breakeven price is $47.9. The stock going lower than $47.9 is highly unlikely even if some of the catalysts we discussed do not happen in time. As we are quite optimistic of MRNA trading in the range of $50-$70 in any case, our desired strategy will be a covered call in which we buy MRNA stock @$59.9 and sell a July 10 call option at $55 per share, at a premium of $12.

Covered Call: Buying MRNA stock @$59.9 and writing a MRNA July 10 call option at $55 per share, and at a premium of $12, thus having an initial cash outflow of $47.9

Market Price Cash Inflow from Stock Cash Inflow from Option Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 52 0 47.9 4.1 54 54 0 47.9 6.1 56 56 -1 47.9 7.1 58 58 -3 47.9 7.1 60 60 -5 47.9 7.1 62 62 -7 47.9 7.1 64 64 -9 47.9 7.1 66 66 -11 47.9 7.1 68 68 -13 47.9 7.1 70 70 -15 47.9 7.1

Protective Put: Buying MRNA stock at $59.9 per share, and buying a MRNA July 10 put option at $60 per share at a premium of $8.95, thus having an initial cash outflow of $68.85

Market Price Cash Inflow from Stock Cash Inflow from Option Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 52 8 68.85 -8.85 54 54 6 68.85 -8.85 56 56 4 68.85 -8.85 58 58 2 68.85 -8.85 60 60 0 68.85 -8.85 62 62 0 68.85 -6.85 64 64 0 68.85 -4.85 66 66 0 68.85 -2.85 68 68 0 68.85 -0.85 70 70 0 68.85 1.15

Straddle: Buying/Selling a call and put option with the same exercise price and the same expiration date. The maximum loss for a straddle buyer is the option premium in both the options.

e.g. Buying MRNA July 10 call at $56 per share, and buying a MRNA July 10 put option at $56 per share at a premium of $9 and $6 (bid price in absence of last traded price) respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $15

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 4 15 -11 54 0 2 15 -13 56 0 0 15 -15 58 2 0 15 -13 60 4 0 15 -11 62 6 0 15 -9 64 8 0 15 -7 66 10 0 15 -5 68 12 0 15 -3 70 14 0 15 -1

Strangle: Buying/Selling a call and put option with the different exercise price and the same expiration date. The strike price of call option should be higher than the strike price of put option.

e.g. Buying MRNA July 10 call at $56 per share, and buying a MRNA July 10 put option at $55 per share at a premium of $9 and $6.09 respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $15.09

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 3 15.09 -12.09 54 0 1 15.09 -14.09 56 0 0 15.09 -15.09 58 2 0 15.09 -13.09 60 4 0 15.09 -11.09 62 6 0 15.09 -9.09 64 8 0 15.09 -7.09 66 10 0 15.09 -5.09 68 12 0 15.09 -3.09 70 14 0 15.09 -1.09

Butterfly Spread: Buying one call option at higher strike price, buying one call option at a lower strike price, and selling two call options at a same intermediate strike price. The options are of same expiration date, and on same underlying asset. Here, the person is trying to play safe and is neither bullish nor bearish

e.g. Buying MRNA July 10 call at $54 per share, buying MRNA July 10 call at $56 per share and selling two MRNA July 10 call options at $55 per share at a premium of $10.9, $9, $24 respectively thus having an initial cash inflow of $4.1

Market Price Cash Inflow from $54 Call Cash Inflow from $56 Call Cash Inflow from $55 Call Initial Cash Inflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 0 0 4.1 4.1 54 0 0 0 4.1 4.1 56 2 0 -2 4.1 4.1 58 4 2 -6 4.1 4.1 60 6 4 -10 4.1 4.1 62 8 6 -14 4.1 4.1 64 10 8 -18 4.1 4.1 66 12 10 -22 4.1 4.1 68 14 12 -26 4.1 4.1 70 16 14 -30 4.1 4.1

Strips: Buying/Selling a call option and two put options with the same exercise price and the same expiration date. The maximum loss for a strip buyer is the option premiums, but here the buyer is more bearish.

e.g. Buying MRNA July 10 call at $57 per share, and buying two MRNA July 10 put option at $57 per share at a premium of $11 and $14 respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $25

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 10 25 -15 54 0 6 25 -19 56 0 2 25 -23 58 1 0 25 -24 60 3 0 25 -22 62 5 0 25 -20 64 7 0 25 -18 66 9 0 25 -16 68 11 0 25 -14 70 13 0 25 -12

Straps: Buying/Selling two call options and one put option with the same exercise price and the same expiration date. The maximum loss for a strap buyer is the option premiums, but here the buyer is more bullish.

e.g. Buying 2 MRNA July 10 call at $56 per share, and buying one MRNA July 10 put option at $56 per share at a premium of $18 and $ 6 (bid price in absence of last traded price) respectively, thus having an initial cash outflow of $24

Market Price Cash Inflow from Call Cash Inflow from Put Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 4 24 -20 54 0 2 24 -22 56 0 0 24 -24 58 4 0 24 -20 60 8 0 24 -16 62 12 0 24 -12 64 16 0 24 -8 66 20 0 24 -4 68 24 0 24 0 70 28 0 24 4

Vertical Bullish spread: Buying a call option at lower strike price and selling another call option at higher strike price at the same expiration date. Here, the person is expecting the price to go up.

e.g. Buying one MRNA July 10 call at $56 per share, and selling one MRNA July 10 call option at $57 per share at a premium of $9 and $11 respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $2

Market Price Cash Inflow from $56 Call Cash Inflow from $57 Call Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 0 2 2 54 0 0 2 2 56 0 0 2 2 58 2 -1 2 3 60 4 -3 2 3 62 6 -5 2 3 64 8 -7 2 3 66 10 -9 2 3 68 12 -11 2 3 70 14 -13 2 3

Vertical Bearish spread: Buying a call option at higher strike price and selling another call option at lower strike price at the same expiration date. Here, the person is expecting the price to go down.

e.g. selling MRNA July 10 call at $55 per share, and buying one MRNA July 10 call option at $56 per share at a premium of $12 and $9 respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $3

Market Price Cash Inflow from $56 Call Cash Inflow from $55 Call Cash Outflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 0 3 3 54 0 0 3 3 56 0 -1 3 2 58 2 -3 3 2 60 4 -5 3 2 62 6 -7 3 2 64 8 -9 3 2 66 10 -11 3 2 68 12 -13 3 2 70 14 -15 3 2

Condor Spread: Buying one call option at higher strike price, buying one call option at a lower strike price, and selling two call options at two different intermediate strike price. The options are of same expiration date, and on same underlying asset.

Here, the person is trying to play safe and is neither bullish nor bearish

e.g. Buying MRNA July 10 call at $56 per share and $60 per share and selling September call options at $57 per share and $58 per share, at a premium of $9, $8.79, $11, and $10.6 respectively, thus having an initial cash inflow of $3.81

Market Price Cash Inflow from $56 call Cash Inflow from $60 call Cash Inflow from $57 Call Cash Inflow from $58 Call Initial Cash Inflow Net Cash Flow 52 0 0 0 0 3.81 3.81 54 0 0 0 0 3.81 3.81 56 0 0 0 0 3.81 3.81 58 2 0 -1 0 3.81 4.81 60 4 0 -3 -2 3.81 2.81 62 6 2 -5 -4 3.81 2.81 64 8 4 -7 -6 3.81 2.81 66 10 6 -9 -8 3.81 2.81 68 12 8 -11 -10 3.81 2.81 70 14 10 -13 -12 3.81 2.81

