Brighthouse Financial (BHF) is in the business of selling variable annuities and life insurance through a broad independent distribution network. Record-low interest rates and complicated accounting related to its hedging book, have made the company a bit challenging for many market participants to wrap their heads around. While I will admit, it can be a bit of a black box to some extent, the opacity has created one of the most compelling long-term investment opportunities in the market. Brighthouse is on the path to both improve its operating efficiency and continue enhancing its intrinsic value. Over time, I could see the company bought out by a runoff specialist company/private equity, or simply revalued due to continued improvements in the business.

BHF’s most important business is variable annuities, where customers deposit funds into segregated accounts, which are then invested in fixed income and equities. As an insurer, BHF provides minimum performance guarantees and collects a fee for taking on that risk. The two biggest risks for these accounts are if equities plunge, or if interest rates drop dramatically, as BHF must meet the minimum guarantee. Therefore, to protect against that, BHF has considerable hedges to protect its capital upon these adverse occurrences. Management intelligently decreased its risk exposure at the end of the 4th quarter, resulting in massive derivative gains in the 1st quarter of 2020, as Covid-19’s impact shook things up in equities and rates.

Before the strategy change, the company was hedging so that its first loss position in a worst-case scenario would be about $2 billion, using mostly out of the money put options. It revised the strategy to hedge so that the first loss position declined to $.5 billion using more at-the money options. Fortunately, the timing could not have been any better prior to the 1st quarter of 2020. These hedging gains offset the decline in separate account values. We will see in the 2nd quarter earnings release if the company, positioned itself a bit more aggressively to capitalize on a recovery when stocks were lower, or if they maintained their full hedges. Either way, the rally in equity prices will be reflected in higher separate account values. The company is also switching to less capital-intensive products such as its Shield program. BHF will be a very compelling capital return story over the next decade, which is why it would be very appealing to various strategic buyers, such as those that specialize in runoff insurance businesses, or private equity.

On May 11th, BHF announced stellar 1st quarter earnings, with net income of $4.95 billion, or $47.11 per diluted share, driven primarily by net derivative mark-to-market gains. Adjusted earnings, less notable items, were $273MM, or $2.60 per diluted share. Annuity sales grew by 15% over the first quarter of 2019, while Life sales increased 33% sequentially. The balance sheet ended the quarter in an extraordinarily strong position with a risk-based capital (RBC) ratio between 515-535%, despite paying a $300MM dividend to the holding company. To put these numbers in perspective, the target is generally between 400-450%. BHF then paid an additional $500MM ordinary subsidiary dividend in April, so there is plenty of ammo for a buyback.

The company bought back approximately $316MM of common stock year-to-date through May 8th, 2020, representing over 12% of shares outstanding relative to year-end 2019. From the first stock repurchase in August of 2018, the company has repurchased a total of approximately $864MM through May 8th, 2020. These buybacks are enormously accretive given the massive discount to both book and intrinsic value per share. The company did temporarily suspend buybacks while it is evaluating the impacts of Covid-19, but hopefully they get back into the market soon as the situation seems to be improving.

Brighthouse has been aggressively working to cut costs stemming from its spinoff from MetLife a few years back. Evidence of this progress was that corporate expenses in the quarter of $214MM, were down considerably from $283MM in the 4th quarter of 2019. The company expects to reduce corporate costs by $150MM for 2020, from the 2019 base level, along with another $25MM next year. The company does expect a challenging sales environment due to the pressure from Covid-19 and expects adjusted earnings per share to be below the 2019 level. Management forecasted that for every 100K Covid-19 related deaths in the U.S., the company would expect an approximately $70MM after-tax impact to adjusted earnings.

BHF has experienced incredible book value per share growth, finishing the 1st quarter with shareholders’ equity of $19.962 billion, or $198.62 per share, up from $14.587 billion and $125.55 per share, respectively, a year ago. Book value per share excluding AOCI was $172.28, up from $111.18 YoY. BHF ended the quarter with 100,502,488 shares outstanding, down from 116,182,687 at the same time last year. If the Mr. Market wants to ascribe BHF a roughly 80% discount to book value, the best course management can take is to continue to buy back its own stock. I don't see the company trading at book value in the near future based on today's low interest rate environment and the opacity of the hedge book, but it doesn't need to for this to be a wildly successful investment.

At a recent price of $35.58, BHF has a market capitalization of roughly $3.6 billion. It is almost unfathomable that the company has a book value of over $20 billion, and a book value excluding AOCI more than $17 billion. While BHF does not posses a high return on equity operation, it also does not have the long-term care exposure of a company like Genworth (GNW), which has been a major problem. BHF seems to be a well-managed operation, consistently exceeding its goals since it was spun-off from MetLife. I believe the stock could trade as high as $70-80 per share over the next few years, and that would still leave a very comfortable margin of safety. Clearly, lower rates make things challenging, but with all the money-printing we are doing, I don’t think lower rates are a guarantee either. I like the risk/reward quite a bit from current levels but keep in it has rallied quite rapidly off the lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.