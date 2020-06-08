I hung onto Tesco through it all, and have done worse than Buffett because I didn't want to take the loss.

That big loss was actually an astute decision based on the opportunity cost of not selling at that time, even though Tesco's business has turned around.

Did Buffett Sell Airlines Too Early? A Case Study: Tesco

After Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) had dumped all of its airline shares at a loss, there has been a lot of criticism of Buffett for cutting airline stocks. Some argue that he acted too soon (Warren Buffett Is Wrong About The Airlines), some that he got a bad price selling at a market low and some argue that he ought to have chosen winners within the sector rather than dumping it wholesale (Buffett Is Shortsighted On Airlines: LUV Is A Steal At This Price).

This comes against the same sort of more general criticism of Buffett we saw during the dotcom boom, that he had lost his investing touch and no longer understood the best value in the market.

In fact, Buffett's approach to airlines is entirely consistent with his long-standing investment philosophy. He and I took divergent approaches on one stock, Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF)(OTCPK:TSCDY). I finally sold out of the stock this year, narrowly avoiding a loss. Using the same approach with Tesco that he recently took with the airlines, Buffett's opportunity cost turned out to be a lot lower than mine.

Rule 1: Choose Winning Sectors, then Winning Companies

Buffett talks a lot about great companies and also about strong management. But his investment approach overall tends towards pick a part of the economy that he likes not simply a company he likes. He tends to choose established, cash generative, durable sectors which are easily understood. There are some exceptions to this, such as insurance and financial services which in their detail are not necessarily easily understood although the broad brush outline is clear. But outside his expertise in these, his choice of industries is telling: packaged goods, monopoly transportation, monopoly utilities and so on.

Then, within those sectors, he picks individual strong companies. Buffett is a long-term investor in Walmart (WMT), distributor McLane and swaths of consumer goods manufacturers. The grocery retail business matches his style of investing and anyway he understands it well.

He decided to get into the space in the U.K., which in broad terms may be compared to his home U.S. market. Specifically he decided to buy shares in Tesco. But I don't look at it as him investing in Tesco as a well-run company: he was investing in Tesco as a well-run company with a leading position in an attractive sector.

Rule 2: As Soon as You Smell Smoke, Leave the Theater

Tesco was (and is) a behemoth U.K. retailer and under Sir Terry Leahy's leadership it was an excellently performing stock, which was the case when Berkshire accumulated in the years from 2006 onwards. At over 30% of U.K. retail share and a large estate of stores many of which had little competition nearby, it was a strong business with consistent earnings and dividend payouts.

Then, two things happened: Internet retail and the rise of European discounters such as Lidl and Aldi. Should Buffett have seen these coming? Maybe - both were also affecting retail in the U.S., although the effect of foreign discounters was at first less obvious due to the more dispersed market. Whether or not he should have seen it coming, it did not seem to have affected his investment decision.

At the end of 2012, Buffett held 415 million Tesco shares. Tesco had been on a tear for years - for a good reminder of why people got into Tesco in those days, reread Some Lessons Learned from the Tesco Value Trap. Fast forward to 2014, and that position had been unwound at a post-tax loss of almost half a billion dollars. He shared a detailed mea culpa with Berkshire shareholders:

"Attentive readers will notice that Tesco, which last year appeared in the list of our largest common stock investments, is now absent. An attentive investor, I'm embarrassed to report, would have sold Tesco shares earlier. I made a big mistake with this investment by dawdling.

At the end of 2012 we owned 415 million shares of Tesco, then and now the leading food retailer in the U.K. and an important grocer in other countries as well. Our cost for this investment was $2.3 billion, and the market value was a similar amount.

In 2013, I soured somewhat on the company's then-management and sold 114 million shares, realizing a profit of $43 million. My leisurely pace in making sales would prove expensive. Charlie calls this sort of behavior "thumb-sucking." (Considering what my delay cost us, he is being kind.)

During 2014, Tesco's problems worsened by the month. The company's market share fell, its margins contracted and accounting problems surfaced. In the world of business, bad news often surfaces serially: You see a cockroach in your kitchen; as the days go by, you meet his relatives.

We sold Tesco shares throughout the year and are now out of the position. (The company, we should mention, has hired new management, and we wish them well.) Our after-tax loss from this investment was $444 million, about 1/5 of 1% of Berkshire's net worth."

Source: 2014 Berkshire shareholders' letter

Closing that position at a large loss, when there was a credible case that the retailer would return to health down the line, is similar to the recent airline move.

What Happened to the Company Next

At Tesco's nadir, in September 2014, it appointed a new CEO from a consumer goods background, who it was hoped could help reconnect the chain with customers. Hardly had he been announced than it was revealed that the company had overstated profits, ultimately by as much as £326million (which led to an accounting scandal for which it was fined. The new CEO came in and made sweeping changes designed to get the company back to a position of strength. He announced his resignation last year after five years in the role, which were undoubtedly a success.

The company's net debt of £22bn was almost halved and margins were increased. It raised significant cash through disposing of sizable operations in Korea and Thailand, the latter of which is expected to lead to $6.6 billion being returned to shareholders. It remains the largest retailer by market share in the U.K. with around 27%, 10 percentage points clear of its next biggest rival, although it continues to slip year on year (source).

Customer perception of Tesco has improved markedly. Its improved value perception is important in its fight against value-led discounters.

Source: company annual report 2020

On more concrete financial metrics the company also has done well in its five-year turnaround plan. 2014/15 is a very low baseline, of course, but that was during and shortly after the time Buffett fully exited his holding.

Source: company annual report 2020

This improved performance has been reflected in the company's financial performance. Tesco's accounting is messy, as this excerpt from the 5-year financial summary in its 2016 annual report shows. Not only are some years not given at all, others don't marry up to the numbers reported in later annual reports, due to changes in methodology. With all those measures and shifts in methodology, it's easy for investors to feel that the company isn't as transparent as they would like.

Source: company annual report 2016

Nonetheless, the financial direction of travel has been clear. After its near death experience in 2014 and 2015, the company has been edging back to sustained profitability.

Chart: Tesco plc profit/loss for the year (£million)

Source: compiled by author from data in 2020 and 2016 company reports, note that reporting basis across each year is not consistent

So, why did Buffett sell when the share price was depressed, without waiting for any of the uplift from the turnaround to materialize?

What Happened to the Company's Shares Next?

The shares went down before and after Buffett sold, a new boss came in and there was a financial turnaround. How did that translate into the share price?

I held Tesco shares in 2014 and hoped that I would be able to sell without loss if I held on, even as the share price fell further. I felt that the company would recover under its new leadership and so it would only be a matter of time before the share price recovered. My rationale was partly based on the retailer's huge reach in the U.K. It had such a big store estate and brand recognition that while it may lose share each year, its long-term survival once the accounting crisis had passed did not seem to me to be in doubt.

The shares did pull back from their lows, but only slowly.

Source: Google Finance

In short, the shares although increasing slowly over time have done so fitfully. Support often seems to drop off above around 235p, and when they rise much above that they usually fall back down.

The share price isn't the only part of the return. Tesco restarted its dividend in 2017 three years after suspending it. It continues to grow and the current annual dividend, at 9.15p is more than 50% what it was the prior year, though still short of the 14.76p paid in the years prior to 2014. There was an additional 24.5p per share one off payout to some shareholders who were seen to have suffered from the company's false or misleading 2014 trading statement.

But overall, Tesco's long, slow path to recovery is still ahead of it as much as behind it. Despite the strong business results in the five-year turnaround, the shares have lagged. I had the shares for over six years and made only a narrow profit selling earlier this year.

Buffett took his money out and was able to redeploy it. His biggest share investment in the period is Apple (AAPL). If we look at the chart showing Tesco share growth from its lowest price in 2014 before the accounting scandal broke, we see that it has returned almost nothing since. Meanwhile, money withdrawn at that time and put into Apple - Berkshire's largest holding, built entirely since Berkshire exited its Tesco position - has shown very large returns.

The opportunity cost of staying in Tesco to ride out the storm thus becomes clear. But what if one sees this as a fluke, based on Apple's strong performance? Berkshire's own stock has also done markedly better than Tesco in the relevant period, albeit nowhere near as strong as Apple.

What does This Example Tell Us About Buffett's Airline Sale?

Based on the Tesco example, I interpret Buffett's decision about airlines as involving a number of judgments: is the industry going to do well, are individual players within the industry going to do well, and how long will it take for shares to reflect that? Against that, if there isn't capital destruction from bankruptcy or dilution, what is the opportunity cost of staying in rather than freeing up the cash even at a loss, for higher quality investments?

Others can argue the infinite variables of the answers to the questions. Buffett, echoing his Tesco move, is taking the simple choice of deciding that having seen a cockroach in his airline position, he doesn't want to meet its relatives.

Conclusion

Tesco has had a strong turnaround plan, well-executed, and its shares are more or less where they were when Buffett sold them. Meanwhile, in the intervening six years, he has been able to deploy that cash far more profitably elsewhere in the market, without the downside risk that the Tesco turnaround wouldn't work.

Whether airlines recover, collectively and individually, Buffett dumping them even at a loss may still be a smart move.

