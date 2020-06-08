Surprise Jobs Rebound Raises Hopes Of Quicker Economic Recovery
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Most of the Canadian job gains in May were full-time jobs and hours worked have increased.
The economy is rebounding and reopening, but there is a risk we could have setbacks in the future.
The financial markets are pricing in the benefits of reopening the economy.
Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day including the latest COVID-19 updates, followed by a conversation with James Orlando, Senior Economist, TD Bank, about the positive employment data in May, and what that could mean for the economic recovery.
