Investor Takeaway

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) is a discounted equity operating in the defense and aerospace industry. The enterprise offers its products to commercial, military, and other key segments as well. Earnings growth has been spectacular over the past five years, while last year's earnings grew at a stunning 137.6%. Net margins and return on capital employed improved as well over the past 12 months. The golden cross that occurred in mid-May supports the upside conviction as well. Debt figures of the company along with production shutdowns for the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX are the two main risk factors associated with the common equity.

Company Background

Ducommun specializes in engineering along with the manufacturing of products and services mainly for the defense segment and the military segment, while customers include buyers from the medical, and industrial segments as well. The main operating segments are the electronics and structural systems. The product line within the electronic systems segment includes cable assemblies, printed circuit assemblies, lightning diversion systems, surge suppressor, and conformal shields along with other assemblies. The segment also is involved in providing engineering expertise for aerospace system design, integration, and testing. The structural systems segment manufactures contoured titanium, aluminum, and aero-structure components. Flight control services, rotor blades, fuselage skins, and engine components are among the many products that the company offers.

Consolidated Financials

The enterprise trades at 11.2x earnings, which is a good value indicator compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 14.8x earnings. Price to book also paints a similar picture, trading at 1.2x is undervalued compared to the industry average of 2.0x. There has been an improvement in net profit margins, the company reported 4.6% in net margins in the first quarter of 2020. This figure was 2.1% in the first quarter of 2019. The earnings growth story has been superb, the company grew earnings by 47.7% per year, over the past five years. Especially, the last reported 12 months saw earnings growth jump to 137.6%, a figure much higher than the five year average for the company. Earnings growth compared to the industry is high as well, considering that the aerospace and defense industry only grew earnings 2.3% on average. Since the segment is capital intensive, we are going to look at the return on capital employed, ROCE in short. The company recorded an improvement in ROCE, the last reported 12 months was at 8.5% while the three-year average stands at 6.9%. This ratio shows us that the enterprise is doing a better job at deploying capital, compared to the past three years. The company holds significant debt relative to equity, debt to equity stands at 115.9% as of the first quarter of 2020, while it used to be 109.8% in the same period five years ago. Debt coverage is alarming, operating cash flow does not cover the debt of Ducommun. Executive compensation is high compared to the industry. We can see that Stephen Oswald, the Chairman of the company made $5.74 million in the 2019 fiscal year, while the U.S. Market average stood at only $2.2 million in the same period. Shareholders have not been diluted considerably over the past 12 months. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

The company was chosen to sign a preferred supplier agreement in July of 2019 with Raytheon Missile and Defense. The first structures product, a missile case for toll missile programs, has already been commercialized. Management highlights that this is vital for the structures business of Ducommun, keeping in mind that all other deliveries for Raytheon currently are electronic products. The decline in commercial aerospace due to the pandemic was offset by strong orders from various defense platforms such as UAVs, weapon systems for ground vehicles, along with the F-18, and F-35. The company is diversifying its commercial aerospace portfolio, since 2017 the company has been doing business with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), specifically with the A320 and A220 plane families. Airbus related revenue is slowly making up a larger portion of the total commercial revenue of the enterprise. Total backlogs for Ducommun in the first quarter stood at around $876 million, which is near record levels for the enterprise. The company defines backlogs as potential revenue rooted in customer purchase orders along with long-term agreements that have firm-fixed prices, and more importantly, an expected delivery date of 24 months or less. Not much changed on the industrial sales front when comparing the first quarter on a year-over-year basis. We are aware that the enterprise has agreed with Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to produce hot form titanium products at its New York Performance Center. Some of the workforce affected by the 737 MAX shutdown will be allocated to work on this new award from Northrop Grumman. The Lightning Diversion Systems brand of the firm signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Wichita State University. The agreement will allow the brand to further commercialize lightning protection technology, which is used by wind turbine operators and original wind turbine equipment manufacturers around the world for cost-effective protection against lightning strikes.

Technicals

The common equity experienced a drop parallel to the aggregate market as the coronavirus pandemic became a global phenomenon. A golden cross among the moving averages also supports upside sentiment, investors could place their stop-losses right above the 20-day moving average. A few gaps had formed due to the abrupt sell-off in March and considering the bullish momentum displayed, the equity has filled some of these gaps already. I think that these gaps can be filled rather quickly and I think it's beneficial for investors already in long positions to decrease their per-share cost.

We have been observing higher lows consistently since bottoming in March, and the common equity is trading in a channel that has been formed as the equity started to recover. There have been three higher lows and we are right at the gap that formed in the pandemic sell-off, $32.35 - $35.00 is where the significant gap is located. If the upside trend persists the equity could push above this gap, and our next target would be around $38.61 a share mark. This level served as support from August 2019 to early March of 2020, ergo this could be a level in which we observe price consolidation. Breaking above this level would imply that the equity has gained all it has lost due to the pandemic sell-off. However, my rationale behind my bullish conviction is orientated around a buying the dip situation. Meaning, I would prefer a long position at current price levels to add this defense company to my portfolio at a discount. Market anomalies, such as the one we are experiencing right now allow for these purchases and ultimately for investors to dollar cost average.

Downside Risk

The pandemic has significantly affected the commercial aerospace business, not only for Ducommun but for the industry entirely. Boeing 737 MAX production has been halted at Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), which directly means less business for Ducommun. The second-quarter top-line ought to be lower as a result of the production shutdown of the 737 MAX. Production shutdowns in commercial aerospace should be contained, if the military and space segments are affected in the future due to the coronavirus, the downside for Ducommun will be amplified.

Conclusion

The pandemic has caused the equity to discount considerably, while the market reacted quickly and the sharp sell-off turned into a buying opportunity for the defense company. Earnings growth and improvement in profit margins are promising, while debt figures are problematic with a debt to equity ratio of 115.9%. The company has a footprint with large players in the defense industry and is undervalued. Investors can still take advantage of the pandemic sell-off and add Ducommun to their respective portfolios at a bargain.

