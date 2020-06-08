Ponder this for a moment: Back in 1925, had your grandfolks invested $1,000 in Altria (MO) (then named Philip Morris), reinvested all of the dividends and passed the shares to you in 2019, your inheritance would be worth around a quarter of a billion dollars.

Then again, if you purchased MO in the middle of 2017, your shares are worth half the original investment.

Roughly two months ago, Altria's dividend yield hit a 10-year high as the stock price fell to an eight-year low. Investors unfamiliar with the company might ask why a business with eight consecutive years of top line growth fell so far.

Bears would point to the firm’s deals with Juul and Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), the recent production halt in Altria’s primary manufacturing facility in Virginia, and an ITC complaint filed by British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) accusing MO of patent infringement, as causes for the decline.

Bulls might counter with the fact that those who bought MO stock in 2003 and reinvested the dividends receive a sum equal to their original cost in annual dividend payments. With 54 dividend increases in 50 years, and a forward PE below 9, you obviously have a Dividend Aristocrat on sale.

So who is right, the bulls or the bears?

Juul

Altria’s management appears bent on diversifying away from cigarettes while still selling tobacco. In keeping with that strategy, the company acquired a 35% stake in Juul, the market leader in e-cigarette products, for $12.8 billion. It would be difficult to point to a deal that moved south as quickly or profoundly.

Early this year, MO took a massive $4.1 billion impairment charge against the Juul investment. That brings total impairments related to Juul to $8.6 billion.

Juul recently slashed its internal valuation to $13 billion, down from $38 billion when MO invested in the business.

Management’s goal, in part, was to steer the company away from the sort of controversy and oversight cigarettes and other tobacco products bring. However, Juul serves as a lightning rod for litigation and legal action.

There is a lawsuit claiming Juul knowingly sold a million contaminated pods, a warning letter from the FDA stating the company’s products were illegally marketed, a variety of vaping bans enacted by the respective states, and a move by the Trump administration to limit the use of e-cigarettes.

Investigations regarding health risks associated with Juul products have been launched by 39 state attorneys general. Following a congressional hearing last July, the number of lawsuits targeting Juul increased markedly.

“Before [the hearing] there were probably four or five private cases filed. After the hearing, we’re well past 50.” Neil Makhija, University of Pennsylvania School of Law

All quite disconcerting, but that is not where the damage ends. Aside from the need to diversify its product offerings, Altria invested in Juul to gain access to foreign markets. However, Juul recently announced plans to pull their products from South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, France, and Spain. This comes during a restructuring program that will axe about a third of the company’s employees.

In early April, the FTC sued Altria seeking to force the company to unwind the Juul deal. The FTC claims Juul and Altrai conspired to illegally limit competition and create a de facto monopoly.

Cronos

Around the same time Altria invested in Juul, the company also took a stake in Cronos, a Canadian-based cannabis company. Altria devoted $1.8 billion for a 45% stake in Cronos. MO paid a 40% premium for the stock that reached a high (no pun intended) of over $21 before plunging to roughly $6.50 a share today.

Cronos has a market cap of $2.3 billion, so simple math shows MO has a paper loss of approximately $800 million.

(Note to self: if Altria invests in a company, short that stock.)

iQOS

Altria faces an investigation from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding alleged patent violations related to iQOS, a heat-not-burn product. Suits are also pending in japan and Germany.

British American Tobacco filed lawsuits claiming it holds five patents related to iQOS. If Altria loses the court case, the company would be required to pay a licensing fee to market iQOS in the US.

Everything You Always Wanted In A Beer, And Less

MO holds a large position in Anheuser-Busch (BUD). When listening to earnings calls and perusing 10-Ks, it is common for management to emphasize the contribution BUD provides to Altria’s bottom line.

In 2017, BUD’s annual dividend payment was $4.08 a share. In 2019, the dividend paid $2.01. Cash received via those dividends fell from $806 million in 2017 to $396 million last year.

The stock has also fallen by approximately 50% since 2017.

The Perpetual Decline In Smoking

Cigarette sales are waning, and Altria management models a 4% to 6% decline in the coming year. However, the company combats this trend by raising prices. MO is a US-centric business, and Morningstar estimates the country has the fourth most affordable market for cigarettes among OECD nations. Consequently, price increases aren’t met with a move away from the product.

I will add that the chart above can be misleading, at least regarding an investment in Altria, as it doesn’t weigh the increased use of vaping products.

A Change In The CEO

Recently, Billy Gifford replaced Howard Willard as both chairman and CEO. Gifford is an insider who served as Altria's CFO. Insiders aren’t known for shaking up companies, however, I welcome the change. In my estimation, the Juul and Cronos deals aren’t examples of bad luck, but rather less than stellar leadership.

The Bulls’ Riposte

Perhaps the strongest case to be made for Altria is the company’s business model. Only 1% of the firm's revenues are devoted to capex. Altria is the closest you’ll come to investing in a cash-printing machine. MO has a 38% FCF margin, placing the company among the most profitable on the globe. Normally, I would be alarmed by the dividend payout ratio of 80%, but the capex and FCF metrics I enumerated cause my fears to fade.

Despite management’s repeated missteps, Altria is transitioning away from being a simple seller of cigarettes.

Source: Forbes

Trefis estimates the smokeless products divisions will accelerate and surpass 15% of revenues by 2023. That would result in revenues of $930 million from that segment.

Dividend, Debt And Valuation

Altria’s yield is roughly 8.5%. The dividend payout ratio is approximately 79%. Normally, I would be concerned with a payout at that level, but management targets an 80% ratio. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 10.4%.

The company’s debt is rated BBB by S&P and Fitch and A3 by Moody’s. All of the rating agencies provide a stable outlook.

In the first quarter, management halted share repurchases and drew down $3 billion from the revolving credit facility. As is the case during the COVID-19 crisis, this was a precautionary measure.

As I type these words, MO trades for $40.17 a share. The average 12-month price target of 16 analysts is $50.79. The average target of the five analysts rating the stock over the last thirty days is $50.80.

MO has a forward PE below nine.

My Perspective

Although the problems facing the company are formidable, Altria has a solid business that is transitioning away from cigarettes. While there is a focus on the safety profile of vaping and other smokeless products, vaping is here to stay, and Altria is well-positioned to take advantage of the trend.

Source: HHS.gov

I've endeavored to provide a balanced perspective of the risks associated with a prospective investment in the company. However, the immense FCF Altria generates, the company's history of dividend growth, and the sometimes bumbling yet persistent move to diversify from cigarettes, presents a reasonable risk/reward profile.

I'll add that with an 8% plus yield, above-average capital gains in Altria's stock are not required to provide ample rewards for this investment, provided the company maintains the dividend.

I rate MO a BUY.

While conducting my investigation for this article, I made an entry level investment in MO.

Although I have concerns regarding the stock, I’ve hedged somewhat by limiting my position size. As a dividend growth investor, I welcome an opportunity to add an 8% plus yield to my portfolio.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing articles to SA readers. If you found this piece of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing “Like this article” just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.