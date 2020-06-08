The internet platforms are capitalizing on the opportunities brought about by the change of heart by the Chinese government towards street stalls and small vendors.

The share prices of TAL Education and Meituan-Dianping recorded fresh highs as the duo successfully navigated the COVID-19 challenges and are now benefiting from the tailwinds in the aftermath.

By ALT Perspective

Investors took Friday's jobs report as marking a turnaround from the COVID-19 downturn, enabling the stock market to end the week even stronger, building on gains from the first four trading sessions of June. The nationwide hiring surge last month led to an improvement in the unemployment rate from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May.

The addition of 2.5 million jobs in May, the largest monthly gain since the data began in 1939, provided excellent soundbite to market players looking for the next bullish indicator to push the stock indices higher. In the past week, equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC).

Data by YCharts

A set of better-than-expected PMI numbers from a private survey of the Chinese manufacturing sector proved economists were too bearish on the pace of recovery yet again. This provided the initial boost to Chinese equities. A wave of experts promptly aired their caution over the perceived excessive optimism on grounds that "external risks" continue to haunt the manufacturing hub of the world.

However, their advice fell on deaf ears when mid-week, the survey on China's service sector scored an even larger surprise over the consensus estimate. Caixin China General Services PMI registered its best reading since October 2010 and its first positive reading in four months. Although the pandemic ravaged economies worldwide resulting in a sharp fall in new export work, both business activity and new orders expanded at the quickest rates since late 2010.

The series of bullish indicators did not just lift the Asian markets but also global ones. Similarly, since the positive data from the Labor Department came after the market closed in Asia, we would likely see the buoyant sentiment in the U.S. carry forward to the other side of the Pacific on Monday. The reversal of a decision by the U.S. to prohibit Chinese passenger airlines from flying into the U.S. after Beijing allowed foreign airlines to fly to China also signaled a softening in the U.S.-China tensions and could fuel further gains in global markets.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs and even their U.S. counterparts, closing up 8.7 percent for the week. This is one of the largest weekly percentage gains the KWEB ETF has achieved and particularly stunning considering the high level of vitriol on Chinese stocks recently.

Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share price of TAL Education (TAL) spiked 16.6 percent upwards, topping the leaderboard of gains by far. The education service provider closed at a record high on Monday and continued to climb through the week. This is impressive considering that investor sentiment towards the company was previously fragile following a fraud confession in April.

There were also local reports that Chinese parents were dissatisfied with the quality of the online classes as compared to physical ones but were compelled to accept the former when the outbreak measures were in place. I had flagged in an earlier article the likelihood of this happening would turn into a minus for the company.

Despite being a target of famed short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters who had helped bring to attention the shenanigans at Luckin Coffee (LK), and the odds mentioned in the prior paragraphs, shareholders of TAL Education were able to look past these distractions and send the stock bursting out of a symmetrical triangle chart pattern to fresh highs.

Source: ALT Perspective (using the charting tool of Yahoo Finance)using the charting tool of Yahoo Finance

Apparently, after the share price was justifiably suppressed amid the COVID-19 headwinds, the very same limitations have turned into a tailwind for TAL Education. After months of home-based-learning which understandably weren't as effective as in schools, worried parents are thronging to private tutors so that their children can catch up on the syllabus. TAL Education being one of the trusted and proven providers certainly has been a key beneficiary of this phenomenon.

Furthermore, with the lockdowns lifted, TAL Education can resume its growth plans for physical tuition. At the same time, those who had experienced online learning might continue to stick with its digital platforms, availing vacancies that the company is able to allocate to students on its waiting list and start monetizing.

Another tech giant that experienced lockdown-related headwinds and since overcame the challenges was Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(OTCPK:MPNGF). The share price of the leading food delivery and lifestyle services platform operator in China soared 11.5 percent last week. It has more than doubled from the trough established in mid-March and like TAL Education, traded at new highs last week, an incredible feat, and serving as yet another testament of the resilience of Chinese internet companies.

Although the Tencent-backed (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) company divulged that virus-related impact could continue through the rest of the year, Meituan-Dianping has witnessed sales recovery. Shareholders were comforted that its Q1 2020 revenue fell less than expected. There is also the tailwind from its potential inclusion in the stock market benchmark of Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index, following a revision in criteria.

Embattled video-streaming platform iQIYI (IQ) and its major shareholder Baidu (BIDU) also fared well, rising 9.1 percent and 7.4 percent respectively. The other gainers included the usual e-commerce names JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), and Alibaba Group (BABA). Record-breaking sales data coming out of the mid-year 618 shopping extravaganza currently in progress has boosted investor sentiment in these online shopping platforms.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will discuss the preliminary sales data from the mid-year sales festivals in China with updates from Alibaba and JD.com. I will also share my thoughts on how the duo, together with Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) could benefit tremendously from the call last week by the Chinese premier to support street stalls and small vendors.

Mid-year sales festival demonstrated the resilience of the Chinese consumers

According to the JD Big Data report, there were numerous important consumption trends based on the first day's data from the '618' shopping extravaganza with pre-sales starting in May and the climax happening on June 18. I highlight some of the relevant ones for shareholders to note.

There was an increase in the sales of electronics products, fresh food, and household daily use products. In particular, the rebound in the sales of large household appliances was "quite apparent". Recall that these items, which typically require more manpower to deliver and potentially requiring installation, saw a drop in sales when the outbreak measures imposed by the authorities hampered order fulfillment. This reflected the presence of pent-up demand, rather than an unsustainable "revenge spending".

As the coronavirus outbreak spread throughout China in the first quarter of this year, farmers faced difficulties in getting their produce to the retailers. JD.com recognized the commercial opportunity as well as its social responsibility to tackle the problem. This generated much goodwill which has since borne fruits for the company. The transaction volume of fresh produce in "many provinces" have more than doubled compared with the same period last year.

There was a spike in the purchase of goods that are proven to be excellent preservation of value: gold, houses, and the popular Chinese liquor Moutai. On JD.com, the transaction volume of gold bars and gold jewelry doubled year-on-year. The sale of Moutai bottles was an incredulous 118 times higher than the same period last year.

On a side note, the rush for Moutai has helped the liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd. become the most valuable company listed on the Chinese mainland last week, surpassing even the banking giant, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCPK:IDCBY)(OTCPK:IDCBF), albeit only momentarily.

The Chinese consumer market continues to be a source of growth for international brands. On JD.com, the transaction volume of Apple (AAPL) products in the first hour on June 1 was thrice that of the same period last year. The sales of international watch brands grew more than 50 percent year-on-year. L’Oréal, Lancôme, P&G's (PG) SK-II were the top-selling cosmetic brands.

Despite the notion of fewer miles being driven due to the lockdowns, sales of replacement tires remained robust. In particular, international tire brands saw blazing growth. The sales of tires from Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) jumped by 350 percent compared with the same day last year, while Pirelli's (OTCPK:PPAMF)(OTC:PRLLY)(OTC:PLLIF) sales were up by 730 percent, Bridgestone's (OTCPK:BRDCF)(OTCPK:BRDCY) 10 times, Dunlop's 12 times, Goodyear's (GT) 14 times, and Hankook's 14 times.

JD.com reiterated that sales in China's non-traditional high consumer spending provinces, as well as lower-tier cities, were "the main driving force of growth". This is a validation of its efforts penetrating these regions for the next leg of growth.

JD.com's newer retail divisions also did well. On June 1st, the sales at JD Super, JD.com's online supermarket, doubled compared with the same period last year. The sales at 7FRESH, its fresh fruits and vegetable retail outlets, grew by more than 140 percent year over year while the sales at JD New Markets, which provides support to brick-and-mortar shop owners among other services, more than doubled compared with the same period last year.

Over at Alibaba's Tmall, during the sales campaign's first 10 hours, its total gross merchandise volume grew 50 percent from the same period last year. Of note, the sales from the beauty category exceeded RMB100 million (USD14.1 million) in just one minute. In a sign of the growing importance of live-streaming on e-commerce, sales on Taobao Live hit RMB2 billion (USD280 million) in 90 minutes after the clock struck midnight on June 1.

China's tech firms to lend support and benefit from the Chinese premier's labeling of street stalls and small vendors as the "fire" of China's economy

Last Monday, Li Keqiang, the premier of China, unexpectedly threw his support behind street stalls and small vendors. It was surprising given that it was at odds with the nation's effort to clean up the streets and improve the environment by moving these makeshift stalls to proper venues.

The reversal in policy seems to be a strategy to combat the rising unemployment issue as China prioritizes livelihood over other less pressing matters. The various Chinese tech platforms were quick to announce their plans to support the government in this endeavor.

Ant Group, the finance arm of Alibaba Group, reiterated its ongoing program in issuing interest-free loans to small businesses. The internet titan is no stranger to piggybacking on government policy and it is not alone in doing so.

JD.com launched (content in Chinese) a "Spark" campaign allocating over RMB50 billion worth of "quality goods" for offline retailers and offering up to RMB100,000 of interest-free credit to each small shop. It claimed the campaign aimed to serve millions of convenience stores and street stalls, thereby creating more than 5 million jobs that would provide supply chain and service support.

Being aligned to the government initiatives is critical to staying relevant to the consumers and makes business sense anyway. Last week, the capital city Beijing announced the issuance of a total of RMB12.2 billion (USD1.72 billion) worth of shopping vouchers to be distributed by JD.com, a coup by the giant e-retailer.

JD.com's guide on redeeming the coupons issued by the Beijing capital city government for spending during the 618 shopping festival via its shopping app

Source: JD.com

Following recent strong gains, shareholders of Chinese stocks should brace for possible corrections on rising U.S.-China rhetoric

With Chinese internet stocks riding on all these constructive developments, it is no wonder many of them are seeing investors piling onto them. After all, even the scandal-ridden coffee retail chain Luckin Coffee has rebounded nearly 300 percent from its lowest ever close.

Data by YCharts

While part of the recovery is a result of the unwinding of profitable short bets, bargain hunters must have also contributed to the strong rebound. If investors are confident enough to punt on speculative counters like Luckin Coffee, why not the healthy and striving ones we have highlighted?

In the same period of comparison, the share price of Meituan-Dianping appreciated 37.6 percent. Perhaps, the fact that it has its primary listing in Hong Kong (ticker code 3690) rather than the U.S. matters. Shareholders need not worry about whether the company would be impacted by the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act where the bill for it has already been passed by the Senate.

Data by YCharts

Eagle-eyed readers may have spotted Amazon (AMZN) in the share price chart above. I had long acknowledged the tech titan's humongous potential and have stated so in my early days of writing for Seeking Alpha. Nevertheless, its investment merits being so well known and any new developments well-publicized that its share price has often already priced-in the positives fairly quickly.

My article arguing The Case For Alibaba Over Amazon saw fervent Amazon shareholders commenting that demonstrated their belief the stock could continue to reward them as it has been so in the past decade. The level of confidence reinforced my view that the home bias of American investors might have propelled Amazon's valuation too richly compared to Alibaba.

Those comments raising suspicion on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks appeared to validate my investment thesis that we could see more upside in related stocks like Alibaba as their share prices climb on the proverbial wall of worry. I have Charlie Munger on my side. The famed investor spoke at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp. saying (emphasis mine):

"What is interesting to me is I don't agree with you. I think the strongest companies are not in America. I think the Chinese companies are stronger than ours and they're growing faster. I have investments in them and you don't. And I'm right and you're wrong. Well, you can laugh but I just spoke a simple truth. Li Lu is here. I just saw his face in the audience. He's the most successful investor in the whole damn room. Where does he invest? China. And boy was he smart to do that."

I also wrote that the risk of monopoly-related fallout is stronger at Amazon than Alibaba. Incidentally, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, tweeted last week it's "time to break up Amazon". Hence, my investment thesis is apparently being played out with the above-mentioned events and the outperformance of these Chinese stocks over Amazon. The icing on the cake is that Chinese authorities are taking the cue from U.S. demands that they take action on fraudsters of foreign listed companies.

A reputable finance media outlet reported that Lu Zhengyao, the chairman of Luckin Coffee Inc., was expected to "face criminal charges in China after authorities discovered emails in which he instructed colleagues to commit fraud." This is likely to appease foreign investors and market observers who have long complained about the inaction or lax punishments on those who were found to have committed fraud outside of China.

A newly enacted Securities Law (content in Chinese) specified that local authorities can take legal actions on entities with securities trading overseas if they disrupt domestic market order or harm domestic investors' interests. This seems to be the case for Luckin Coffee, where a group of affected Chinese investors has filed the first in a batch of lawsuits to a local court after shares of the beverage chain plunged following its confession of fake sales and subsequent uncovering of accounting fraud.

Nevertheless, with the powerful rally in recent weeks, I'm not sure whether the upside left is worth the risk of holding on to the shares. As we head into the Presidential election fever, the commander-in-chief is likely to double-down on the China-bashing and that could test the nerves of shareholders with a magnitude more powerful than before. Investors should brace for possible corrections in the share price of Chinese stocks if weak holders get shaken off on harsher rhetoric from the U.S. and China in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY, NTES, BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.