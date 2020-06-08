Investors who also want to hedge against the rise in uncertainty coming forward should not underestimate the Japanese yen as part of their ‘anti-fragile’ portfolios.

GLD will mainly be driven by real interest rates in the coming months; two important support lines in the short term are 153.5 and 147.7.

The drastic expected fall in inflation in the near term could increase US real interest rates, which should be negative for non-interest-bearing asset such as gold.

Even though gold has massive upside potential in the long run, chances of a short-term bear consolidation are very likely in the current environment.

About GLD

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) offers investors a cost-efficient and easy way to access the gold market. It is the largest exchange traded fund of gold and its objective is to reflect the price of gold bullion.

Introduction

As we know, picking the right asset during a big macro theme could generate astonishing returns for investors over time. The COVID-19 crisis has led to an unprecedented amount of liquidity injection from central banks, intervening in a diversity of asset classes in order to avoid a deflationary depression. As a result, a significant number of investors have been hedging against a sudden unexpected rise in inflation in the medium term. Even though well-known economists and practitioners strongly disagree on that statement ('rising inflation in the medium term'), the probability of an inflationary outcome in the next 18 months is clearly non negligible.

We think that gold has massive upside potential in the long run as we strongly believe that this crisis will end up to be inflationary rather than deflationary, resulting in poor performance in both bonds and equities and therefore dramatically impacting the traditional equity/bond allocation. However, LT bull investors will have to deal with high uncertainty in the near to medium term and may consider diversifying their portfolio in this complex environment. Gold and Bitcoin will probably be two important assets to hold in the coming decade, but it does not mean that there are invincible in the short run.

Gold versus currencies

In figure 1, we compute the annual performance of gold against the G10 and some EM currencies since 1971. Note that we use a proxy for the euro prior 1999 and the times series for the EM currencies start later. In the past few months, a lot of analysts have shown the annual performance of gold against the most liquid currencies since the early 2000s; it is striking to see that to the exception of 2013, gold has been going up against all major currencies in most of the years in the past two decades, outperforming most of the hedge funds (95%+) and therefore challenging the active fund managers.

Even though we can clearly see that most of the cells are green since the start of 2000, we must not forget the 1980s and 1990s bear market in gold, with the precious metal losing 60% of its value from peak to trough. For instance, gold experienced negative returns in 8 of the 10 years in the 1990s in US dollar terms; it went up 17.3% in 1993 and 1.1% in 1995.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Do not forget the short period of deflation

As the COVID-19 crisis will first experience a pronounced period of deflation, this could result in an increase in selling pressure on gold. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the drastic fall in the annual change in money velocity is pricing in a sharp contraction in core CPI within the next 18 months. An increase in money velocity, which is defined as the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically-produced goods and services within a given time period, is usually indicative of a strong real economy, while a decrease in velocity is indicative of a 'slowing' economy. Economists have argued that since the Great Financial Crisis, the velocity of money has been falling due to the dramatic increase in the private sector's willingness to hoard money instead of spending it (gloomy economy post 2008, low interest rates…).

Figure 2 (right frame) shows the deflation probability, which measures the likelihood that the annual change in the PCE index will fall below zero within the next 12 months. The implied probability is currently standing at 76%, its highest level since 2009, which makes the deflation scenario almost certain.

Hence, gold may not actually perform very well in the near to medium term despite the high uncertainty coming forward.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Gold, currencies and VIX

In our previous articles, we calculated the average monthly performance of the most liquid currencies during periods of rising price volatility since 1990 (VIX inception). Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the most 'reliable' currency to hold in volatile periods is the Japanese yen; the JPY has averaged 45bps in monthly returns against the USD in the past 30 years when the VIX was trading above 20. The second-best performing currency is the Swiss franc, considered as the alternative safe, averaging 12bps in monthly returns, while Sterling is the unexpected biggest loser averaging -30bps in monthly returns.

We also calculated the performance of the two precious metals (in USD terms) in periods of rising price volatility and find that gold was even more attractive when VIX has been trading above 20, averaging 80bps in monthly returns since 1990. Silver also performs positively when VIX is high, but has averaged significantly lower returns (+45bps) in the past 30 years.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

We can therefore compute the performance of each currency in gold terms using the same methodology. As expected, all the G10 most liquid currencies have averaged negative returns when the VIX was trading above 20. However, we can notice that the JPY has remained strong even against gold in periods of elevated price volatility, averaging a 'mere' -0.1% in monthly returns. Hence, investors who are concerned about the high uncertainty in the near to medium term should also consider holding the Japanese yen as part of their 'anti-fragile' assets. Being long gold or GLD and JPY could hedge investors against a rise in uncertainty with falling inflation at first and also against the inflationary pressure in the medium term (in the next 18 months).

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Drivers of GLD

As for many other non-interest-bearing assets (i.e. SLV, Bitcoin…), two of the most important drivers of GLD over time are real interest rates and the US dollar. Figure 5 (left frame) shows that gold price tend to weaken in periods of rising real interest rate as investors would prefer to own Treasuries or equities rather than keeping a long position in a commodity that has a 'negative carry' (gold has a storage cost). Hence, the dramatic rise in GLD we have observed in the past 18 months has been mainly driven by the sharp fall in real interest rate with the 5Y TIPS dropping from 1.15% in November 2018 to -50bps in June 2020.

If we regress the weekly change in GLD prices on the weekly change in the 5Y real interest rate in the past 15 years, we find that a 1-percent increase in real yields is associated with a 3% fall in GLD prices. Figure 6 shows that the coefficient is highly statistically significant (at a 1-percent level). The R_square is low but increases significantly when we reduce the time frame (R_square increases to nearly 40% if we look at the past 5 years only).

Hence, GLD may experience some selling pressure in the near term as the 5Y real interest rate starts to rise amid falling inflation (either CPI or PCE).

The second important driver of GLD is the US dollar (UUP). Historically, commodity prices tend to appreciate when the US dollar weakens; however, it is interesting to note that both GLD and UUP have been moving higher in the past 18 months. The rising uncertainty amid the trade war dispute in addition to the significant slowdown in global growth (pre-COVID-19) benefited to both gold and the dollar, which usually indicates signs of market stress.

We do not expect this relationship to continue in the coming months though; while we think that the US dollar will remain strong against most of the major currencies (especially the euro or Sterling), we would expect GLD to consolidate slightly. The recent weakness we observe in the dollar will only be temporary as we expect the 'recovery' in the Euro area and the UK to be much slower than the US, which should weigh on both the euro and the pound.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Outlook on GLD

Even though momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are still indicating a strong bullish signal on GLD, we would be cautious in the near to medium term as a consolidation is highly likely amid falling inflation (and therefore rising real interest rates). Figure 7 shows that GLD has struggled recently to break through its ST resistance at 165.9, which represents the 76.4% Fibo retracement of the 101.1 - 185.9 range. There are two important supports on the downside: 153.5 (50% Fibo) and 147.7 (200D SMA), and therefore we will see if there will hold in the coming months as the annual change in price inflation keeps reaching new lows.

Investors who also want to hedge against the rise in uncertainty coming forward should not underestimate the Japanese yen as part of their 'anti-fragile' portfolios. There is a high chance that GLD trades above its September 2011 highs of 185.9 in the long run, but the probability of a short term bear consolidation is non negligible.

Figure 7

Source: Eikon Reuters

