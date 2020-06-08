Robotics: 2020, Year One Of The Roboticized Economy

The times they are a-changin’

Looking at stock markets around the world we see that despite the number of unemployed flirting with Great Depression levels, the valuations of companies related to the roboticized economy continue on their stratospheric climb. We define the roboticized economy as an economic system in which robots, artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI), autonomous vehicles (AVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, sUAVs/drones, etc.), unmanned water vehicles (USVs, UUVs, etc.), cloud computing, data centers, semiconductors, and 5G are critical components.

Fundamental factors drive fundamental changes in the way we work and live

The year 2020 started with a virus, one of the simplest of natural organisms, triggering the deployment of armies of robots, some of the most sophisticated artificial systems, to combat the pandemic. These robots have myriad forms and functions ranging from cleaning, to policing/security, transportation, logistics, medical care, and new use cases such as enabling governments to extend controls over the populace. The swift deployment of such robotics systems around the world by governments and companies of all forms and sizes is not a short-term trend but the start of a fundamental shift in the way in which intelligent autonomous machines are utilized by corporate and state actors.Security, health, and prosperity are driving the growth of the roboticized economy

The pandemic has triggered the acceleration of the transition of robots into roles traditionally held by employees, in part due to the urgent need to reduce costs because of massive losses incurred from the pandemic, but also because of the greater desire to have “tact-free” options (e.g. food delivered by a robot vs by a potentially infected human). Society’s shifting view towards robots is changing from one of fear to one of acceptance. This is due not the overall improvements to efficiency and because they are force-multipliers for first responders and safety enhancers for manufacturing and warehousing workers, creating more space for people who work alongside robots.

Investment highlights

While the pandemic spreads like a wildfire consuming people, businesses and national economies, robots are stepping up to play key roles, albeit in many cases unseen. From disinfecting areas where humans fear to tread, to delivering goods and services, to enforcing government orders to remain in quarantine, the robots work round the clock, ensuring that companies and organizations that have implemented them continue to move forward while those without come to a grinding halt.

The increased use of automation will be the longest lasting effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will accelerate the adoption of robotics technologies in new areas of work which would have been unimaginable just last year. Accordingly, we recommend investing in robotics companies and companies that supply the core technologies and components for a roboticized economy. These companies are positioned to massively benefit from the emerging roboticized economy which is coming much sooner than anticipated due to the rapid deployment of new technologies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. For globally listed companies, there is the usual cast of characters with advanced robotics and AI programs sich as Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which we believe are good bets. The latest of the tech titans to join the aforementioned group is Facebook (FB), which is aggressively engaged in robotics and AI research. We also like Teradyne (TER) for its keen investments in robotics companies which deliver tremendous value, FLIR (FLIR) for its sensor technologies which are the benchmarks by which others are judged and strategic investments in innovative aerial robotics companies, Japan's Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) for its deep understanding of robotics systems for manufacturing, and AMD (AMD) for its sharpening focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as Denmark's Nilfisk (OTC:NLFKF) for its push to roboticize its commercial cleaning robots to while in Korea we are partial to Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) for its prowess in areas which are needed for data centers, LG Electronics (OTC:LGEIY) for its efforts and increasing focus on robotics, SEMCO (OTC:SMSGF) because of its strength in components for AVs and robots, Yujin Robot as it has the core AI, sensor, robot management software and other robotics technologies to enable the robotization of many industries, as well as SKT (SKM) and KT (KT) as they possess the key infrastructure required for “untact” businesses. For unlisted companies, we like Spain’s PAL Robotics for its wide array of robot types and capabilities, Canada's Avidbots thanks to the skyrocketing demand for autonomous commercial cleaning robots as evidenced by its partnership with DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) to install its Neo robots in the logistic giant's warehouses around the world, France's Axyn Robotique because of the fast-growing demand for affordable telepresence robots in business, healthcare, and education, and Korea’s Seoul Robotics as the company’s perspective on what businesses can be improved with Lidar technology is indicative of the company's ability to disrupt and grow into a major player in the roboticized / untact world. In addition, we like several robotics/AI/automation ETFs such as ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO) and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (BOTZ).

Robots, our newest ally to fight our oldest foe, the pandemic

Pandemics caused by viral mutations and outbreaks have plagued humanity since the first humans walked the Earth. And for most of our species’ history, we have been at the mercy of these insidious unseen monsters. In the 19th and 20th centuries through biological science we de developed some vaccines and other weapons in the fight but the monsters mutated, taking newer forms, against which we had no biological defense. And this war is one that rages against the whole of humanity. The enemy will continue on its relentless march to infect and cripple humanity without mercy. Fortunately, in the 21st century we have new weapons which tilt the odds in our favor, namely robotics and artificial intelligence which, together with the other parts of the untact ecosystem, give organizations the power to advance and grow in the face of pandemics.

As the current pandemic continues to spread, it brings with it changes in the way businesses and governments operate. While many of these changes are short-term, many will inevitably either remain in place or act as precursors to changes to come in the very near future. Rather than simply being seen as a path to greater efficiency or profitability, robotics technologies will be viewed as a form of insurance, a way to mitigate risks from events such as pandemics which can bring governments to their knees and drive businesses to extinction. The value of robots as front-line defenders should be patently obvious to even the most die-hard luddite and will be demanded by more during their rebuilding after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. They will be viewed as a critical component in the infrastructure of existing organizations and automatically considered by new companies in the same way as we see computers and other key infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the crisis that robots were built for

While many of the technologies being rolled out to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic have existed for some time, the speed and deadly force at which the pandemic arrived acted as a catalyst to the development and deployment of applications for many robotics and AI companies.

Until recently, people generally preferred to have human contact in their day-to-day activities. Indeed, when looking at some industry segments, such as luxury hotels, guests generally preferred to have people in roles such as front-desk clerks, bellhops, doormen, etc. Before the pandemic, robots were only deployed in venues such as mid-range hotels for business travelers like Aloft, which was the first hotel brand to use mobile robot technology, demand from high-end luxury hotels was virtually nonexistent. COVID-19 will flip that idea on its head. Consumer preference will now evolve more rapidly than had been previously anticipated by even the most ardent robotics supporters.

Security robots

Governments around the world deployed robots en masse to enforce laws and ensure the public’s compliance with stay-at-home orders. From developing countries such as Tunisia where a local company, Enova Robots, sells its P-Guard teleoperated robot for around USD140,000 to robots such as US-based Knightscope’s K2 which can be seen on duty at Samsung Electronics. While the P-Guard is devoid of intelligence and technologically simplistic compared to security robots from advanced economies such as the US, it clearly demonstrates the willingness of governments to use robots. Companies from advanced economies such as the US, Korea, Japan, UK, and the EU, are positioned to fill the technology gaps of these robotics companies by supplying them with key components and AI solutions.

Aerial Robots (Drones)

Drone deliveries and services take off

Logic dictates that if the flu cannot be contained, then we are unlikely to have the ability to contain COVID-19. Indeed, there are voices in the WHO and CDC now saying that the virus will never go away. Infected people who are quarantined are a risk to healthcare workers and delivery drivers. A better solution would be to carry out deliveries by drones, which can handle precise deliveries. The current pandemic is enabling the industry to quickly move forward as the laws of many nations allow the fast-tracking of new solutions in the interest of public safety.

In fact, human drivers for companies such as Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) who shuttle passengers to and from airports and then pick up meals from restaurants, are at risk of becoming infected and spreading infections. When people stopped eating out in China, opting to have meals delivered, the infection still spread from infected drivers handling the bags. The intelligent and obvious solution for this problem now and going forward would be via “untact” deliveries by aerial robots.

Governments and companies are now using the crisis as a unique opportunity to implement autonomous drone delivery capabilities to respond to the current and future, potentially deadlier pandemics. Drones are now carrying out uninterrupted patrols to observe ground conditions through 40x zoom cameras and other types of sensors. Crowds and those who fail to wear masks in public are identified and dispersed by police through onboard megaphones. Daily announcements of security mandates are now being broadcast by drones, which enable governments to deliver messages to larger areas than with traditional loudspeakers. Drones are also being used to spray disinfectant in public places. Compared to other methods, drones can avoid direct contact with potentially hazardous surfaces, especially in those places that require regular disinfection. Thermal-camera equipped drones are being used to measure and identify individuals who are a risk of being infected with COVID-19.

Deliveries by drone are growing in popularity in many parts of the world. Before the pandemic, there were elements of resistance to the deployment of drones for deliveries and other tasks, but with the crisis came a pressing need for bold measures. The implementation of these measures and the positive results generated confirmed the value that drones bring to society and will result in greater investment in companies making of the drone technology ecosystem.

Interestingly, the commercial drone sector’s technologies are considerably more advanced than those of its military counterpart. While military drones are designed for long-range operations and robustness, the slower adaptation and implementation of rapidly evolving capabilities in swarm, batteries, machine vision, etc. creates a considerable gap in technological capabilities. This technology gap between commercial and military aerial robots, the former being typically manufactured by Fortune 500 companies, is being filled by smaller more agile and technologically adept, fast-moving aerial robotics companies as they are more closely tied to developer ecosystems and communities. The myriad research and development endeavors being engaged in by these smaller drone makers position them on the leading edge of technological advancement. Accordingly, when looking at bigger players in the drone industry for investment, it is crucial to examine their partnerships and acquisitions to gauge their future capabilities and growth potential or potential for being disrupted.

Healthcare and assistive robotics technologies usage to expand

Robots are perfect for handling pandemics such as COVID-19. With people all over the world practicing social distancing, working from home and opting to stay at home rather than socializing in traditional venues. Front-line workers such as doctors and nurses, however, are exposed to such dangerous viruses on a daily basis and have, until recently, had few options to protect them against infections. Rather than moving away from the infected, these workers must move closer to patients in order to diagnose and treat them. Robots can now handle these functions with ease.

The robotization of healthcare, especially in the field of surgical robots, was enjoying steady growth prior to the outbreak of the pandemic but has since seen an explosion in demand. The story is the same from every corner of the world: overtasked healthcare professionals, excessive risk from exposure which can be easily prevented with robots.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities around the world are also rapidly implementing robotics solutions in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Before the outbreak, hospital investment in robots were concentrated on surgical robots like those from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and meerecompany (049950.KQ: NOT RATED). In hospitals, the use of telepresence robots, service robots, and disinfectant robots has surged and will continue to enjoy steady growth going forward along with the other aforementioned robots. In addition, there are several new types of robots and robotic services which are in development.

There is a clear and urgent need for robots in senior care facilities around the world, and despite years of discussions by robotics and senior care organizations, there has yet been a company to successfully penetrate this rapidly growing market. Prior to the pandemic there were efforts by robotics companies to deploy robots in senior care facilities in the US and EU, but demand for such advanced solutions was deemed insufficient at the time. But that was then. The current crisis has laid bare the severe fragility of these facilities and need for robots. Because of this, robotics and other "untact"-related technology companies will benefit from the rapidly growing senior care market.

But the robots to protect our front-line workers are not limited to military, police and healthcare, firefighters are now benefitting from advancements in robotics technologies. Estonia’s Milrem Robotics’ firefighter robot is among the first of its kind for firefighting but other types with other functions such as aerial robots, humanoids, and more are in the works. Firefighter and search and rescue robots share many characteristics with military robots in terms of robustness and sensor capability and so companies that build these robots will be able to supply multiple markets.

Transportation: autonomy accelerates

All aboard the AV gravy train

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) such as self-driving cars are typically the sort of speculative, cash-incinerating program that get whacked during crises such the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Starsky Robotics, one of the most promising players in autonomous trucks, shuttered its doors after its Series B fell through.

Along with the panoply of startup AV technology companies whose funding tanks will run dry because of the pandemic, many sharing-economy companies will also go extinct like so many species did in the evolutionary history of the biological world. Those which manage to weather the storm will do so by evolving, pivoting, partnering, or being acquired, as people are growing more reluctant to utilize shared products and services. US-based Torc Robotics was acquired by Germany’s Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) to advance the latter’s autonomous technology capabilities. Long-distance trucking is a much easier challenge to solve for AV developers and will be the first to be monetized to a meaningful degree in the self-driving race.

Shared mobility companies such as Uber will continue their gear grinding in search of traction as consumers increasingly opt to own/lease private vehicles lieu of using ride-sharing platforms, at least in the near term. In the mid to long term, we see the AV businesses ecosystem growing in the number and types of businesses, however for shared mobility services the public will demand a greater degree of cleanliness with the AVs, which will result in companies operating shared mobility services implementing more stringent measures to ensure the public’s confidence in the hygienic safety of their vehicles. Some car companies are already experimenting with sterilization systems so that their vehicles are sterilized at a hub before being redeployed. Ideas on how to implement such systems range from utilizing robotic arms such as those from collaborative robot (cobot) makers Teradyne’s Universal Robots or Doosan Robotics to small aerial robots (sUAVs) which can easily and quickly navigate in and around the vehicles at shared mobility service hubs.

We believe that some automakers will become even more relevant in the post-COVID world as they are sufficiently capitalized and forward thinking to transform into key players in the next era of mobility. The companies that we find of interest include Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF), Toyota Motor (TM), Tesla (TSLA), Honda (HMC), and Ford (F). Hyundai and Toyota for their commitment to new technologies such as clean energy and robotics, Honda for its advanced robotics program and other areas of expertise in mobility such as its aerospace subsidiary, and Tesla for its advanced EV and AV technologies.

Along with the overall AV trend in cars, the drive to make other modes of transportation autonomous will only accelerate. Trucks, trains, sea craft (UVVs), and new forms of AVs such as those for last-mile deliveries such as those from Starship will all benefit from the body of research being created by the global robotics and developer communities.

Collaborative robots: handling the pandemic

New normal drives growth beyond automotive manufacturing

The coronavirus pandemic has already cost millions of jobs and shuttered thousands of companies. It is now accelerating the rapid realization of a roboticized economy. Manufacturers and ecommerce companies are facing the need to enforce social distancing, clean more regularly, all while facing a shortage of workers due to quarantines. Companies such as Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY)-backed Fetch Robotics are reprogramming their robots for ecommerce customers so that they can work alongside humans in staggered shifts. Additionally, many robot companies have developed variants of their robots to handle disinfecting functions at worksites. Current changes and developments such as these are and shall continue to drive greater investments in robotics.

Industrial robots, such as those prevalent in the automotive industry, take hours to program, are not easily transported, and follow commands without any independent decision-making capabilities. Cobots) are quick to deploy, are easy to repurpose and redeploy, can work alongside humans, are easier to program, and require a much lower up-front investment.

Not every factory or warehouse is capable of handling traditional robots due to the limitations of older robots and so we will see the increased adoption of flexible, cloud-connected cobots which have sensing capabilities. This will in turn, lead to increased automation in workplaces that use picking, packing, and handling, among other functions.

For pharmaceutical industries, the challenges include bulk vaccine production with limited time. The pharma sector can improve the quality and efficiency of the production process with process optimization, better safety protocols and streamlining the supply chain. Indeed, one of the fastest-growing segment of robotics industry is the use of cobots for industrial and healthcare applications. Cobots will mitigate the impact from the financial crisis brought by the pandemic. Furthermore, they will will speed up operations to meet rising demand and can be adopted at a feasible cost, making them easy to adopt by small, mid, and large industries.

In addition to cobots, the huge number of traditional robots that handle functions such as soldering, cleanroom operations, assembly, welding, spraying, painting, enameling, dispensing, and processing will be updated with new sensors, components, and software which enable them to work in close proximity to humans, in effect transforming them into cobots. This will create opportunities for companies that build the necessary components and technologies to make this happen.

Rise of the robots

No going back to normal

Months of sheltering in place and working remotely will fundamentally alter our lifestyles and influence the way in which we do business and socialize long after the coronavirus is a memory. The transition to the use of robotics will accelerate. Robots are able to keep the world running when humans have to return to shelters during the next outbreak. Productivity will improve in almost every sector and economies will be less vulnerable to future pandemics. The challenge, of course, is for businesses and governments to manage the millions who may have no means to earn a living. This is a coming crisis that will create tremendous pressure for a paradigm shift in how social systems are organized.

There will be no segment of society anywhere that is left untouched by the changes which the COVID-19 pandemic will leave in its wake. However, there are unprecedented opportunities for companies in the construction of this new world. Companies with the key building block technologies for the roboticized economy, 5G, robotics, sensors, AVs, semiconductors, AI, drones, and other unmanned systems, are positioned to massively benefit.

Governments across the globe is being slammed by waves of financial carnage from the COVID-19 pandemic which will compel them to quickly find solutions. The first wave is the spike in spending on emergency services which will sustain due to potential recurrences of viral hotspots, the second is the unprecedented worldwide destruction of businesses and jobs, which will result in plummeting tax revenues, and the third will be the relentless growth in demand for social services of all types, including financial assistance for the general population. Governments will have two options to manage the crisis: 1) Stay the course and run the printing presses ad infinitum in an effort to maintain the status quo, potentially devaluing currencies and triggering uncontrolled inflation, and potentially destabilizing the social fabric of society or 2) implement autonomous solutions en masse for public services to reduce current expenditures and mitigate future pension obligations and provide some form of UBI. These are issues which economists and governments need to tackle and are beyond the scope of this report. In the near to mid term, however, robots are the solution. Companies and investors which position themselves to provide solutions will reap the rewards.

Interview: Francesco Ferro: CEO, PAL Robotics

Barcelona-based PAL Robotics is one of the world’s leading service robot manufacturers and builds robots for several applications. The company was one of the first companies to successfully launch a fully functional humanoid service robot, REEM, which can be seen patrolling parts of Dubai. REEM was the world’s first humanoid police robots. PAL’s line of service robots cover a wide range of models and use cases, including the TALOS high-performance biped humanoid robot, REEM-C research biped humanoid robot, ARI research/social AI robot, TIAGo expandable base for logistics, TIAGo collaborative mobile manipulator and Stockbot autonomous inventory robot. PAL’s ARI is used in public institutions, the TIAGo in industry and healthcare, and TIAGo Delivery in the hospitality industry. Its TIAGo Base is working in a variety of industrial settings, including in Nissan’s manufacturing.

We wanted to provide some insights from a key service robotics industry leader on the front lines of the war against the pandemic in Europe and Mr. Ferro was kind enough to offer his valuable time for an interview. Excerpts from the interview follow.

Hyundai Motor Securities: What is PAL’s overall view of the current pandemic and the outlook for the service robotics industry?

PAL Robotics : It’s clear that the current pandemic is rapidly increasing the demand for robotics and also greatly speeding up the development of deployable solutions, and their widespread use in hospitals and in the community. Currently, with staff struggling to cope with demands in busy hospitals, plus the need to reduce the spread of infection, and over the coming period, with businesses, hospitality and industry looking at social distancing whilst maintaining productivity, we believe demand in robotics solutions will continue to rise.

Hyundai Motor Securities: How do you see robotics changing the face of healthcare globally during and post-COVID?

PAL Robotics: We believe that robots will be used much more widely, not only in hospitals, but also in residential homes and community healthcare.

To be more specific, we see robots being used more and more to support humans with jobs that are time-consuming and that pose an increased risk of infection in hospitals - such as delivering food and medication to large numbers of patients, and automated disinfection of public spaces.

There is also huge potential for robots to have a greater role in basic social interactions in healthcare settings, from checking on patients and reminding them to take medication, to reporting on their condition to medical personnel.

For example our robots ARI and TIAGo can work as telepresence robots, enabling caregivers and family to see, interact and support isolated patients remotely, and virtually connect with a doctor. They can provide information remotely to medical personnel about patient condition, cognitive training results, health updates and alerts.

ARI and TIAGo can also be used as a means of interaction and engagement, reducing the potential negative impacts on mental health. The robots can also routinely monitor less critical patients through verbal assessments, such as emotional state or temperature monitoring, and provide triage (basic symptom assessment).

Lastly, ARI and TIAGo are able to provide information on social events, play games with patients, remind them to take medication or of any appointments, ask questions on symptoms in order to provide assessment.

Hyundai Motor Securities: What technologies do you believe will be developed/ deployed due to the new normal post- COVID?

PAL Robotics: During this pandemic what is also indisputable is the real need for solutions with interaction - robotics with AI that can physically interact with patients and make the work of nurses and doctors, in this difficult time, easier and safer.

However, many social robots have often simply been designed for reactive single-user interaction. Therefore, today’s Human-Robot Interaction (NYSE:HRI) technology, in general, we foresee continuing to adapt quickly in order to fulfill the progressing needs of social interactions with patients and visitors in healthcare.

Aside from COVID-19, with advances in Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) technology, this will allow robots to take part in more sophisticated social interactions in public spaces, and we’ll see more robots used in places such as hotels, public buildings, shopping malls, airports and at events and exhibitions.

Hyundai Motor Securities: What is the typical lead time on your robots from order placement to installation? What is involved in setting up the various models (specific to healthcare)?

PAL Robotics: Typically for our robots, the time for deployment is very fast, as for some of our robots we have some units in stock. For our TIAGo Delivery and TIAGo Disinfection robots for example, it will potentially take a matter of 1 or 2 weeks for the first delivery, installation and deployment. The setup time is quite fast, a group of operators should be trained within a morning. The use of the platform is via a web application that connects to the robot’s network. We normally have someone perform the setup, however we can do that via remote conference, which is faster and reduces physical contact.

For our robot ARI, we have some robots in stock which could be ready to be deployed within a few days' notice in hospitals or field hospitals, such as the ones present in Spain and Italy that have been built to cope with the increase in patients affected by the current pandemic

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.