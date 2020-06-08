Since I wrote my "avoid" piece on Wabtec (WAB) last summer, the shares are up about 2.6% against a gain of ~9.15% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since then, obviously, so I thought I'd check in on the name again. Additionally, I've been exercised on the short puts that I recommended selling last August at a strike price of $50. I need to try to understand whether I should sell my shares or hang on. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, and missed the title of this article, I'll come directly to the point. I recommend avoiding the shares at current levels because they are trading near the same, pre-crisis levels, that they were last August. The market may have forgotten that we're in the midst of a very deep recession, and a strong argument could be made to suggest that stocks don't "deserve" to trade at the same levels now as when they did in late 2019. That said, I think there's still value here, and I will try to replicate my earlier success by selling some more puts at a very attractive strike price.

Financial Snapshot

When I last wrote about Wabtec, I noted that there was a disconnect between revenue and net income, as it seemed that dramatic growth in revenue never seemed to impact the bottom line. Specifically, over the past six years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 18%, while net income was actually lower in 2019 than it was in 2014. That's obviously troubling, but the most recent quarter seems to have bucked that trend, with both revenue and net income moving in the same direction. The reason for the improvement of this long-term trend in Q1 2020 relative to the same period a year ago relates to the fact that revenue growth outstripped cost of sales. Additionally, SG&A was actually about 6.3% lower in the first quarter of 2020 relative to Q1 2019. While I don't think a single data point proves very much, it's at least a hopeful sign that the company was able to throw rising sales to the bottom line. Another source of optimism relates to the fact that the backlog is now $21.5 billion, which offers investors a great deal of visibility about the future.

More troubling in my estimation is the fact that both long-term debt and interest expense grew from last year to this. In particular, debt is about .3% higher, and interest expense was fully 19% higher in the first quarter of 2020 relative to the same time a year ago. This is of concern to me because I worry that the dividend will at some point be "crowded out" by debt or interest payments.

Dividend Sustainability

I think one of the primary reasons why an investor would buy this stock (or any other) is the dividend they receive. For that reason, I want to focus in on whether I think the dividend is sustainable or not. This is of particular concern given the staggering amount of debt this company has taken on over the past few years.

When I look at dividend sustainability, I compare the company's current resources to the size and timing of its future obligations. In terms of the obligations, I've compiled a list of the size and timing of future outflows and put that data in a table, as part of my ongoing obsession with making your lives easier, dear readers. We can see from the table below that 2020 isn't a very onerous year, but the company will need to spend just over $1 billion in 2021. I should also make a note about capital expenditure. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company slashed its capital expenditure budget by 40%. My view of CAPEX can be summed up by the phrase "pay me now, or pay me later." In other words, these investments will eventually need to be made, so I estimated future CAPEX expenditures of $200 million for the years 2021 onward. This is an estimation on my part, and investors should treat it as such. The idea isn't to be precise, it's to get a sense of the relative sizes and timing of future out flows.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company has cash on hand of about $650 million, and about $938 million available on various credit facilities. This suggests to me that the company is reasonably well prepared to meet its upcoming obligations, which further suggests that the dividend is well protected. The fact that the dividend is well protected is a positive, but everything comes down to price in my estimation, as price drives yield.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

It's all well and good that the dividend is reasonably safe, but if investors are asked to pay a price that represents a poor yield, that's hardly ideal. For that reason, I need to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I've written this more times than I care to remember, but the fact is that a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price. In this context "right" equals "cheap." I judge the cheapness (or not) of a company in a few ways, ranging from the more simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings or free cash flow. In my previous article where I recommended investors eschew the name, I threw a virtual hissy fit over the fact that shares were trading at a price to earnings multiple of ~32.5 times. Per the following, not much has changed on that basis.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I also want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about future growth. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about the future for a given business. It seems that at the moment the market is assuming a growth rate of about 14% for this business, which I consider to be an extraordinarily high growth rate. Based on the above, I can't recommend buying at current levels.

Options Update

As I stated above, I was exercised on the short puts I recommended last summer at a strike price of $50 (net price of $48). I think the case of Wabtec reveals the power of short put options in a few key ways. First, short puts generate premia instantly. Second, they reduce risk by allowing the investor the opportunity to "lock in" a very favorable price. Back in August of 2019, an investor who saw value here had a choice. They could have sold the puts I described. They could have also bought the shares if they "don't do options." The short put writer had the best outcome because they are now sitting on a 47% return, compared to the person who simply bought and is now sitting on a 2% return. Further, the person who simply bought the shares that generated the relatively poor showing experienced much more volatility for their trouble. In this case, the short put reduced volatility and generated a staggeringly greater return. I have a list of "top 10 most vacuous statements ever made by anyone about anything", and Buffett's "derivatives are weapons of mass financial destruction" is number 3 on that list.

Stepping down from my soapbox, I need to now deal with the matter at hand, which is whether to hold my shares or sell. I think the dividend is sustainable enough, given the size and timing of future obligations, but because I think the shares are overpriced at the moment, I'm compelled to sell. The shares are trading near pre-crisis levels, and I don't think investors should forget that we're in the middle of a very steep global recession. For that reason, I'm selling my shares because I don't like holding assets that I consider to be overpriced.

Just because I think the shares are overpriced at current levels doesn't mean that I consider them worthless. I'd be more than happy to buy again at $50, so I will sell more puts on this name and recommend other investors do the same. My hope here is to repeat this success, but I'd also be happy just pocketing the premia. My preferred short put at the moment is the January 2021 duration with a strike price of $50. These are currently bid-asked $2.30-$3.70 and last traded hands at $2.65. I consider this to be a win-win trade because if the shares remain above $50 between now and January, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the shares languish from these levels, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that represents a great entry point.

Now that stories of my own success with this trade and the win-win nature of short put options have gotten you both "amped" and "stoked" (as the young people say), it's time to obliterate the optimistic mood by talking about risk. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a coward, uh, "conservative investor" to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice, dear reader, is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Anyone who's familiar with my writing knows that I'm not above repetition to a tedious degree. Allow me to pad this article even further by indulging this tendency. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Wabtec shares today at a price of ~$70.68. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price more than 45% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

It's odd to me that the market seems to be acting like the pandemic and resulting recession of epic proportions isn't happening. If I think these shares were slightly overpriced going into the pandemic, they are certainly massively overpriced now. For that reason, I will be selling and I recommend that other investors eschew these shares until they drop in price. That said, there's certainly value here, and I think it would be prudent to sell puts along with the shares, as these create the "win-win" trade that I describe above. I think price and value can remain disconnected for some time, and I think investors would be wise to take profits in these now before price falls to align more closely with value.

