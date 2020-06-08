I'm a sweet tooth in nature. While I do try to maintain a semi-healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and enough exercise, I consider a piece of pie on due time as a part of this lifestyle. I love to eat desserts! This makes the ticker of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) of course always an extra to write about. It does allow me to kick off with a delicious looking picture of a cake as well.

A more important reason to write this article is the coronavirus situation. The restaurant business is hard-hit and tough to value at the moment. I want to provide some insight.

Source

Investment Case

I wrote a bullish article about The Cheesecake factory in January. I argued CAKE was well-positioned for growth thanks to the acquisition of FRC and North Italia. The company looked undervalued on several measures such as the dividend rate and the EV/EBITDA ratio. I also went back to 2008-2009 to see that CAKE got very well through the last recession.

Since then, everything changed due to Covid-19. This so-called black swan changed a lot for the restaurant business. The restaurants closed up worldwide and switched to off-premise business only. This impacts the revenues hard during quarters with a lockdown. There will also be an impact when restaurants open up, as it's unlikely they will get back to full capacity right away.

Source

Covid-19 Implications

The coronavirus has a huge impact on the restaurant business. The lockdowns shut a lot of restaurants down. This means a big part of the revenue will be lost, especially in the second quarter of 2020. CAKE furloughed staff to cut costs. It also wrote to landlords about the rent of April that it didn't pay. A lot of the restaurants remained active in an off-premise model. Only 32 out of 294 restaurants are completely closed.

There are implications after reopenings as well. I believe a lot of people would like to go eat out. Casual dining could be a bit more popular because we want to spend more "quality time" with friends and family. On the other hand, some people will be more fearful to eat out.

Revenue: Off-Premise Sales Only

Total revenue will fall further in the second quarter as it has shifted to off-premise sales only for a decent amount of time. About 10% of restaurants are completely closed and others are generating below 40% of normal revenue.

Source

Based on these numbers, CAKE is slowly losing money during the off-premise only times. It can continue for 18 to 24 months under the off-premise-only model:

With the additional capital we raised, plus a currently anticipated $40 million cash inflow in fiscal 2021 from the NOL carryback provision in The CARES Act, we believe we would have sufficient liquidity to endure an off-premise-only operating model for the next 18 to 24 months, should that be necessary due to ongoing COVID-related business disruption. - Source: Earnings call transcript 5/5/2020

Reopenings: Back Up To 75% Of Revenue

There have been some reopenings of restaurants in May. The response has been pretty good, getting back to 75% of normal revenue. There could be a couple of reasons for this quick recovery:

There is probably still a high off-premise sales volume.

Some people have been waiting on these reopenings. This could be pent-up demand.

Cheesecake's casual dining offers more room for social distancing.

All other things equal, CAKE should be able to hold on to this strong recovery. While some people were quick to go eat out. There are also people waiting to see the impact of these reopenings. If it keeps going well without a lot of new infections, these people will want to go eat out as well.

A Look At The Available Cash

Only last year CAKE acquired FRC and North Italia for about $290 million in cash. The acquisition was financed with long-term debt for the same amount. In hindsight, it's an unfortunate increase in debt just before the corona outbreak.

The first quarter 10-Q was postponed due to the calculation of impairments. This is a large unknown in the investment case of CAKE. I can't make predictions of how large these impairments will be. Out of the preliminary results of the first quarter, there are some important notes to make though:

The company added $200 million convertible preferred investment from affiliates of Roark Capital.

This addition ensured a cash position of $260 million as of April 30, 2020.

In April the company burned $20 million in cash, and there is no news about May yet; this could be similar.

The company entered an amendment to its revolving credit facility. This should relieve it until the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

This means the company has room to maneuver through the corona crisis. Even if it continues to burn $20 million in cash per month, it can continue for a long time as stated during the earnings call. The reopenings of several states should give room to improve results over the next weeks and months.

The impairments are non-cash, so it doesn't change anything about the cash position. It could have a material effect on GAAP earnings and more importantly on debt covenants. The deal with Roark is a positive sign. I doubt any company would make such an investment in the dark.

Valuation

It's always difficult to put the "right" price on a company or stock. The valuation of hard-hit businesses during the coronacrisis is even tougher. There are a couple of uncertain variables like the possibility of a second wave and subsequent lockdowns, the general economic downturn, and so on. CAKE's results in 2020 won't be good and will provide little guidance for the future.

I believe in the long-term, CAKE will be able to get back up. The past results could still be a good guideline for results beyond 2020. There are some differences. The debt level increases and should be reduced again before buybacks and dividends are again possible. The convertible preferred investment by Roark could cause dilution to current stockholders.

This dilution could be pretty significant and isn't exactly predictable. The 9.5% dividend rate is payable in cash or paid-in-kind (PIK). CAKE has been very clear it chooses for PIK at this moment. This means the preferred stock will be increased at first, making the dilution possibly higher as well. There is a limit of 19.9% ownership mentioned in the 8-K about the preferred investment.

Since I wrote my last article about CAKE, the stock price has come down by 37.5%. So considering a dilution of ~20%, some extra costs, and some opportunities, which I'm going to get to, I still believe it is trading below value. I'm a bit more prudent than January because the stock market has become very positive in general over the past few weeks. A new breakout of the coronavirus could send stock prices lower fast. Making CAKE an even larger opportunity as it's well-positioned to come out ahead on the other side of this crisis.

Opportunities During A Crisis

Source

In casual dining, there are still a lot of independent restaurants active. These will be hit hard by this crisis as well. Consolidation could be an opportunity for CAKE. There would be fewer competitors. It also opens up possibilities for new restaurant openings. Prime locations could free up and CAKE stated it would look at these opportunities. Hopefully, government interventions keep the number of failures down, it's still likely some will have to quit.

Summary

CAKE is in a tough spot. The recent acquisition of FRC and North Italia increased debt just before the coronavirus breakout. Restaurant closings have raised the need for extra capital, which it fastly attracted. The convertible preferred investment comes at a price and could cause dilution to stockholders. This new capital ensures the future of CAKE. Based on past results and considering a full recovery in the next couple of years, CAKE still looks below value. The coronavirus increased the risks of investing in the restaurant business.

This could also offer opportunities in the form of more off-premise sales and sector consolidation. I believe it's quickly adapted to the new situation in a good manner. The recent restaurant sales numbers look promising as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after an article or discussions with me are your responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.