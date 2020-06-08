Surprisingly Positive Jobs Report Alters Outlook For S&P 500

We saw some initial movement away from expectations of potentially negative interest rates compared to what we observed last week.

The biggest news of last week was the surprisingly positive jobs report that came out on Friday morning.

For the S&P 500 (Index: SPX), the biggest news of the week ending 5 June 2020 was the surprisingly positive jobs report that came out on Friday morning, which prompted the index to soar 2.6% to close the week at 3,193.93. This level is 956.53 points (42.7%) above where the index bottomed on 23 March 2020 and is 192.22 points (5.7%) below the S&P 500's current record peak that was recorded on 19 February 2020.

What made the May 2020 jobs report so surprising is that it showed a substantial gain in jobs when significant losses had been expected. That surprisingly positive outcome has already begun altering the outlook for the S&P 500, where we saw some initial movement away from expectations of potentially negative interest rates compared to what we observed last week.

Since the CME Group's FedWatch tool has not been adapted to handle the potential for a negative Federal Funds Rate (FFR), the right way to read the probability shown for the lowest "0-25" basis point range is that investors are giving 91% probability the FFR will be at that level or less as of the close of trading on 5 June 2020, lower odds than the were expecting a week ago.

There was also a significant improvement in the outlook for expected future dividends over what we saw last week.

Though it still appears negative, we may be seeing the value of the amplification factor starting to move in a positive direction, which if it continues to become positive, would be a sign the market is leaving the upside down for a more normal right side up relationship in how stock prices work.

What happens next is unlikely to involve a smooth transition from the current regime, as expectations will be affected by the random onset of new information. Speaking of which, here are the market-moving headlines from the week that was, where you might be surprised to find it wasn't just the U.S. jobs market that offered unexpectedly positive news for investors on Friday, 5 June 2020:

Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz lays out the positives and negatives he found in the past week's markets and economy news.

Since we've been discussing how this week's expectations for the Federal Funds Rate and the S&P 500's dividends have changed from last week, here's our analysis from last week. For other recent and related analysis, please follow the links to our S&P 500 chaos series.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.