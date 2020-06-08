AFGD takes place at the bottom of the charts when compared to the other baby bonds with a close maturity date or the investment-grade ones.

Introduction

It has been some time, since the last exchange-traded baby bond was issued. Despite this year's coronavirus crisis, still, a total of 29 exchange-traded fixed-income securities from 29 different issuers, as with the new IPO, only 3 of them are baby bonds. The other two are Southern Co's SOJD from the first week of the new year and B. Riley Financial's RILYM issued more than 3 months ago. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by American Financial Group (AFG), AFGD, which currently it will be it's fourth outstanding baby bond, listed on the NYSE.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by American Financial Group, Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

American Financial Group, Inc 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 (NYSE: AFGD) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.625%. The new issue bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, it is callable as of 06/01/2025, and is maturing on 06/01/2060.AFGD is currently quite above its par value at a price of $25.98 and has a 4.74% Yield-to-Call and a 5.39% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 3.95% and 4.49%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

American Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has been in business for more than fifty years. Our insurance roots go back to the 1800's with the founding of Great American Insurance Company in 1872. Today, through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance ("P&C"), focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. AFG's purpose is to enable individuals and businesses to manage financial risk using insurance products and services tailored to meet their specific and ever-changing risk exposures. AFG's strategy is to allocate capital to insurance operations which management believes offer a competitive advantage or unique opportunities.

Source: Company's website | Investor Relations

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AFG:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the common stock had paid а $4.95 yearly dividend. With a market price of $64.57, the current yield of AFG is at 7.67%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $444.72M in dividends yearly.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $5.44B, AFG is one of the relatively large 'Property & Casualty Insurance' companies in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of American Financial Group, Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, AFG had a total debt of $1.47B, representing the other outstanding subordinated debentures and the senior notes issued by the company.

Source: 10-Q Filing by American Financial Group, Inc

With the newly issued AFGD, the total debt of the company becomes $1.62B, which is senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 0.30, which is an extremely good ratio, meaning the company has more than enough market capitalization coverage of its debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $270Mfor the TTM with $70M paid as interest expense (to which another $8.4M yearly interest expenses for the newly issued baby bond must be added) that translates into a ratio of 3.44, which is also very good as the previous one.

The American Financial Group Family

AFG has three more outstanding baby bonds:

American Financial Group, Inc 6% Subordinated Debentures due 2055 (AFGH),

American Financial Group, Inc 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 (AFGB), and

American Financial Group, 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 12/15/2059 (OTC:AFGC)

Source: Author's database

The following bubble charts present the company's baby bonds their Yield-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Call with the years to reaching their maturity and call date. From the four issues, only AFGC is trading below its PAR, meanings its Yield-to-Worst will be equal to its Yield-to-Maturity, while for the rest, the YTW will be their Yield-to-Call. With its 4.74% YTC, the newly issued AFGD gives the second-highest YTW in the group, after the only issue trading below its par value. AFGC has the highest Yield-to-Worst in the family of 5.24%.

Source: Author's database

Source: Author's database

n addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between AFG's baby bonds and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As part of the ETF's holdings, the baby bonds moved very close to PFF before and during the COVID-19 panic selling, whereafter they outperform the fund at the subsequent recovery.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are two corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The corporate bond with the longest and closest maturity to the maturity of the new debentures is the 2047 Corporate Bond (AFG4502082) and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.614%. When compared to the 5.34% YTM of AFGD, it results in a spread of around 0.7% between the two securities, which can be justified by the shorter term and the higher spot in the capital structure of the bond.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below:

Source: FINRA | AFG4502082

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the "Property & Casualty Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a better idea, Conifer Holding's CNFRL will be excluded from the bubble charts but you can find it in the full list below.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Also Maiden Holdings' MHNC is removed from this chart because of its 195% Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

The full list

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and have a maturity date between 30 and 50 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment-grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemptions

The Issuer may elect to redeem the debentures:

in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to June 1, 2025, within 90 days of the occurrence of a " tax event " (as defined in "Description of Debentures-Optional Redemption of the Debentures") at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption; or

" (as defined in "Description of Debentures-Optional Redemption of the Debentures") plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption; or in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to June 1, 2025, within 90 days of the occurrence of a "rating agency event" (as defined in "Description of Debentures-Optional Redemption of the Debentures") at a redemption price equal to 102% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing by American Financial Group, Inc

Optional Interest Deferral

We have the right on one or more occasions to defer the payment of interest on the debentures for up to five consecutive years (each such period, an "optional deferral period"). During an optional deferral period, interest will continue to accrue at the interest rate on the debentures, compounded quarterly as of each interest payment date to the extent permitted by applicable law.

Source: 424B5 Filing by American Financial Group, Inc

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchases of our outstanding common shares. Pending application of the net proceeds, we may invest them in marketable securities.

Source: 424B5 Filing by American Financial Group, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $150M, AFGD is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

From a fixed-income investor standpoint, the company is very well leveraged, after its market capitalization is more than 3x times more than the debt. The debt, in turn, consists of $475M equally ranked debentures (AFGB, AFGH, and AFGC) and a $1B senior notes. If we look at the interest payment coverage, again, a ratio of 3.44 comes to the fore, as this is not a one-off event. At the current level of interest payments, we can see the company is profitable also for the past 5 years, with $900M net income for 2019, $530M for 2018, $480M for 2017, $650M for 2016, and $350M in 2015. So, the credit risk here is quite limited. However, in terms of yields, things are not this good. Which can be expected, of course, in the background of the solid financials. With a rate of 4.74%, AFGD has the second-highest YTW (equal to its YTC) when compared to the other three issues in the family, right after the previously issued AFGC. Moreover, when looking in the sector, the comparison between the securities with a close maturity date, or all other investment grades "babies", the new IPO takes place at the bottom of the charts, having one of the lowest returns.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers at "Trade With Beta" on May 26, 2020, at a time when the security was still trading over-the-counter.