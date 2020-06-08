REITweek REIT Update

An impressive amount of information is conveyed at this conference as well as an opportunity to meet with REIT executives.

Each year, just about every REIT gathers in the first week of June at a big conference called REITWEEK. Companies put out presentations for the event and often these contain updated information making it a huge week for fundamental discovery. This information dump, combined with the executives holding meetings with institutional investors causes the week to have an unusually large impact on REIT market prices.

This REITWEEK was executed virtually, but the effect was the same; the sector took off, up 6% through Wednesday.

Source: SNL Financial

REIT market prices had gotten clobbered in the COVID recession and the price response was far greater than the actual fundamental damage. REITWEEK was the opportunity for REITs to demonstrate that fundamentals remain resilient for most of the companies. The commentary combined with the hard data of reasonably strong rent in April and May forced a realization onto the market that REITs are generally going to be okay.

This article will discuss some interesting patterns that emerged within REITs as well as some of the pertinent data that was released.

Small cap resurgence

For years, small cap REITs have been shunned by the market, failing to achieve price appreciation during good times and being thrown into a devastating panic in the bad times. The divergence in performance is astounding with large cap REITs outperforming small and mid caps by 50 to 90 percentage points over the past 5 years depending on the size bucket.

Source: SNL Financial

That is an absolute trouncing. Some of the outperformance was warranted as there were some small caps that legitimately struggled fundamentally, but much of it came from momentum and the fact that ETFs overwhelmingly buy large caps.

REITWEEK brought fundamentals back into focus which tends to benefit the underpriced securities. Through Wednesday, June 3rd, small and mid cap REITs returned 11%-14% thoroughly beating their large cap peers

Source: SNL Financial

This could be the start of a comeback for the small cap REITs, but it is an area in which one has to be quite careful in stock selection. There are great small cap REITs, but there are also many pitfalls and value traps in this area.

Convergence of sector multiples

The multiples between REIT sectors had blown out with the more future ready sectors getting increasingly lofty multiples and the more troubled sectors trading at historically low multiples. REITWEEK seems to have undone this trend a bit. The stronger sectors fundamentally, like apartments and industrial appreciated relatively less while the more beaten down sectors appreciated more.

Malls were aided by an announcement that Simon Properties (SPG) is suing Gap for rent which should pull up collection rates across the sector.

Tech not so immune to COVID aftermath

The tech REITs which have been the darlings of the market underperformed this week. While they were immune to the shutdown due to their demand being unharmed by stay-at-home orders, they are less immune to the subsequent economic challenges.

The towers performed positively, but the gains were rather anemic compared to REITs broadly. Data centers were largely down on the week with exception to CyrusOne (CONE). I suspect it performed better due to its more attractive valuation.

Individual winners

During the conference there were a few companies that really stuck out to us as clear winners. The price reaction was strong, but with each of these I believe there is substantial upside remaining.

Source: SNL Financial

We had one-on-one meetings with each of these management teams and there are often little things that come up in conversations that don’t fully come through in public presentations. Note that the management teams were careful not to say anything non-public, it is just a little bit of extra color that can give some insight into how companies operate.

Iron Mountain runs a tight ship

We have previously discussed why we like Iron Mountain’s (IRM) business model and valuation, so rather than rehashing that I want to go into a bit of detail about the efficiency with which this business is run. The level of optimization here is quite impressive for such a large company.

The core legacy physical storage business consists of large warehouses in which to store the boxes, a fleet of vehicles to transport the boxes, and a sales team to coordinate box and customer acquisitions. IRM uses racking and mezzanine layers in their warehouses such that the boxes can be stored vertically. This turns a 100,000 square foot warehouse into a 1mm cubic foot warehouse in which a very high portion of those cubic feet can be used to capacity. The racks can be installed on an as-needed basis meaning the cost of installing the racks is only incurred as box volume grows to a point that demands it. The un-racked space is utilized for consumer storage in which IRM uses the same fleet of vehicles to pick up furniture, kayaks, and whatever other goods directly from consumers for storage. The operations of this fleet were made more efficient as box pickups were changed to once per week in each local area so that the trucks are more fully utilized on each trip. This saves on gas and personnel costs as well as freeing up more of the fleet for consumer storage pick-up which has been expanded through IRM’s equity ownership in on-demand storage company MakeSpace Labs.

The double duty of both the warehouse space and the vehicle fleet makes each business (consumer storage and records box storage) far more efficient.

Regarding digitization, IRM now has the ability to digitally distribute stored physical information back to its customers which simultaneously allows the customer to get it faster and saves on the logistical cost of returning a box.

This attention to detail and optimization of every step of the business is what makes IRM a cash cow. Its legacy records and information management business is producing so much cash flow with which the dividend is paid with some remaining for expansion into data centers.

Armada Hoffler – still building

Construction was deemed an essential business during the shut-down which allowed Armada Hoffler (AHH) to keep its construction business flowing through the entirety of the COVID shutdown.

I want to highlight a key difference between AHH’s construction business and that of other REITs because it is a fairly unique thing. Many REITs develop properties, but this comes with a significant amount of risk as they are essentially banking on the finished property being worth substantially more than the construction cost plus the time-value of money as the costs are incurred well before the reward is reaped. AHH’s construction is a bit different.

AHH has a third party construction business in which they build on behalf of a different party and collect a substantial fee for their efforts. We see 2 key advantages of this style:

The investment is borne by the third party making it capital light. The development risk is borne by the third party

AHH is simply getting paid to perform a construction service which is a clean revenue stream that has continued flowing through the crisis. The Virginia Beach based company can do its own development too in which it does take on the risks and capital of development, but it does so more efficiently than most other REITs because it in-houses the construction process which saves substantially on fees to an external builder.

There is some risk to AHH at the moment as about half of their portfolio is retail, but as the company is well operated and most of the retail is grocery anchored, damage should be mitigated. The common could be a good investment presently, but we really like the preferred A (AHH.PA). With a significant discount to par there is room for capital gains as well as a reliable coupon.

Global Medical REIT – almost untouched

It was already known that Global Medical REIT (GMRE) had excellent rent collections during the crisis with 97% of April and 87% of May rent collected. What I was less aware of is how well the tenants are faring through these difficult times.

As you know, most elective and non-time sensitive procedures were shutdown as part of the social distancing efforts, but unique aspects of GMRE’s portfolio allow the demand to be deferred rather than gone. GMRE’s medical office tenants consist primarily of highly specialized medical practitioners such as colonoscopy centers. A colonoscopy can be deferred by a couple months which they have been during the crisis, but ultimately the patient still needs to get one. Thus, there is a significant backlog of pent-up demand which will fuel the earnings of the tenants as they fully re-open.

Another aspect of GMRE’s business as compared to the other REITs is that they are in secondary cities that often only have 1 or 2 specialist practitioners. So rather than being in NYC where there are however many podiatrists, the tenants in GMRE’s portfolio command a substantial market share within their secondary city areas.

Heading into the crisis, the tenants had quite high EBITDAR coverage ratios and it is looking like their EBITDA will rebound right back to pre-crisis levels.

Uniti Group – overlooked

Uniti (UNIT) rebounded less than the average REIT and I think it is because they were prohibited from telling their story due to the pending nature of everything involving Windstream. At this point it looks it extremely likely that the re-negotiated lease will be the outcome upon WIN’s exiting of bankruptcy which is scheduled for August or September but is of course subject to potential delays. Until it is made official, however, UNIT cannot really provide guidance on post-deal numbers which is leaving many investors in the dark. In a previous update I attempted to calculate the post deal numbers, but that is likely not as accurate as if the company had done it themselves with full access to information. Thus, there remains a cloud of uncertainty and I think this is causing the market to overlook that UNIT was almost entirely untouched by the COVID shutdown. UNIT said that COVID caused a couple small pieces of business to be delayed and estimated the negative impact to be in the thousands of dollars. For a multi-billion dollar enterprise value company this is negligible and the vast majority of UNIT is business as usual. Rent was collected and services were provided. Demand is healthy across most of UNITs segments and shares remain deeply discounted to intrinsic value.

Farmland Partners – NAV realization

Farmland has historically been one of the best asset classes with both high returns and low volatility. Farmland Partners (FPI) as a stock has not been able to participate in the low volatility as its market price has been subject to wild swings despite the stability of the underlying assets. The COVID crisis served as a great reminder to the market of just how stable farmland is. During one of the most rapid recessions in history, farmland was simply not affected. Farmland values remain stable to slightly up across the U.S. and Farmland Partner’s rental income is stable to slightly up across its portfolio. FPI has been trading up rather consistently since mid-march and now sits significantly above pre-COVID levels.

Source: SA

As a value investor this is not the kind of chart I like as I prefer to buy things when they are most beaten up but there are very few companies that have had this strong of a run and are still at a massive discount to NAV. Consensus NAV is $12.44 and it has risen steadily over the past year.

Source: SNL Financial

Quite simply, I think the market is catching on to the stability of the assets and I would not be surprised to see FPI’s market price gravitate toward its NAV.

For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Retirement Income Solutions. As a member you will get: Access to Two Real Money REIT Portfolios



Continuous market commentary

Data sets on every REIT You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Retirement Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and offer members a chance to participate and grow. We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $20/month (paid annually) before it expires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, CONE, FPI, FPI.PB, UNIT, AHH.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All articles are intended for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person.

We cannot determine whether the content of any article or recommendation is appropriate for any specific person. Readers should contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any of the strategies or holdings before implementation in their portfolio. Research and information are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended for trading purposes.

We may hold, purchase or sell positions in securities mentioned in our articles at any time without obligation to disclose these actions.

We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to our clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.

Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author's abilities to act as an investment advisor.