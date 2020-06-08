Investment Thesis

The investment thesis here is simple: competent management leveraging operational team excellence, while adding value through corporate activities (think branding, tech stack and contract wins). The upside is a downtrodden share price providing a favourable entry point to a leading participant in the sector.

Looking forward, dividends will once again become substantial and growth stable, supported by a strong macro environment. However, growth at lower rates than historic metrics suggest is likely, as balance sheet strength is favoured to continuous acquisitions of smaller firms.

Brief History

This is one of the first articles published here on SA about British based National Express (OTC:NXPGY) (OTC:NXPGF) (LON: NEX), so we will kick this off with a brief introduction on the company and its history.

National Express is a public transport company running an almost exclusively buss and coach-based fleet. The primary geographic areas here include the US and the UK. It has further operations across Canada, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Germany, Bahrain and most recently Morocco, which we will come back to later. Furthermore, the group runs a set of train services across the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, but successfully exited the UK rail market in 2017. For readers interested, this wiki page is recommend for further background reading on the history of the group.

Source: (National Express, 2020)

The Case For Investment:

An Excellent Tech Stack Via RMS

National Express understood early on the benefits of a technological solution to dynamic pricing that has the ability to improve overall levels of coach utilisation rates in terms of capacity, alongside driving increased revenue (and thus margins) per passenger. This is in-step with how airlines have operated in recent years, and has proven to be an effective tool which has helped the group operate with some of the best margins in the industry. Furthermore, it is a benefit that can be easily applied to new acquisitions of local rivals, as the system is digitally based and easily scaled to new routes.

Lower Short to Mid Term Fuel Costs

Due to the political stances of Russia and Saudi Arabia in recent months, the level of oversupply in the oil market continues to depress oil prices, and this is likely to continue through 2020 and very possibly beyond. In terms of scope, National Express consumes circa 255m litres of fuel per year, and fuel remains the single largest variable cost for the company. Overall reductions in the price of fuel at the pump range between 10-20% in the UK, with many garages nearing £1 per litre, a price not seen since 2016.

The development of lower fuel prices has the potential to modestly increase margins through 2020, which is likely to offset somewhat lower passenger numbers for non-contracted routes through the remainder of the year. Contract based routes are often based on a per km travelled metric, and are less affected by overall capacity utilisation rates.

Source: (RAC, 2020)

Excellent Margins In A Tough Sector: Competent Management

The approach taken by head office in relation to local operations is simple: give local divisions the flexibility and scope to do what they think is in the long-term interests of the wider firm. It is worth noting that National Express has grown in recent years primarily through the acquisition of small, local and independent operators who have established routes, personnel and assets (primarily busses).

This means an ethos, culture and way of working already exists and is generally successful, and so a light touch by head office allows each local division to keep doing what they do best with minimal oversight from the top. Minor changes such as re-branding fleets to the National Express colours, adding safety features such as dashboard cameras, and utilising the existing technology stack (online booking, the RMS platform) provides integration into the wider firm, without losing the operational excellence and expertise that exists prior to takeover.

Thus far this has been a key pillar to the groups excellent operating margins, but does have downsides that should be considered. Management may get somewhat out of touch with what is happening on the ground, and the potential for corruption or simply bad practice becomes more difficult to identify.

Recent Wins

While revenue through April is in line with current expectations at circa 50%, EBITA for the month is positive. This is somewhat surprising, and has been driven by successful cost control throughout April, government funding and support, and higher than expected bookings. The culmination of which have resulted in overall positive free cash flow for the full month of April.

Further wins during lockdown include a new contract to provide services for a North American based School Bus run, which is for 5 years and builds upon the recent success on similar contracts throughout Boise, Idaho, Fairbanks, Alaska and Oakland.

For the ALSA division, there is positive news in restriction measures being lifted across Spain and Morocco, with a resumption of services expected to start before the end of June. In the UK tickets have been made available for a resumption of service from the 1st of July as the core network for the region starts back up.

In short, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The resumption of services throughout June indicates the worst effects of COVID-19 are now in the rear-view mirror, with the new emphasis on getting operations to circa 80% utilisation within the next 30-45 days.

JPMorgan Asset Management Takes A Stake (Subsequently Increases It A Month Later)

In late April the asset management arm of JPMorgan took an initial stake in National Express worth circa £60m at around £2.20 per share, giving it an initial stake of 5% in terms of outstanding shares. This has happened on the back of strong results for Q1 prior to the pandemic.

At the time of writing JPMorgan has just increased its stake to 6.69% in the last few days at circa £2.00 per share, reiterating its belief in the company. While it is not usually worth pointing out increases in holdings by such firms, this time is slightly different. This is a new entry and is for a substantial number of shares, it is worth considering that analysts at JPMorgan are finding this is a highly attractive proposition at this price point.

Consolidation:

During these turbulent times the bus and coach industry has been decimated. This has been especially prevalent in the coach tourism segment, with 40,000 jobs at risk in the UK alone according to CTA (2020). National Express has grown in recent years through buyouts of family run businesses that dominate the sector across much of Europe, and due to their relatively small size the financial shock of an extended lockdown period is starting to put many out of business.

Shearings, owned and controlled by Specialist Leisure Group, is the latest UK based company that last week shut down its entire portfolio of tours and cruises due to financial pressure. This has led to 2,000 job losses.

Support by government is less than forthcoming as highlighted by Steve Barnes, a small British based operator who said this:

“Coach operators are understandably aggrieved when they see billionaire airline owners go cap in hand for support from the government, when the largely family-owned coach tour sector delivering holidays for millions of customers is unrecognised and unsupported” (Guardian, 2020).

Clearly reductions and consolidation across the sector is happening, reducing supply and capacity which will benefit companies such as National Express further down the road when operations resume. I would say this is akin to what is happening in the airline business right now, with the caveat that most operators of busses and coaches remain small and independent with materially less scope to weather the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Macro Indicators

The scope of this section looks at long-term bus and coach statistics released by Statista and excludes local travel and public transport statistics, as found within cities.

Revenue in the Buses segment amounts to US$11,867m in 2020.

Today the overall sector remains on a relatively low baseline, and the potential for growth is substantial. As noted above, the industry remains significantly segmented, and this is how companies such as National Express can continue to exploit the lack of joined up thinking, technological innovation, and centralised approach that smaller competitors simply do not possess.

Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2024) of 17.8%, resulting in a market volume of US$22,877m by 2024.

This is quite staggering growth looking forward at 17.8% CAGR and indicates a few upsides. Firstly, higher utilisation of capacity (and thus a reduction in empty seats) across many routes will support further margin growth.

Secondly, the opportunity to exploit new routes as demand becomes sufficient to support the economics and thus turn what today would be loss making routes into profitable ones.

Thirdly, acquisitions of local family owned businesses will become increasingly attractive as a rising tide lifts all boats, with the downside of higher valuations. In this light, the acquisitions of the last few years (which have dented the balance sheet in a big way) may look like excellent moves with the benefit of hindsight.

User penetration is 6.5% in 2020 and is expected to hit 6.7% by 2024.

This is perhaps driven by environmental factors, as consumers become increasingly concerned with green travel the buss segment provides a materially cleaner, greener mode of transport. This is especially true in long distance travel which is the bread and butter of National Express operations.

We have a double positive here, with higher penetration from the existing population as well worldwide population growth that will feed into the system over the next half century or so. This is going to be more substantial in areas such as Morocco (1.3% annually) compared to European countries such as the UK (0.6% annually) in terms of population growth.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) currently amounts to US$24.51.

The factors that go into ARPU will breakdown very differently depending on distance travelled, date of travel, and demand for a particular route. Some routes will have substantially higher ARPU than the aggregate figure suggests. Short term prices are likely to remain stable across the board, with somewhat higher flexibility due to lower fuel prices driven by the depressed oil market. This is likely to be more than offset by lower passenger loads short term. Mid to long term I see ARPU rising across the board, and in all probability at a somewhat higher pace than inflation.

In global comparison, most revenue is generated in China (US$2,296m in 2020).

As a notoriously difficult market to break into, it is fair to say China should be discounted from the firms growth trajectory. National Express currently has no operations in China and it is an unlikely candidate for future expansion.

Key Risks:

Prolonged Shutdown Would Be Crippling

While at the time of writing this risk appears to be receding, the chance of further rolling lockdowns remains material and should not be discounted entirely from forward looking projections. In the financial analysis section below, I have detailed a fairly severe impact on the financial results for 2020 and this remains a possible, if increasingly unlikely scenario.

The overall impact on profitability, in my opinion, is estimated to be circa £150m annually assuming a three-month overall lockdown period. This is still generally on the higher end of the scale, and cost saving measures on the opex side along with reductions in planned capex spend does meaningfully reduce this headline figure. As noted above, the group remains EBITA positive despite the trying macro conditions and widespread shutdown of services at this time. However, is it worth noting both interest and amortisation charges during FY 2019 accounted for £55.4m and £53m respectively. Thus, in reality the group profitability is circa £108m and FY 2020 will be adversely impacted despite maintaining a positive EBITDA throughout the crisis. In summary, the group has lost value of circa £100m due to the impact of COVID-19 on FY results.

On more of a qualitative note, long term demand may be negatively impacted by perceptions of long-distance travel due to COVID-19. This perception has the ability to last a few years before attitudes really get back to where it was pre-pandemic and this alone makes National Express a long term buy and hold stock. A V shaped recovery is unlikely, at best.

The Balance Sheet Has One Big Weakness (Intangibles)

As the figures below highlight, there is a material risk on the balance sheet in the form of intangibles. While the headline book value appears excellent at £1.11bn, this falls substantially to –£790m after intangible assets are subtracted. The makeup of intangibles is not detailed in the annual report, but it is fair to assume that this cost has risen due to expansion, and specifically, acquisitions of other smaller rivals. Due to increased revenues and a steady rise in overall profitability since 2015, the increase in debt associated with acquisitions has been largely ignored, until now.

It has become an increasing concern for the market, and the group has undertaken substantial financing activities to shore up its cash position relative to its short-term obligations and liabilities. In my opinion this has been both prudent and necessary, and at the time of writing the group has raised a substantial £1.5 billion in cash and undrawn committed facilities since the crisis started. This includes £235m via a share issuance on the 6th of May 2020 (National Express, 2020).

Overall, this is a positive development and places the group in a steadfast position for any challenges ahead. However, debt does remain an issue, partially resolved through the issuance of new shares to raise capital outside of increased liabilities but indicative to management that acquisitions should be funded via profits and not debt with mid to long term horizons in mind. A stellar balance sheet this is not.

Debt Remains Stubbornly High Due To Expansion

As noted above, expansion in recent years has left the group with a large, if manageable (caveats of COVID-19 aside) debt base with which to service. As of the latest annual report, short-term debt of £629m where the majority matures in May and June respectively with the remainder as a general bank overdraft.

On top of this bonds issued for £400m and £244m mature in November 2028 and November 2023 respectively. With total aggregated debt slightly north of £1.4bn, this poses a material headwind at the present time and is a driving factor behind the material decline in stock price since the outbreak (demand headwinds aside). This is due to a lack of financial strength and has forced the group to reassess its financial position and take a number of steps to shore up its short-term position.

This includes a share issuance for £235m as noted above alongside the negotiation of further credit facilities totalling £1.5bn in available capital should the group require it. While this does mean the short-term impact of COVID-19 is well covered, it has highlighted the groups need to think about reducing debt loads moving forward and thus strengthening the balance sheet.

Financials:

Firstly, a few caveats for the DCF model below. It is based on historic data between 2015 and 2020 projected forward over the decade ahead. The exception to this being 2020 performance, which models a severe impact to profitability for the FY which is increasingly likely to be better than expected. A 10-year PV of £1.1bn indicates returns of circa 10% and this is against a fairly aggressive discount rate of 5%, which is substantially higher than long term government debt. This rate is used to further adjust against risks moving forward, notably caused by the material amount of long-term debt held on the books.

DCF Model:

(Amounts in Millions) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenues £2,744 £2,909 £3,083 £3,268 £3,464 Operating Profits -£150 £187 £198 £210 £223 Tax at 20% £0 £37 £40 £42 £45 Actualised Free Cash -£150 £150 £159 £168 £178 Discounted Cash Flow -£155 £150 £137 £138 £140

(Amounts in Millions) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Revenues £3,672 £3,892 £4,126 £4,374 £4,636 Operating Profits £236 £250 £265 £281 £298 Tax at 20% £47 £50 £53 £56 £60 Actualised Free Cash £189 £200 £212 £225 £238 Discounted Cash Flow £141 £142 £144 £145 £146

10 Year Present Value £1,128 Assumptions: Discount Rate 5% Growth Rate 6% Tax Rate 20%

Financial Metrics:

The metrics listed below indicate profitability growing at circa 6% annually and this has been relatively stable over the last five years apart from 2015, which saw a circa 2% decline. In my opinion, the growth rate moving through 2020 and beyond is likely to be lower, in part due to the short-term shock that is COVID-19 but furthermore due to the pressure to reduce debt.

A reduction in debt makes financing further acquisitions substantially more difficult as profits get diverted from growth into improving balance sheet strength. It is worth noting here that this is not going to be the same type of decline seen in competitor Stagecoach (OTCPK:SAGKF) in recent years, but it does mean profitability is likely to level off somewhat as A) passenger numbers recover and B) lack of growth puts download pressure on profit increases.

However, this is an acceptable compromise given current pricing at a mere 6.6x earnings. As long as profitability can be somewhat maintained over the next decade the upside remains substantial and all while improving the balance sheet and placing the group in the position for further expansion through 2025 and beyond.

Profitability 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net Profit 148 139 128 120 109 % Increase 6.47% 8.59% 6.66% 10.09% -1.80% 5Y Increase 30.01% Liabilities Total Liabilities 3,295 2,328 2,285 2,309 1,653 Assets (MLN) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total Assets 4,408 3,525 3,451 3,434 2,484 Net Assets 1,113 1,197 1,166 1,125 831

Mkt Cap £1.34bn Book Value £1.11bn BV - Intangibles £-790m P/E Ratio 6.6x Profit Increase Avg 6%

Conclusion:

In summary, pre-pandemic National Express was a somewhat high growth company with stable profit and revenue growth over the past 5 or so years. It has competent management that understood both the benefits of leaving excellent operational teams alone to do their job while supporting them from corporate with an excellent tech stack, branding and economies of scale.

The upside here is a great entry point caused by the pandemic, but based on the belief that long-distance travel will eventually recover. In my humble opinion it will, but this may take multiple years to happen.

In terms of the biggest downside to consider, that is chiefly the balance sheet. While liquidity through this crisis has been available the balance sheet does need to be improved further as conditions recover. This may be seen in a materially lower dividend compared to recent years, or less expansion and acquisitions. Whichever way we slice it up, growth is going to slow moving forward. The silver lining would be the group improving its already leading margins, which may provide some comfort.

Give Me A Hand:

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.