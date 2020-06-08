The company has been reducing risk by improving its liquidity positions and has maintained its common stock dividend during the pandemic.

CIT Group is a commercial lender, with $42 billion in deposits, that provides various types of financing such as asset lending and equipment leasing.

CIT Group (CIT) is a lender that specializes in commercial loans and equipment financing. As of Q1 2020, the company had $42 billion in deposits and nearly $44 billion in loans (includes commercial and equipment leasing).

With the global pandemic still in full swing, its important to look at companies with strong liquidity positions and those that are reducing risk. These companies are able to weather the storm a bit better. CIT is one of those companies due to a variety of reasons.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor PresentationFor one, the company is currently maintain a solid net interest margin of 2.73%. The primary reason for the downfall from 3.01% the prior quarter was related to the 150 bps emergency fed cut. Its actually quite impressive they were only see a 28 bps decline with such a large cut. Compared to other lenders, a 2.73% is actually decent. For example, BofA had a net interest margin of 2.35% and this was even before the rate cut. This means that CIT is maintaining more profitable loan standards.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

If we look at the net charge offs, there was an increase to .57% from .32% of the prior quarter. This is to be expected given the global downturn. However, the interesting aspect to note here is that the increase was mainly related to oil and gas loans. However, these loans were acquired through the Mutual of Omaha acquisition and not part of CIT's existing portfolio. My biggest concern with the higher net interest margin was to make sure that they were not lending in high risk areas. Based on the current net charge offs, they are in line with other lenders so this is not a concern.

The company has also increased allowance for credit loss to 3.12% of total commercial loans, which is fairly good level given the current charge off rate we saw in the latest quarter. CIT is clearly making sure it stays prepared in any long-term downturn.

However, this is not to say there are not risks associated with CIT:

50% of their portfolio is in retail. While these are mainly investment grade companies, this presents potential issues if this pandemic causes continued fear that can diminish in-store demand.

There is also $550 million of E&P exposure in the oil and gas space. This has been a very hard hit sub segment of the overall energy industry. While these companies are hedged farther out, if this lack of demand stays prolonged, the companies will begin to take severe losses. CIT's reserves would not be enough to fully support a total loss on this segment.

With the current buffer, if lodging, casinos, and E&P experiences losses over 50% for extended periods of time, this will cause significant issues as the companies current excess capital would not be enough to cover it.

So there are clear risks, but I believe the underlying company is fundamentally strong and they will continue to pay the common stock dividends. This is mainly due to the strong credit quality and investment grade ratings of the borrowers. However, my priority is to focus on more stable income streams that are not as volatile. This is why I like the series B preferred stock.

The stock is currently trading below par value at $20.63. This means its currently yielding a 6.8% dividend. I find this attractive for two reasons. One if obviously the fact the underlying company is fundamentally strong, but also there is a nice 20% upside if the company does decide to call it the preferred in the future. Now there is a chance, the company may never call it since there is no requirement to do so, but even if they don't investors can still count on an attractive dividend stream.

CIT's current Tier 1 capital ratio is in line with the industry average. This ratio factors in dividends on both its common and series B stock. So its safe to say the current dividend is secure. I believe CIT's series B is a great preferred to add to you portfolio as the underlying company is maintaining strong liquidity throughout the pandemic, while managing risk efficiently.

Investors interested in purchasing the Series B should check with their brokers on symbols. Certain brokers can use various symbols such as CIT-B, CIT-PB, CIT PRB, etc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.