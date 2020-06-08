The Easy VIX: Exploiting Sector Rotations And Favorable Volatility Decay

Over the live-trading period since inception of the Easy VIX service, the algorithm is up 55%, and the allocation protocol I’ll describe could add a 4% annual return increment.

I’ll explain how the same Easy VIX concept can identify sector rotations. I’ll show how QQQ, SPY and IWM rotations can be exploited using their respective “VIX” metrics.

I’ve written for a year about how monitoring changes in the VIX term structure can forewarn of market downturns. This year that approach has been incredibly successful.

Basics & Background

The market moves on fear and greed, but your own sentiments and mine do not align with the market's. It's self-evident. If they did, we'd be far richer. In fact, everyone would be far more relaxed about the markets as well. Think about how often you sell out of fear only to find the markets rallying or vice versa. Consider for a moment how much you fret over each buy-sell decision because you know your own instincts are often misaligned with market sentiment.

Some might tell you that a buy-and-hold approach is the answer. Since 2008 SPY has seen average annual price growth of 6.7%; is that the extent of your aspirations? Rather than following your own instinctive fear-and-greed, consider decoding the broad market's sentiment by observing the actions of VIX futures traders.

The first point I want to make is that there is a way to directly monitor market sentiment and it is embedded in the VIX term structure. For anyone not familiar with the term, that refers to the relative quotes of the numerous VIX futures contracts of different expirations - the VIX futures curve. Here are VIX term structures (four forward months each) for three recent dates. The blue line is a snapshot taken around 2:40 PM EDT on June 5, 2020. The red represents closing values on March 31st, 2020 and the green represents Dec-16-2019.

VIX Term Structures

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

It might be obvious that the December 16th green line indicated a healthy market. It does, but sometimes "obvious" is misleading. You might think that the March 31st red line represents an awfully bad market, but it happens to be the day of the last major buy signal from the Easy VIX algorithm. SPY is up 21% since then. Finally, I'll let you guess at the implications of the current blue line. I don't provide real-time signals in these articles; it would undermine members' value proposition.

The point is that it's not just the shape of the curve or the elevation of the VIX futures contracts that determines buy and sell signals; it's the rate of change and some other interactive contextual metrics.

Since October 2019 we've had some crazy times - occasional big downturns and lots of stress. October is when the Easy VIX service kicked off and, using a simple all-SPY portfolio, the buy-sell signals have earned a 55% return since then. The annualized return would be more than 100%, but that would be an unreasonable extrapolation because by my reckoning the recent COVID period produced worse risk metrics and larger algorithm advantage than 2008. I don't expect that kind of performance as a norm.

The results, shown in the next graph show the effectiveness of the approach with a one-dimensional instrument, SPY. These are not modeled numbers; they reflect real-time daily signals.

Easy VIX Performance Using SPY Since October 2019 Inception

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

To be clear, I've found the algorithm works well with many broad-based ETFs so I trade SPY, QQQ, IWM, leveraged variants and others based on the same signals. I mention that to provide some context for the following discussion.

What's New?

If you've read my earlier articles, the only thing new so far might be an update of results. But I'm writing today because I've extended the Easy VIX system to a three-part system; variable allocations being the new addition. The system now consists of three parts:

Risk assessment to call sell and buy intervals. Value at Risk metrics to modulate commitments consistent with your own risk tolerance; This link will explain . . . The Easy VIX: VaR Metrics Can Throttle Commitments In Risky Times; Variable allocations based on comparison of "VIX"-type metrics for QQQ, SPY and IWM, and that's what I'm writing about today.

If you've followed the markets recently, you've probably noticed that QQQ (Nasdaq 100) has been under performing while IWM's (Russell 2000) appreciation has been far exceeding other indices. It so happens that while the VIX tracks S&P volatility, VXN tracks Nasdaq volatility and RVX does the same for the Russell 2000. As I tired of watching my QQQ positions lagging, it occurred to me that I might be able to use those volatility indices to perform a comparable-risk analysis to adjust allocations. And it worked very well.

The following graphic shows the results where the allocations are the shaded areas and the lines represent the portfolio growth for different approaches.

12-Year Model Results Using Easy VIX Variable Allocations Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

Plotting the whole 12 years makes a busy graph so the next one shows the last two years to illuminate the periodic allocation changes. Note the recent move toward IWM.

Last Two Years' Model Results Using Easy VIX Variable Allocations Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

The graphs show a big picture, but the detailed numbers are equally compelling. The following table compares the three approaches as to returns and worst loss performance for rolling periods ranging from 1 month to 1 year.

12-Year Comparative Results

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

For the Easy VIX portfolios over the rolling 252-day periods the worst losses are small (or not losses at all) because of the healing effect associated with the superior returns. As rolling periods are shortened, that healing effect is diminished, and losses simply tend to be a function of volatility. Since volatility varies for the three different ETFs, the variable allocations will sometimes have a higher allocation of more volatile elements whereas the one-third-each portfolio is constant.

So short-term losses can be marginally higher for the managed allocations. Yet the superior returns and smaller annual-loss potential seem to provide an obvious favorable trade off.

The 29% returns with no contiguous 252-day loss over 12 years seems like a good plan, but that's not really what I do for myself. I use a blend of minority leveraged ETFs and majority fixed income assets because when doing so in conjunction with the algorithm, it works better.

Leveraged ETFs

I've become a big fan of using modest, 20% to 25%, allocations of leveraged ETFs for two reasons:

While more volatile, loss potential is capped at the investment, and The concept of volatility "decay" accrues favorably when traded with the Easy VIX algorithm.

The first, capped losses, is self-explanatory but the volatility decay issue will require some explanation. Volatility decay is a consequence of the fact that leveraged ETFs must rebalance positions daily, so while daily returns can track the stated leverage ratio well, over extended periods returns tend to diverge from that ratio. The greater the leverage, the greater the divergence of returns.

The word "decay" is misleading because that divergence can accrue as a positive or negative. It is typically unfavorable during periods of low returns and high volatility but favorable during periods of low volatility and high returns. Since the Easy VIX algorithm avoids high- volatility/low-return intervals and favors low-volatility/high-return intervals, the "decay" actually provides a boost to results.

If you would like to read more about why, consider this excellent 2013 Seeking Alpha article by Del Lindley. If you drill into that article, near the end, you'll see a description of how, in the author's words, "large underlying returns lead to an "amplification" effect that serves to benefit the holder of the leveraged ETF relative to an equally levered but unmanaged position."

I'll typically run my own portfolio using 3X-leveraged versions of the ETFs mentioned above. So rather than run a typical portfolio of ½ equities and ½ fixed-income assets, I'll typically run 20% to 25% as a mix of SPXL, TQQQ, and TNA and the rest is held in income assets. The later mix provides an equivalent 75%/75% (equity/income) exposure.

The following graph shows a comparison of two Easy VIX managed portfolios versus holding an equal mix of QQQ/SPY/IWM since October 15, 2019, the service's inception date. The first Easy VIX portfolio blends 75% of the same three unleveraged ETFs with 3-way variable allocations along with 25% IEF, and the second uses a 25% allocation of TQQQ/SPXL/TNA, equivalent 3X leveraged ETFs, with a 75% allocation of IEF.

Performance of 25% Leveraged ETFs v. 75% Non-Leveraged

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

The graph illustrates the fact that when avoiding the downturns (unmanaged red line), the leveraged ETFs (top line in black) outperform the unleveraged ETFs (middle line in blue). This is empirical evidence using real-time trading signals of the concepts discussed above and those explained in the Del Lindley article referenced earlier. And don't forget that when equity commitments are limited to 25%, so are potential equity losses.

Take Away

My intent here has been to explain how the full Easy VIX system has evolved. The basic algorithm has been supplemented by exploiting sector rotations and the judicious application of leveraged ETFs. The system also includes a value-at-risk road map to modulate commitments, but you'd need to click on the link in the second bullet under "What's New" to read about that. Hopefully, the foregoing discussion offers some insights for readers whether or not they use my particular trading methods.

Allow me a personal reflection. I count myself extremely fortunate having started the service last October because the last seven months have provided a perfect trial by fire for the concepts I've espoused on Seeking Alpha since last May. The environment has also been motivational, prompting enhancements that show greater promise for the future. And to the Easy VIX members who freely exchange all kinds of ideas in the chat room and encourage me to run with them - thank you. The use of leverage was one of those, and the VaR metrics came out of various members' desire to modulate commitments under the most stressful times driven by the COVID virus. The whole process has been extremely rewarding, both personally and financially; I'm in the midst of my best investment performance ever, largely because of the discipline mandated by my accountability to the members I write for each night. I don't expect 50%-plus returns every 7 months, but the 29% annual numbers don't look bad either.

Thanks for reading and especially for following.



Disclosure: I am/we are long TNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analyses. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolio(s), I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.