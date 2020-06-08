Large inventory build is seen to be negative and could affect pricing should the company slash prices to clear older models.

1Q20 impacted by COVID-19

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) reported its 1Q20 results which showed the number of vehicles sold were down dramatically during the pandemic with BMW, BMW Motorrad, Mini and Rolls Royce down about 20%, 10%, 23% and 27% in shipments year-over-year, respectively. Sales in China were the hardest hit with a decline of about 31%, accounting for 24% of all units sold. Europe and Americas were down about 18% and accounted for 46% and 17% of total shipments, respectively. This should have been of no surprise given the extended lockdown of cities globally, and this has been reflected in the stock. Premium car brands, BMW and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), performed much worse than Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) YTD.

Data by YCharts

Source: Himalayas Research estimates, Company

Leasing business is covering up some of the weaker sales

One issue which may have been overlooked is how BMW's leasing business works. There is no doubt that the growing leasing business (financial services) has led to a large boost to auto sales and margins in the last decade. Credit has been easy post-GFC with unprecedented QE, which has driven stronger monetization of vehicles as subsidizing financing has allowed customers to afford higher margin trim and mix packages. In the chart below, we can see that financial services are a meaningful part of BMW.

Source: Himalayas Research estimates, Company

Auto margins have been trending lower but could it be even lower than suggested?

Given that the auto gross margin and EBT margin are seasonal and volatile, I smoothed it out by using a rolling four-quarter simple average to track the trend. Indeed, it appears that the market is quite competitive, and there has been an erosion of profitability since 2017.

Source: Himalayas Research estimates, Company

Source: Himalayas Research estimates, Company

How leasing works at BMW

The idea of leasing is that the vehicle is sold as an inter-segment item without an outright purchase by a customer. The auto division first recognizes the sale at the retail price and the COGS (typically 20-25% gross profit). Then, the difference between the COGS and the residual value of the vehicle post-lease is recognized by the leasing segment as a depreciation expense. The leasing segment will earn interest and the payment from the lease over time. There is no external sale, hence, the "elimination" or reconciliation segment shows up. This is to offset the revenue and COGS between the two segments so that there is no double counting at the group level.

BMW recognizes the profit from its leasing business immediately in its auto margin and then eliminates/reconciles over the lifetime of the lease. If the company decides that the leasing volume or pricing is weak, automotive margin will fall and the reconciliation segment becomes less negative or positive, similarly in 1Q.

The tricky part is how aggressive the company has been in recognizing sales to the leasing unit

The company can control the gross margin it "sells" to the leasing unit, but COGS will remain the same. So, if it "sells" the vehicle at a retail price which cannot be sold to an actual customer without discount, the vehicle is overpriced and the elimination segment will rise to reconcile the gap between the estimated vehicle price and the price implied from the actual lease payments and residual value.

In other words, if the leasing business is strong, usually in a rising economy, leasing payment and interest income revenue increase and the residual value of the vehicle leased also goes up. But, because the sale price of the vehicle was booked earlier by the auto segment and is lower than the price implied by the actual lease and residual value, the reconciliation segment shows up as negative to correct the excess revenue earned in the leasing business.

Implications

Now, we all know that the accounting method doesn't change the underlying economics. Still, the reconciliation EBT does tell us the general direction of the pricing trend in its leased vehicles, which is down.

Volume was obviously down in 1Q20, mainly due to COVID-19. People aren't driving as much, and dealerships are shut.

Poor pricing power. There should be a build in inventory and that would lead to lower pricing of leases, especially if BMW attempts to clear inventory.

Residual value hit. In a bad economy, durables like cars tend to fall in value. Used car sales will decline.

The above three reasons should adequately explain the largest reconciliation line since the GFC. But, of course, the question is really how long this downturn will last.

Source: Himalayas Research estimates, Company

Other things to consider

Investors should keep an eye on government subsidies, particularly those aimed at fuel-efficient vehicles. This should help boost BMW sales given that it has a strong line-up of hybrid, plug-in and electric vehicles in its iNext and i4 series.

Cautiously wait for inventory levels to clear

I think BMW's offerings are quite strong, but near-term softness is quite apparent with the looming positive reconciliation line, which portends a gloomy picture for premium autos. If lockdown eases quicker than expected, and people and businesses recover to pre-COVID levels faster than expected, the large inventory levels may in fact favor BMW as sales ramp up in 2H20. At this moment, it's too early to tell, so I believe it is better to wait for a clearer signal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.