The combination of new public pure plays, along with continued pressure from established competitor Impossible Foods, should cause BYND's valuation and stock price to fall over time.

The huge valuation premia awarded to such pure plays opens the possibility of large food conglomerates also spinning-off their plant protein divisions.

I have written a number of articles on Beyond Meat (BYND) typically arguing that despite the company's good execution, its stock price is substantially over-valued. Moreover, I've cited the primary reason for the stock's premium valuation is that BYND represents the only publicly traded company that allows investors to play the plant protein trend directly, i.e. as a stock "pure play". Pure play here designates a company which has no other activities, if plant-based foods take off, the company is certain to benefit. It's in contrast to large companies like Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) who have large faux meat and other plant-based food units, but these units are dwarfed by all the other activities the company engages in. Similarly, as much as the public would love to invest in the true leader in the field -- Impossible Foods -- that's impossible(!) because as of now the company is private.

In today's missive, I'll start by describing how BYND's status as a unique pure play in the space is now being diluted by the entrance of a second player. I'll then turn to the future scenarios that this new entrant makes possible. Finally I'll wrap up with updates from large competitors. Let's begin!

No Longer Unique

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) is a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) or "Blank Check" company capitalized to $200M which had been looking to make an acquisition. Over the past few months, the company has landed on a plant-based target. In its June 3 DEFA14A filing the company states:

As previously announced on May 13, 2020, Forum Merger II Corporation (Nasdaq: FMCI) (“Forum” or the “Company”) has signed a letter of intent to acquire a high-growth, plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products that are aligned with major food trends and sold through leading retailers and distributors across the United States. The Company today announced that its discussions with the Target remain active, and the Company expects to sign a definitive agreement in the coming weeks. Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the closing conditions included therein and approval of the transaction by Forum’s shareholders. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

An earlier filing, a schedule 14A from May 26th asking for an extension to the SPAC due date, has more details, all of which are encouraging. Here's the relevant text with my emphasis:

We are currently in discussions regarding various business combination opportunities and have signed a letter of intent to acquire a high-growth, plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products that are aligned with major food trends and sold through leading retailers and distributors across the United States (the “Target”). The Target’s disruptive strategy is focused on addressing the growing consumer demand for nutritious, great tasting, better-for-you products with plant-based food. The Target’s alignment with today’s secular food trends, combined with its robust, plant-based offerings that feature unique ingredients, innovative recipes and creative branding, has allowed it to establish a meaningful market presence in a short period of time. We believe that the Target has a compelling financial profile, with significant historical and projected revenue growth and profitability. Our management expects that the anticipated valuation at the consummation of the business combination transaction will represent a meaningful discount to relevant public comparable multiples. Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the closing conditions included therein and approval of the transaction by our shareholders. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. While we currently anticipate entering into a definitive agreement for a business combination with the Target, our board of directors (the “Board”) believes that there will not be sufficient time before June 10, 2020 to complete a business combination. The purpose of the Extension Amendment is to allow the Company more time to complete an initial business combination, which our Board believes is in the best interests of the Company’s stockholders. If the Extension Amendment is approved, we will hold another stockholder meeting prior to the Extended Date in order to seek stockholder approval of a proposed business combination. In the event that the Company enters into a definitive agreement for an initial business combination prior to the special meeting, the Company will issue a press release and file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the proposed initial business combination.

Though this acquisition is far from finalized, already there is activity in the stock:

As more details come out over the next few weeks we'll learn how significantly this affects BYND as a pure play. And I'll endeavor to write updates as warranted.

But for now, let's focus on the most important aspect of this situation, the one I highlighted above. FMCI "expects that the anticipated valuation at the consummation of the business combination transaction will represent a meaningful discount to relevant public comparable multiples."

This means that by converting from private to public, large gains can be made. It's the obverse to BYND's premium valuation as the sole pure play public company. This fact will slowly drive more private to public conversions, perhaps with FMCI leading the movement. And each conversion will reduce BYND's premium valuation.

Possible Spin-Offs?

This logic of gaining premia by going public however doesn't just hold for private companies. The plant-based food divisions residing within large public food companies could similarly benefit by being spun-off.

In a previous article "Beyond Meat: A Reductio Ad Absurdum Valuation" I argued that such divisions, were they valued as is BYND, would be worth more than their entire company's enterprise values. Let's look at the same three examples at today's prices and consider what may be gained by spinning off the relevant divisions. As we'll see, it's something shareholders of these large public companies should seriously be lobbying for.

To set the reference valuation multiples, let's review

Beyond Meat's Public Valuation

The chief driver is its high revenue growth rate:

Year over year the revenue growth rate is listed at 208% (see table below), but clearly revenue growth is decelerating rapidly. If one fits a second order polynomial to the quarterly revenues from Q3 2018 onward, then a still optimistic revenue growth projection is on the order of 43%. (I personally believe it will be closer to 15% to 20% by next year, but I'm using this high growth rate to be conservative.)

(author's fitting of data from here)

The remainder of the valuation data (with BYND trading at $133.53) is summarized below:

(source)

Let's now see what this would mean to potential spin-offs from three large companies.

#1 Maple Leaf Foods' Lightlife Division

Maple Leaf Foods' (OTCPK:MLFNF) has begun recognizing the importance of plant protein, to the extent that it now considers the company to be made up of "two business, with two distinct strategies", see slide below:

(source)

The company has seen "sales growth approaching 30% for third consecutive quarter" in its plant protein division:

(source)

And here are the actual financials for the plant protein group in Q1 2020:

(source)

Let's conservatively value the plant protein group by BYND's price to sales ratio scaled by projected growth, i.e. 21.06 x (25.9%/43%) = 12.7X. MLFNF has $186M CAD in TTM revenue or $138.5M US. Multiplied by 12.7 gives an expected market cap of $1.758B US. Yet the entire company, which by trailing revenues (see slide above) is divided into 70% meat protein and 30% plant protein, is trading at a market cap of $2.34B (and an EV of $3.03).

(MLFNF trading at $18.88, source)

Thus were the company to spin-off the plant protein division, shareholders would get the entire meat protein division for next to nothing.

#2 Kelloggs' Morningstar Division

Kelloggs (K) isn't as good about breaking out numbers for divisions, so this analysis has much more guesswork involved.

The only insight the company gave in its latest quarterly presentation was to show huge growth rates during the Covid-19 shelter at home period.

(source)

One outsider's estimate for the division's revenue is $450M annually. If this were valued at BYND's 21.06X sales, it would result in a market cap for the division of $9.5B. That represents 42% of K's current market cap or 30.5% of its EV. Yet the $450M of revenue only represent 3.3% of the company's $13.47B in TTM revenue! Again shareholders should be pushing for a spin-off to profit from the premia being paid for pure play plant-based protein producers.

(K trading at $65.62, source)

#3 Conagra's Gardein Division

Conagra's (CAG) Gardein division had $173M in annual revenues at the end of 2018, and is now growing at 24.4%. If we assume TTM sales are now on the order of $200M and multiplying by prorated P/S of 21.06 x (24.4%/43%) we get a market cap of $2.4B. That represents 15% of CAG's market cap, on only 2% of its $10.38B in TTM revenues.

Again a spin-off should be very desirable to shareholders, and its size would be very manageable in today's market.

(source)

(source)

(CAG trading at $33.42, source)

Competitor News

Impossible Foods Goes Direct to Consumer

In another competitive blow to BYND, Impossible Foods has launched a direct-to-consumer site. Fooddive gives us the details:

Impossible Foods is launching a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce website where consumers can buy its plant-based burger and get it delivered straight to their homes in two days with free shipping. Only consumers in the lower 48 states can order online.

The Impossible Burger will be available in four package sizes: the $49.99 Convenience Pack with four 12-oz. packages; the $59.99 Combo Pack that includes two 12-oz. packages and 10 quarter-pound patties; the $64.99 five pound bulk Family Pack; and the $69.99 Grilling Pack with 20 quarter-pound patties.

In addition to expanding its reach online, the company is increasing its presence in grocery and expects to grow its retail footprint by more than 50-fold this year.

Fooddive also makes the same observation that I've made in my previous two articles, viz. that Impossible Foods expansion has been breath-taking:

The Impossible Burger, which started out in the foodservice sector, has exploded into the retail space since it started in a handful of supermarkets last September. In less than a year, the company has expanded into about 3,000 grocery stores nationwide, and plans to continue that growth. In addition to its retail expansion, the Impossible Burger is the first of the plant-based burger titans to enter the world of direct-to-consumer with the launch of its site.

As much as BYND has executed well, the rapid flattening of the quarterly revenue curve presented earlier is probably attributable in large part to competitive pressures, with Impossible Foods leading the charge.

Nestlé Plans to Open $100B Plant-Based Food Plant in China

The Beet has the story.

Despite BYND getting all the attention for its China tests (and I suggest reading this SA article to see why the news and stock reaction were overblown), a huge competitor is now entering the fray in the country. Again, the competitiveness of the food sector makes BYND's valuation numbers simply unsustainable.

