Beyond Meat: No Longer The Only Plant-Based Food Pure Play
Summary
BYND will soon have a publicly traded pure play competitor.
The huge valuation premia awarded to such pure plays opens the possibility of large food conglomerates also spinning-off their plant protein divisions.
The combination of new public pure plays, along with continued pressure from established competitor Impossible Foods, should cause BYND's valuation and stock price to fall over time.
I have written a number of articles on Beyond Meat (BYND) typically arguing that despite the company's good execution, its stock price is substantially over-valued. Moreover, I've cited the primary reason for the