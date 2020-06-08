Exxon is considered an attractive investment at current price in case Crude Oil prices increase above $41 per barrel in the near term.

During 2020, the share price of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) experienced a sharp decline as the COVID-19 pandemic was emerging globally and as the oil price was recording its lowest historical prices. The stock price recovered during May 2020, however remaining at relatively low levels.

Considered as the largest oil company by market cap, Exxon Mobil Corporation operates globally through various locations, with revenues highly dependent on oil price movement. Currently uncertainty and volatility in the oil industry are making it hard to value a commodity company, where the critical variable lies in estimating a reasonable oil price and assessing its impact on the stock price.

Investment Thesis

We built a model by regressing historical operating income of Exxon against average oil prices. We assumed a stable oil price trend for the coming year and concluded that the company is fairly priced in case oil prices ranged between $39 and $41 per barrel for the coming year. The company is cheap assuming oil prices recover during the next quarter due to decreasing lockdown measures and increasing demand on oil. Thus, Exxon shares are suitable for investors seeking high exposure to oil prices without owning the volatility embedded in oil futures contracts. In addition, positions secured at current stock price can deliver double digit capital gain in case oil price increases gradually reaching levels higher than $50 per barrel.

The equation reached can be used to detect any potential undervaluation in case oil price starts its recovery.

Estimating Profit Margin from Oil Prices

Historically when the oil price trends upward, operating margin of Exxon increases and during periods of oil crisis, operating margin shrinks drastically. In the below chart we plotted quarterly operating margin since 1990 and added the quarterly average oil price.

To estimate a clear equation for estimating quarterly operating margin, we regressed the quarterly operating income against the quarterly average oil price per barrel since the first quarter of 1991 (116 observations) and we obtained the following equation:

Operating Income = –159.4 + 171.18 x (Average Oil Price during the quarter)

The R-squared of this equation is 69.9%, stated differently, 70% of the variation in Exxon's operating income is due to changes in oil prices.

Valuation Assumptions

To estimate the cost of equity of Exxon, we will use the Capital Asset Pricing Model:

Risk Free Rate: 0.64%

Beta of Exxon: 1.34

Market Return: 6.24%

Based on the above assumptions, cost of equity is estimated at 8.14%

On the debt side, total debt outstanding of Exxon as per their latest quarterly filings was $59,612 Million (including the current portion) with an average interest rate of 2.84%. The current market cap is $224.44 Billion implying that the capital structure of the company is divided into 79% equity and 21% debt. As such, the cost of capital for Exxon is estimated at 6.83%, assuming an effective income tax rate of 34%.

It is crucial to project a reasonable oil price given the recent high volatility and the uncertainty in the commodities industry. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the WTI Crude Oil price to reach $43.31 per barrel by end of 2021. Considering a contango environment for oil futures during next year, we assumed an average quarterly price of $27 for the current quarter ending in June 2020, $40, $40.5 and $41.5 per barrel for the next three quarters respectively. Based on those prices and the estimated regression equation, the expected yearly operating profit for Exxon Mobil is $24,526 Million.

To compute Exxon's return on capital, we added the book value of debt ($59,612 Million) to the book value of equity ($182,079 Million) and deducted the cash balance ($11,412 Million) and reached an invested capital of $230,279 Million. The expected operating income for the coming four quarters translates into a return on capital of 7.03%.

For valuation purposes, we will assume that Exxon Mobil will grow at a stable rate of 2% yearly in perpetuity implying a reinvestment rate of 28.45% (Reinvestment Rate = growth/ Return on Capital).

Based on all the above assumptions, the value of operating assets is estimated at $244,700 Million. Given that the average shares outstanding is 4,228.2 million shares, and after adding cash and deducting current debt, we can estimate a fair value share price of $53.04, which is exactly the price at which Exxon was trading on June 5, 2020.

To better illustrate the findings of the model, we applied different oil price scenarios for the coming four quarters and we concluded that in case oil prices recover in the next months reaching levels higher than $41, Exxon would be undervalued at current levels.

Conclusion

Currently Crude oil continues trading in a bearish environment due to weak global demand and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic emergence. For Exxon, since the company's revenues rely heavily on the oil price, we reached a conclusion stating that the company is undervalued in case oil futures reached more than $41 per barrel in the coming year. Investors convinced that the oil price will recover soon should secure positions in Exxon at current market prices. To be noted that the model disregarded any cut in operating expenses or any growth in oil production.

