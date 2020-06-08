Samsonite International's credit risks have eased in the past two months, with additional debt financing to boost its liquidity and the securing of covenant relief for more than a year.

I upgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:SMSOF) (OTCPK:SMSEY) [1910:HK] from Neutral to Bullish.

This is an update of my prior article on Samsonite International published on April 2, 2020. Samsonite International's share price has increased by +28% from HK$7.02 as of April 1, 2020 to HK$9.00 as of June 5, 2020 since my last update.

Samsonite International's credit risks have eased in the past two months, with additional debt financing to boost its liquidity and the securing of covenant relief for more than a year. Samsonite International's net sales continue to fall significantly YoY in April and early-May 2020, but I expect international air travel to normalize eventually. As a leader in the global travel luggage market, Samsonite International remains an attractive COVID-19 recovery play.

Samsonite International trades at 12.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 15.6 times and 16.9 times, respectively. Samsonite International is expected to record a loss for FY2020. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 2.3%.

Readers have the option of trading in Samsonite International shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SMSOF and SMSEY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1910:HK. For Samsonite International shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Samsonite International shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million, and market capitalization is above $1.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Samsonite International shares listed in Hong Kong include Schroder Investment Management, The Vanguard Group, Janus Henderson Investors and Norges Bank Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Credit Risks Have Eased With Improved Liquidity

In my prior article on Samsonite International published on April 2, 2020, I highlighted that a key concern for the company was whether it had the balance sheet to weather the current storm in the global travel market, especially in relation to a potential breach of its debt covenants. This was the main reason why I had assigned a Neutral rating to the stock, rather than a Bullish rating, even though the company's share price had more than halved in the past few months.

Samsonite International's liquidity has improved since then, and credit risks for the company have eased as a result.

On April 29, 2020, Samsonite International announced that the company had taken on additional debt of $810.3 million by utilizing its revolving credit facility on March 20, 2020. On May 3, 2020, the company disclosed that it borrowed another $600 million as part of a senior secured incremental term loan B facility which matures in April 2025. In addition, the maturity periods for Samsonite International's senior secured term loan A facility and revolving credit facility were extended by two years.

As of March 31, 2020, Samsonite International had approximately $1.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its books. Taking the additional $600 million in new borrowings post-1Q2020, Samsonite International currently has liquidity of around $1.8 billion. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 14, 2020, Samsonite International noted that the company had a "terrific liquidity position to navigate a prolonged crisis in front of us."

More importantly, Samsonite International obtained covenant relief from the company's lenders for the period between 2Q2020 and 2Q2021. The company also emphasized at the 1Q2020 earnings call that "there is absolutely no need" for a rights issue, which put to rest concerns about a possible dilutive equity fund raising to shore up the company's balance sheet.

On the flip side, Samsonite International did acknowledge at the recent earnings call that there is "negative carry" by borrowing more cash than needed as "insurance" with reference to the additional $600 million senior secured incremental term loan B facility. Nevertheless, if international travel does take a shorter-than-expected period of time to normalize and business conditions improve, Samsonite International has the flexibility of deleveraging via the prepayment of the senior secured incremental term loan B facility.

Managing Costs And Working Capital

Samsonite International saw a -27.7% YoY decline in net sales from $832.0 million in 1Q2019 to $601.2 million in 1Q2020, and the company delivered a net loss attributable to equity holders of -$787.3 million in the most recent quarter.

While Samsonite International's luggage sales are currently a function of the external environment and beyond its control, the company is aggressively managing its costs and working capital to partly mitigate the negative impact of falling revenue.

Firstly, Samsonite International's advertising cost savings for FY2020 are expected to be around $125 million, as the company significantly reduced advertising spend since mid-March 2020.

Secondly, the company expects a $90 million reduction in capital expenditures and software purchases this year. Samsonite International originally targeted $129 million in capital expenditures for FY2020.

Thirdly, other cost savings are expected to be derived from headcount reductions and store footprint optimization (e.g. 29 stores were closed in 1Q2020).

Lastly, Samsonite International noted in its 1Q2020 financial results presentation that the company "has been cancelling and delaying product purchases and cutting back manufacturing operations to reduce inventory levels." Also, on the positive side of things, Samsonite International's business is not as seasonal as compared with fashion apparel businesses, so the company's inventories will not become obsolete or go out of fashion in a few months' time.

Market consensus expects Samsonite International to be marginally free cash flow positive in FY2020. This could be a tad too optimistic, but it also reflects the market's confidence in the company's efforts in managing costs and working capital.

Weak Revenue Outlook Is A Concern In The Near-Term

Samsonite International disclosed that the company's net sales for March 2020 and April 2020 were down -55% YoY and -80% YoY, respectively. The company highlighted at its 1Q2020 earnings call on May 14, 2020, that "I would anticipate our Q2 number, largely looks like that (recent net sales trends)" and "May is feeling about the same." Samsonite International also added at the recent call that it expects 3Q2020 and 4Q2020 to "be still highly challenged quarters" and "still kind of meaningfully down" despite being "better than Q2." Notably, net sales in Mainland China decreased by -75% YoY in April 2020, despite the fact that all of Samsonite International's stores in Mainland China have already re-opened.

Samsonite International's revenue is expected to drop by -39% YoY from $3,639 million in FY2019 to $2,216 million in FY2020, according to consensus analysts' estimates. This seems too bullish, compared with the sales outlook provided by Samsonite International's management as highlighted above. In the near term, there remains a risk of a significant share price pull-back for Samsonite International, if the company's financial results in subsequent quarters disappoint.

In the medium to long term, I see the normalization of international travel as a case of "when" rather than "if", and Samsonite International remains an attractive COVID-19 recovery play given its status as the world's largest travel luggage manufacturer, distributor and retailer.

Valuation

Samsonite International trades at 7.7 times historical FY2019 P/E and 12.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$9.00 as of June 5, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 15.6 times and 16.9 times, respectively. Samsonite International is expected to record a loss for FY2020.

Samsonite International did not declare a dividend for FY2019. Market consensus expects Samsonite International to omit its dividend payments for FY2020 as well, but pay out a dividend of $0.0272 per share for FY2021 which implies a 2.3% dividend yield.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Samsonite International include weaker-than-expected revenue growth if international travel takes a longer time to normalize, a failure to manage costs and capital in a prudent manner, and a significant deterioration in the company's financial position.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Samsonite International listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

