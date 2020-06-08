Guides for over KRW19tn in revenue and KRW1tn in operating profit on a parent basis, up 50% from the current level.

Investment highlights

KT (KT) hosted a CEO day to announce its mid-term business strategies, outlook and dividend policy. It laid out plans for sustainable growth, and among these, a couple of items drew our attention: 1) the turning point for the mobile business, and 2) the dividend policy.

KT expects the mobile business led by 5G to turn around in 2021, three years after the launch of the 5G service. It said it can achieve this goal through effective capex and limited competition. The 2021 target is also in line with our forecast, and we find it meaningful that the telco has reaffirmed its resolve to curb marketing costs.

For 2022, KT guides for over KRW19tn in revenue and KRW1tn in operating profit on a parent basis, an increase of about 50% from the current level. It expects ROE to improve by 1.6%p to 5.0%. With this, KT plans to continue to use 50% of its adjusted parent net profit as dividends, while keeping the DPS at the 2019 level of KRW1,100 at minimum. If the telco manages to generate KRW700bn in parent net profit in 2022, its DPS could rise to KRW1,500. We find the move positive for shareholder value, as it confirms the company’s resolve to keep its shareholder returns stable and growing despite the uncertain business environment caused by COVID-19.

KT also unveiled its vision for AI technology and plans for the B2B business’s sustainable growth. In B2B, it plans to maintain its leadership in the fast-growing DX (digital transformation) market through 5G, AI, cloud, big data, and blockchain. In AI, it will continue to explore opportunities in software based on its GiGA Genie.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Earnings momentum should remain intact in 2Q20 with revenue of KRW159bn (+1% YoY) and operating profit of KRW320.4bn (+11% YoY). We see earnings moderately improving in 2020. The actual spending on marketing is unlikely to increase much, and growing mobile ARPU combined with the strong performances of the media and real estate segments should have a positive impact on earnings. We believe earnings will pick up in earnest from 2021.

Share price outlook and valuation

We note the value of KT as an indispensable component of the untact business. We maintain a BUY and our target price of KRW33,000.

