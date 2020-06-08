Gold Bulls: Midweek Fed Meeting Could Be Jarring

One victim of that scenario would be gold, and I am expecting a correction in gold back towards 1,615.

If market expectations are not met, there could be a jarring repricing higher in US interest rates.

This is a high bar for the Fed, which even the most dovish of Fed meetings will struggle to clear.

The market expects the Fed to be ultra-dovish at its midweek meeting, and all the way till January 2021.

The equity markets have enjoyed an almost V-shaped recovery since the March sell-off, and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) now finds itself sitting right at its all-time highs with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) following close behind.

Equity markets and precious metals like gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) have strengthened in tandem during this rally, and I attributed this development to the burgeoning supply of money induced by global central banks ("Going Long Both U.S. Equities And Precious Metals").

SLV in particular exhibited an attractive set-up on the technical chart, and I recommended subscribers of my marketplace service The Naked Charts to buy the ETF on 5 April, notching a +21.6% gain on the trade in eight weeks after squaring the position on 3 June.

This week, the Federal Reserve meets for its June meeting, and we will discover what other wrenches and bolts it plans to unleash from its seemingly-unlimited monetary policy toolkit. The Fed threw the kitchen sink and more at the financial markets in March, including unlimited asset purchases as well as bringing the benchmark interest rate close to zero. However, the market might be expecting too much of its superhero this week.

Before I delve into the details, take a look at the close positive correlation between the M2 money supply with the S&P 500 and SPDR Gold Trust since 2007 to understand just how important the Fed and expectations of the Fed are to financial assets. M2 money supply includes the supply of cash, checking deposits, money market securities, mutual funds, time deposits, etc.

The Fed's valiant attempt to throw the kitchen sink and more can be observed from the sharp uptick in M2 money supply this year. Does the M2 money supply serve as a leading indicator for equities and gold? Yes, I believe a strong case can be made. But as earlier expressed, the market's expectations of the Fed might be over the top for its upcoming meeting, which may culminate in a sharp pullback in gold.

M2 Money Supply (red) vs. S&P 500 (green) and SPDR Gold Trust (orange)

Just what is the market expecting of the Fed this week? Fed officials are reportedly "thinking very hard" about implementing some form of yield curve control on Treasuries, such as introducing yield caps on certain maturities. Recall that this is on top of maintaining a rock-bottom benchmark interest rate for the foreseeable future.

All this means that the Fed is really, really keen on maintaining ultra-low borrowing costs for longer. The important thing to note however is that the market is already pricing in a high level of dovishness in the Fed. This is a high bar that is going to be difficult to clear, even for the most dovish of Fed meetings.

Just look at the market implied Fed Funds rate in the excerpt from Bloomberg below. The market is pricing in an implied rate of 0.062 after the Fed's June meeting this week. This is very far from the benchmark rate of 0.25. Looking ahead in the calendar, the market is expecting interest rates in the US to roll lower in a steady fashion all the way till January 2021.

This is extremely dovish and implies that the Fed does not pause for a breather even once. With the US economy starting to reopen, is there a need for the Fed to launch dovish bazookas at every single meeting till January 2021?

Fed Funds Implied Rates (Bloomberg)

As a result of this extreme pricing in the market, the Dollar Index (UUP) has been tumbling since May. On the flip side, gold managed to benefit from a weak USD.

Chart of Dollar Index

Chart of XAU/USD

At the upcoming Fed meeting, if the Fed fails to be more dovish than the market is expecting it to be, there could be a swift and jarring repricing higher of US interest rates. This could then lead to a correction in gold perhaps towards the 1,615-1,625 level.

Gold bulls, you might want to consider lightening up on your positions.

Since launching on 1 June 2019, my technical analysis service has generated an absolute return of +116.8% with 47 trade recommendations as of 7 June 2020 with an average holding period of 6.3 weeks per trade. Do check out my Marketplace Service at The Naked Charts!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.