The consistent higher highs in the S&P 500 should now leave no doubt that stocks printed their four-year cycle low back on the 23rd of March of this year. As I write, the index is now up almost 1,000 points, which is surreal considering the pessimistic economic news and numbers which were released at the beginning of the lockdowns. With the S&P eyeing up a take-out of its former highs, some stocks such as Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), the dividend aristocrat, still has work to do before eclipsing its 2020 highs. Before we get into why income-orientated investors should be serious about sizing up this stock, let's look at why dividend aristocrats are really worth our hand-earned money when investing in the markets.

First with respect to the advantages of investing in something like Franklin Resources, shareholders receive a higher dollar amount of dividends every year. Secondly, one can use those increasing dividends to reinvest capital in order to buy more stock. This grows wealth exponentially over the long-term as it really kicks compound interest into high gear.

In essence though, dividend aristocrats must grow their earnings consistently over the long-term to ensure that the dividend can be increased. Therefore, it must be very selective with respect to how it invests its money. For example, Franklin recently acquired Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) in the asset management space as well as AdvisorEngine which is a private firm in the wealth management space. Considering the $500+ million BEN shells out on its dividend every year, management must be pretty confident that good return on capital and synergies can be achieved from these purchases.

With respect to the Legg Mason deal, for example, the increased size of the firm will definitely bring cost synergies to the table which in turn should act as a nice tailwind for earnings growth over time. Remember, present shareholders are already receiving a dividend payout of $1.08, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.8%. Franklin's earnings multiple is at 2015 levels, and when we look at the technical chart, we can see that an even better buying opportunity may be brewing in the near-term. We can also see in the chart that the price due to strong performance in April is now trading above its 10-month moving average, which is an encouraging sign.

Even if earnings do not ramp up over the next 12 to 24 months, this company has always run a pristine balance sheet and recent trends did nothing to change this. The lack of any real debt means that interest expense (as a percentage of EBIT) is not an issue. Furthermore, the March quarter reported equity of $9.9 billion which came in well over double the firm's liabilities ($4.76 billion).

For active investors, Franklin brings a host of advantages for the investor who wants more than that 4.8% yield on offer. Firstly, since Franklin has one of the lowest share prices ($23+) of the dividend aristocrats, investors with smaller accounts can sell options in BEN to increase their income. One just needs $2,300+ to put the strategy described below to use.

Secondly, there is plenty of liquidity in BEN's options which mean we can both enter and exit for its options for a fair price. Volume is important especially if one does a lot of trading around a stock. Tight bid/ask spreads ensure quality entries and exists which essentially put more money into our pockets at the end of the year.

How do we do this? Well, this strategy has been cited the "wheel of fortune" and with good reason. The strategy is designed for one thing which is to consistently generate income for your portfolio. Here is how we view BEN at present using this strategy based off its current share price.

Sell the $22.50 regular July put option for approximately $1.25 of option premium. On July 17th, you are long stock at $21.75 (minus commissions) or all of the premium was kept. If not assigned stock, repeat put option sale in the August cycle. If long stock, sell an out-of-the-money covered call against your long position, which means that you are essentially renting out your shares for income.

The only scenario (when your hands are tied) meaning you can't really sell premium on either side (puts or calls) is if the stock falls through the floor (well below your put strike). This means you have been "put" the stock and now are in a large underwater position. The dynamics with this scenario however are exactly the same as a long-stock position where one still collects the dividend. Therefore, the risk is actually the same. In fact, your cost basis will be better after receiving those put option premiums on the downside.

Therefore, to sum up, BEN at present offers excellent possibilities with respect to the investor who wants to grow portfolio income. It is liquid, has an excellent balance sheet, and its low valuation at present limits risk to the downside in our opinion. Let's see what the next quarter brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.