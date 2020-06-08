Listen To Company Insiders: May Dividend Raises

While dividend policy alone isn't an investing thesis, I believe the signal these dividends send - especially in today's environment - adds a layer of support for an investing thesis.

Dividend policy is a legal way executives with inside information can signal a company's long term prospects to the investing public.

I have many cynical friends that argue the only way to beat the market is with non-public inside information. Let's be clear: Trading based on material non-public inside information is illegal. Don't do it.

There are, however, indirect signals sent to the market by those with inside information. One of those signals is dividend policy.

Essentially, an executive team should have the best knowledge of their company's opportunities and prospects. They have access to material non-public information because they know the future product pipeline, internal investments, organizational changes, potential M&A activity, etc. One might also argue they have a better understanding of their business - even including public information - than anyone else.

Of course, there are many lackluster executive teams. This is why you diversify. Still, I think dividend raises made by corporate executives send a big signal to the market: Those who understand the business best believe in that company's ability to pay future dividends.

It's one thing for a CEO to say he stands by their company dividend. It's another to say it won't be cut. But where the rubber really hits the road is when a CEO commits a portion of a company's future cash flows to paying a higher dividend. You know what they say: Money talks, and you know what walks.

Well, the dividend increases during the month of May - a time of huge economic uncertainty - is money talking very loudly. You should listen.

(Note: I also listed out April's dividend growers in another article.)

The State of the Markets is Terrible but Improving

I think the economy probably bottomed in April or May. There. I said it. The recession is over...for now. Unless the virus comes back in a big way, I think the economy continues its slow climb out of the hole created by Covid-19.

On June 3rd, ADP Employment numbers came in at -2.7 million vs -9 million expected. This is a huge sign that the worst may be behind us and that the market rally since March 23rd was based on a realization that indeed the bleeding could be stopped. (Too far, too fast? Maybe, but that's not the point of this article.)

Like after the 2008/2009 crisis, it will probably take years to get back to where we were, but (as I explained in a previous article) signs of life are showing.

Don't get me wrong. Earnings probably won't normalize for a year or two (assuming no major second Covid-19 wave). So I believe those seeking dividend income should still seek out companies that demonstrate strength.

This goes back to what I was saying about legal 'inside' information. Nineteen large cap companies (>$10b market cap) raised their dividends during May. Some raised dividends more meaningfully than others, and I think this speaks to their confidence in the future, particularly given the Covid-19 economic crisis. (In fact, more than 40 companies have raised their dividends since March 1.)

The following list shows major US companies that raised their dividends in May:

Company Ticker New Div % Raise Yield Clorox (CLX) $1.11 4.72% 2.20% Medtronic (MDT) $0.58 7.41% 2.37% Chubb (CB) $0.78 4.00% 2.97% NetEase (NTES) $1.16 13.73% 1.17% American Tower (REIT)">AMT) $1.10 1.85% 1.91% Northrop Grumman (NOC) $1.45 9.85% 1.77% Koninklijke Philips (PHG) $0.96 2.74% 2.10% Cardinal Health (CAH) $0.49 1.02% 3.69% Franco Nevada (FNV) $0.26 4.00% 0.70% Microchip Technology (MCHP) $0.37 0.14% 1.72% KKR & Co (KKR) $0.14 8.00% 2.00% Pembina Pipeline (PBA) $0.15 1.89% 7.93% FactSet Research Systems (FDS) $0.77 6.94% 1.20% Ameriprise Financial (AMP) $1.04 7.22% 3.87% TE Connectivity (TEL) $0.48 4.35% 2.76% Thomson Reuters (TRI) $0.38 32.40% 2.19% Expeditors Intl of Washington (EXPD) $0.52 4.00% 1.40% Baxter Intl (BAX) $0.25 11.36% 1.11% PepsiCo (PEP) $1.02 7.07% 3.11%

Source: Marketbeat.com, DumbWealth.com

Out of all 19 companies, I'd like to highlight five which have raised their dividends by over 5%. These company include Northrop Grumman (NOC), FactSet Research Systems (FDS), PepsiCo (PEP), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Medtronic (MDT). All five of these companies have consistently grown their dividends over the past decade (chart below).

Data by YCharts

Caution is still required. Of these five companies, PEP appears to have the least sustainable cash dividend payout ratio (chart below). PEP's payout ratio has been climbing steadily for about 5 years, suggesting the company is increasing dividends without a supporting increase in cash flow.

In contrast, NOC, FDS, AMP and MDT all have cash dividend payout ratios consistently under 50%. Most notably, FDS and AMP's ratios have remained very low and consistent over the decade.

Data by YCharts

Of course, dividend policy alone isn't an investment thesis. One must consider total returns and therefore the overall prospects for the company and its industry.

Still, I believe the signal these dividends send - especially in today's environment - adds a layer of support for an investing thesis. This commitment by company insiders is additive to whatever investment thesis already exists. For the most part, only a management team confident in the future would raise their company's dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice. Please contact a registered investment professional to discuss your personal financial circumstances. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, the information in this article contains no warranties with regards to accuracy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.