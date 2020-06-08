YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), the premium cooler, drinkware, and outdoor lifestyle brand, is an excellent company with real long-term growth potential. The company is currently experiencing business headwinds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the future of the company does look very bright, the current pricing is out of line with the economic realities. The company is priced at a premium PE compared to its historical values and is due for a pullback. Wait for a pullback to invest.

YETI Basics

YETI was founded in 2006 by two Texas brothers in response to the frustration they had from only being able to purchase poorly-made, cheap, and fragile ice chests that were not up to the strains and rigors of being in an outdoor setting. They formed YETI (YETI Coolers at the time) with the mission of building a much better cooler.

In 2006, we founded YETI Coolers with a simple mission: build the cooler we'd use every day if it existed. One that was built for the serious outdoor enthusiast rather than for the mass-discount retailers. One that could take the abuse we knew we'd put it through out in the field and on the water. One that simply wouldn't break. We decided early on that product innovation would come from necessity and firsthand experience - not from market research and data analysis.

(Source: Yeti.com)

(Source: Yeti.com)

From that humble beginning, the company has grown and expanded into drinkware, bags, and a variety of branded outdoor merchandise. The popularity of their products has been growing throughout the US and is beginning to take hold overseas. The company has experienced solid growth since 2013 and was taken public in October 2018.

YETI markets their products as being premium, and for "real outdoor use" by "real outdoors people". They build durable products that they back with a three to five-year warranty. As hard as it is to believe, they seem to have turned coolers and drink holders into sort of an aspirational product. Their website is covered in people doing rugged outdoorsy things, surrounded by rugged YETI products. Their new Rambler tumbler is even shown emerging from parting lava rock. The marketing seems to appeal to what so many of us wish our lives were full of: adventure, exploration, and a connection to nature.

(Source: Yeti.com) YETI marketing image

A very high price point is combined with this aspirational image. Coolers begin at $199 and go up $1299. That is not a typo. People are willing to pay up to $1299 for a cooler. The drinkware ranges between $19.99 and $39.99. Both products sell at a substantial premium to regular tumblers and coolers. The company has managed to make durable and reliable products that are very well-reviewed. (On Amazon, their products have 88% plus 5 star reviews.) However, what is even more important from a profits point of view, they have combined the excellent products with an aspirational image that allows them to charge a significant premium over other manufacturers.

Financials

YETI went public in October 2018. However, financials are available through 2013 fiscal year. In that time, the company has steadily grown their revenues and earnings. In addition, they have recently expanded into overseas markets, and those markets are also showing steady growth.

Since 2013, company revenues and profits have moved up nicely. While it has not been a perfectly predictable yearly gain, the overall trend has been solidly up.

(In Millions) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenues 89.9 147.7 468.9 818.9 639.2 778.8 913.7 Gross Profits 44.4 67.2 218.7 414.0 294.6 383.1 475.3 Foreign Sales 4 17 39.9

Brand awareness is growing in the domestic market. They are among the first brands to be displayed on an Amazon search for tumblers, where they are also listed as "Best Seller" and "Amazon Choice". Good Housekeeping Magazine named the tumbler the "Most-Wanted Travel Mug" in June 2020, in their "Gifts for Dad" issue. I have seen more and more YETI drinkware products, in Southern California, over the last several years. I've even noticed that people often refer to their cup by brand name. "Have you seen my YETI?" or "I can't find my YETI." This bodes very well for the prospects of continuing to spread the popularity of the product and its aspirational nature.

Leadership continues to focus on brand awareness, both domestically and internationally. According to the 2019 annual report, as they move into new markets, they continue to follow their current strategy of building brand awareness, securing channels of distribution through retail partnerships, and focusing on direct sales through market specific websites. Current markets include the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and, most recently, Europe.

There still appears to be a great deal of room for an expansion of brand awareness globally. While a great deal of market segment still seems available in the US, even more growth should be possible in the markets they have recently entered, as well as future markets. The future should be bright for YETI Holdings.

COVID-19 Setbacks

Prior to the COVID-19 situation, the quarterly results were strong. Quarterly sales had increased 12% over the same period of 2019. Gross quarterly profits increased 21% over the prior year, and margins increased by 370 basis points.

However, like most consumer product companies, YETI is experiencing financial headwinds due to the COVID-19 lockdown and resulting recession. Sales decreased more than 25% in the last two weeks of the first quarter (in reaction to the COVID-19 lockdown). Wholesale sales fell 43% in the last two weeks of the quarter, with the large scale closing of their retail partners. Direct to consumer sales fell 15% in the last two weeks of the quarter as well. In the weeks since (through May 2), sales fell an additional 25%.

The company has taken the following steps to survive the current economic situation:

Closed all retail stores and business offices.

Moved essential employees to work from home scenarios.

Senior leadership voluntarily reduced their pay by an undisclosed amount.

The Board of Directors is forgoing their annual cash retainer fees.

Certain employees have been placed on unpaid leave where benefits will be maintained.

Large sections of their employee base have been suspended and given severance packages.

Aggressive cost management steps are being taken across the organization, including working with suppliers to prioritize inventory levels for the remainder of the year.

Drawn $50 million from revolving credit to bring cash on hand to $118 million.

While it is likely that results will improve substantially as YETI's retail partners begin reopening, it seems doubtful that fiscal results will spring back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Almost 40 million Americans remain out of work, and many more are concerned for their job security. This reduction in discretionary income will likely affect domestic sales for several quarters to come. Many people will likely not have the money to spend on premium products such as YETI offers. Others will likely choose to opt for a lower priced alternative in light of current economic uncertainty.

Most of the world is experiencing similar economic concerns. This will almost certainly slow sales growth in their newer international markets.

Too High A Price

For the reasons discussed, I do believe YETI is an excellent company with what is likely to be a very bright future. However, I do not believe that at the current price, it is an attractive investment.

Data by YCharts

The stock price has more than doubled from the March low of $15.28. It has increased 30% since May 1st $26.06 close. That appreciation seems to have far outrun the business realities the company is currently facing. Revenues and earnings are both still being affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. The severity and duration of the resulting recession are yet to be seen. YETI's retail partners are still largely shuttered, as are the company's own retail locations. The stock's price run-up does not seem to fully account for those economic concerns.

While the most recent quarterly report does state that supply is intact for the foreseeable future, sales have not returned to previous levels, nor are they likely to before the fourth quarter at the earliest. Consensus estimates show Q2 earnings are likely to fall over 60% from the prior year, and Q3 earnings results are likely to fall more than 5% from the prior year. These numbers do not justify the stock's recent price appreciation.

In addition, the valuation seems lofty at present levels. The forward PE ratio of 34.58 is 33% higher than the sector median of 25.99. In addition, it is high compared to YETI's prior annual PE levels of 17.3 (2018) and 23.6 (2019). While that is a small sample size, it still seems to indicate that current valuations are inappropriately elevated. At current levels, the price is less than 12% from the all-time high of $38.61 on February 4, 2020, even while sales and earnings are facing large setbacks in the coming quarters.

(Source: CNBC.com) Blue: 20 EMA. Red 50 EMA

If you look at the chart above, you can see that the stock price has had a nice run. It is substantially above the 50-day EMA, which is at 28.14, and the 20-day EMA, at 30.51. I believe a pullback to the area around the 50 EMA is likely in the near term. I would not purchase shares above that level. It seems entirely plausible that a more substantial pullback is possible in the coming months. If the valuation were to pull back to the median average for the sector, YETI would have to correct down to approximately $26, based on 2020 estimated earnings. A pullback to YETI's own 2018 average PE ration would require a pullback to closer to $23.

I do like this company a good deal. However, I do not believe in a buy high and sell higher, hope-driven philosophy. At this level, YETI is simply too expensive. I would recommend continuing to monitor the stock and its revenue and profit results for the coming several quarters. If the company's shares can be obtained at a PE of around 23-26, then this could make an excellent long-term investment. As people say, you don't make money when you sell; rather you make it in how you buy. If you want to own YETI, it is crucial that it is bought correctly. Current levels are anything but.

Price Targets

12-month: $18-30

24-36 month: $40-$50

Good Luck and Good Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.