While this is a 2-4 year turnaround and a risky stock, there remains a good chance that RHP can double from here with patience.

Bookings for 2021 mirror bookings in 2018 around 42%, but below last year forward year bookings at 47%.

The company owns 5 large, conference resort destinations, unique high-end properties unlikely to be disintermediated by names like Airbnb.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) is a hotel resort REIT operating five premier conference destinations in the US. I have owned Ryman in my past, beginning in 2013 after its conversion to a REIT. It owns unique assets, high-end conference resorts that generate impressive ROEs.

From 2007 through 2019, RHP grew EBITDA at a CAGR of 12.1% and AFFO/share by 8.2%. They have solid liquidity today and, hence, time to recover from this pandemic. I am a big fan of the CEO who owns 1.5mm shares valued at $64mm.

While the equity has rallied off the bottom, it remains down almost 55% from its February highs and merits attention, given the quality of their resorts.

The CEO Colin Reed is extremely sharp and has run Ryman (fka Gaylord) since 2001. He also purchased shares between $14 and $28 in March after COVID-19 crushed the stock. In fact, he and three other insiders purchased 72,000 shares in March (today worth $3mm).

Here is a chart of the stock's performance under Reed's tenure.

From June 2005 to December 2019, Ryman was an in-line market performing equity, generating roughly 8% returns for shareholders per year.

However, an investor who picked up somewhat depressed shares on January 1, 2010, after the Great Recession, and sold them at the end of 2019, earned 22% annual returns including dividends. That is well above the S&P 500 at 13%.

Given the environment today, this is indeed no easy turnaround. But we cannot help but notice the parallels today to 2010, when Ryman shares had bounced, but not fully recovered.

Importantly today 1) the company has 22 months of liquidity, even if their hotels are entirely shut down, 2) their resorts are ones that will survive the test of time even as Vrbo and Airbnb proliferate, and 3) a resumption of a dividend in a year or two should provide a nice level of income.

While riskier than our best-in-class Compounders, this remains a Special Situation meriting attention by the more aggressive trader. We value the company between 11x and 14x EBITDA, or at $550,000 to $650,000 per key.

We estimate original build costs of these 5 resorts to be ~$40 per share, where the equity trades today. Replacement values likely range between $50 and $70 per share, or perhaps higher, per management commentary.

The downside case could be painful, perhaps to as low as $20-30 should the economy shut down again. But we view a repeat of lockdowns as unlikely. Improved contact tracing and widespread testing should prevent a repeat of mass quarantines. A bankruptcy also appears unlikely, given Ryman's liquidity, meaning RHP won't go to zero. Upside in 3-4 years is easily 100%.

Trade with caution, have a plan to buy a little at $40 down to $30, and barring a Great Depression, this likely will be a market-beating equity over the next few years.

Capital Structure

Source: Author spreadsheet

Note: we added $210mm of debt (cash burn), assuming six months of zero revenue. We also excluded operating leases from the balance sheet above.

Liquidity

With $300mm available under its revolver, and another $528mm of unrestricted cash, Ryman's liquidity situation appears solid. Based on cash burn, the company estimates that they have 22 months of liquidity as of May 1st. That is, they are burning $35mm per month (including $10mm in interest).

The company has deferred the $60mm in capex they anticipated spending to add rooms to their Gaylord Palms Hotel (in Orlando) too. The company also convinced their banks to suspend financial covenants until April 1st, 2021.

Source

With zero maturities between now and 2023, it appears Ryman has sufficient time to await better days.

Business

Ryman operates five very large conference centers, the Gaylord Texan in Dallas, the Gaylord National in DC, the Palms in Orlando, and the famous Opryland Hotel in Nashville. The Gaylord Rockies opened in December 2018, of which RHP owns 61%.

I am guessing many reading this have stayed at one of these resorts. These are not 9% cap rate hotels, but rather high-end, expensive, expansive and unique properties.

Source

With only five resorts, there often are one-off events causing earnings problems. Floods in Nashville, hurricanes in Florida, a government shutdown impacting the National hotel: these are just a few of the reasons for missed earnings in the past. The stock will always exhibit a bit of volatility, which was occasionally high before the pandemic. Adding during these selloffs generally is a profitable trade.

The resorts are business travel-oriented, as 73% of revenue is derived from group travel (business, associations, education, military, conferences, etc.). The company has mostly grown organically, with small tuck-in acquisitions to complement its existing properties (namely the Opryland Inn to house overflow guests from the Opryland Hotel, and the AC Hotel next to the National).

Here is a slide description of the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

There are more slides here on the rest of the resorts.

In any case, Ryman's hotels shut down on March 24th, with plans to re-open them starting in mid-June. Social distancing measures will be in place, with extra cleaning anticipated to cost $10-12 per booked room night. With average daily rates just under $200 per night last year, it isn't a material amount, but will add costs.

I have been impressed by their description of social distancing measures and new cleaning protocols that they are implementing.

Here is the re-opening schedule:

Source

Overall, the past decade was solid for Ryman fundamentally, until the pandemic hit, of course. The company has been able to deliver outsized RevPAR gains over time, given the dearth of competition or material new supply in the large conference resort category.

Source

The dividend has been turned off, and measures taken to re-book cancelled conferences to later dates. At their presentation on June 3rd, management also discussed shifting to the non-business, "transient customer" as they are called. Unfortunately, these guests are lower margin, but will provide needed cash flow in the transition to normal operations.

At 30-35% occupancy, management indicated that the company will be breakeven at the property level. At 50% occupancy, they will generate "reasonable" operating margins. They only need 15% occupancy to generate more cash than they would generate had the resort been closed.

For 2021, the company reported group bookings totaling 42% in occupancy. That means that, while I wouldn't anticipate material earnings, they will be cash flow positive. This figure is actually pretty typical of forward year bookings. Indeed, as of March 2019, the company had 46% of rooms booked for 2020. And as of March 2018, the company had 42% of rooms booked for 2019.

2019 turned out to be a record year, so if this is any indication, then 2021 could see a strong rebound.

From their earnings call,

Let me give it a little bit of a stab, and then I'm going to hand back over to Patrick to fill in the detail here. '21 and '22 are already setting up to be a good year, notwithstanding the COVID-19 loss of business that we are attempting to book this year, next year and the year after. One of the challenges that our salespeople have is so much of this lost business are for clients that already have business on the books for '21 and 22. There's a lot of these regular customers that we have a long-lasting relationship with. Our goal, and we have not said this before, but I'm going to say it now, our goal is to -- what we have talked to the Marriott sales organization about is that our goal to them and to our asset management team is to rebook 50% to potentially 60% of this business over the course of the next few months into the rest of this year, next year and the year after. So as we sit here today, we are quite happy with where we sit for '21. And '22 looks really good. If you look at '21, comparing it to 2020 at this point is kind of difficult given what's happened in 2020. So let's go back to the last year that we actualized, which was 2019 and was a record in terms of occupancy. We did about 75.8% across the brand in terms of occupancy. '21 compared to where we stood at this time for '19 is pacing ahead about 1.2%. So despite the distractions of COVID, '21 continues to stack up very nicely against a record performance in 2019 and where it stood at a similar period in time. If you look at '22, '22 is pacing ahead of where we stood at the same time for '21. '22 is pacing about 4.3% ahead"

Source

While pricing may take a hit, occupancy trends appear quite bullish. Incremental viral quarantine measures and/or cancellations could push these conferences out further, but contrariwise, a vaccine could accelerate business spending again.

Model and Forecasts

Source: Author spreadsheet

Our model is admittedly a mere educated guess as to how revenue, cash flow and earnings will evolve over the next three years. Management optimism is encouraging. Overall, we settled on a $400mm EBITDA number in 2022, down from $479mm in 2019.

That would imply $4.50 in AFFO per share, which is after maintenance capex.

Importantly, most hotel REITs report AFFO but do not factor in maintenance spending (which usually runs between 3% and 5% of revenue). So, our $4.50 to $5.43 AFFO per share figure is a good FCF/share proxy as it takes maintenance capex into account (but does exclude growth capex, of course).

Replacement Value

Colin Reed at the NAREIT conference last week suggested replacement values between $650,000 and $700,000 per key. That seems pretty high, but the Gaylord Rockies built in 2017 and 2018 cost $523,000 per key. That is in Denver, too. Rebuilding the National or the Opryland would be probably at least 25% more.

I used $550,000 to $650,000 as a more conservative replacement value range.

Note that we added six months of cash burn to the debt figures above.

Cap Rate Valuation

This chart is pretty useful:

Cap rates on hotel sales for Luxury Lodging have bounced around 7% and, at the worst, 9% during the Great Recession. With interest rates now even lower than at any time in history, probably, post-pandemic, this is a 7% cap rate business, arguably even 6%.

This survey suggests that 2019 cap rates for luxury properties fluctuated between 500 and 570 basis points over Treasuries. With the 10-year at 90 bps, that implies a cap rate of 5.9% to 6.6%.

Opryland is probably a trophy asset, in which case a 4-5% cap rate could be justified. The Plaza Hotel in New York in 2018 sold for 25x EBITDA, and at a 3.3% cap rate.

This chart (from the survey linked above) lists the top cities trading at the tightest cap rates. Note that DC, Denver, and Orlando (where three of the Ryman resorts are located) are in the top six.

For Ryman, using a very conservative 7% cap rate, a 610 spread to Treasuries, implies values upwards to $56 in a couple of years.

In time or with a vaccine, RHP could easily fetch a 6.5% cap rate on 2022 or 2023 numbers, implying an equity value up over 100%, to $85. We do not consider this a crazy valuation; RHP traded over $90 pre-pandemic in February.

Valuation on EBITDA and AFFO Metrics

Hotels REITs tend to trade between 10x EBITDA (at the absolute bottom for plain vanilla assets) and 14-16x. Luxury names tend to trade on the higher side of this range.

Above, I generally excluded the Entertainment business, which was about 15% of EBITDA last year. This segment owns the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, a golf course, a couple of entertainment venues, and a few other assorted media assets (radio and a TV show). I am guessing they could be lumped in at similar valuations to the hotel EBITDA. There could be a spin-off of these assets at some point.

On a P/AFFO multiple basis, Ryman has traded consistently between 12x and 15x (if using post maintenance capex AFFO). The low was about 10x, and the high 17x.

Again, using conservative multiples between 9 and 12x, we get a range of equity values between $24 and $82.

Conclusion

There are lots of ways to skin this cat. Mostly, upside values are in the $65 to $85 range. The key will be patience. The downside cases are not great, but my gut is that $30 is as low as this goes again, barring another mass quarantine and shutdown of the US economy.

The presentation at the NAREIT conference was quite positive in tone. Management appears confident in keeping bookings next year. I am unsure whether 2021 is as good as management suggests and am underwriting a more conservative case. Still, for those with patience, this stock could easily be a double out to 2023 to 2024. A $100 stock in 2024 implies 24% annual returns.

Investors shouldn't ignore the downside, which, in my view, is likely going to be trading related. The value is there. These hotels are irreplaceable, quality assets. There is very little new supply of large convention center hotels being built.

A plan to buy at $40 and down to $25 to $30 is probably a good bet.

